Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

NetEase (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:NTES) has found a way to bridge the West and the East ever since its founding in 1997. Founded by Ding Lei, a Chinese entrepreneur, the company started to look to the West amid the dot-com boom. It ultimately proved to be a wise decision, seeing as NetEase did not miss out on the revolution, placing it as one of the world's largest online gaming business companies.

NetEase has continued to evolve and capture market share in both Eastern and Western markets. With rapid growth in one of their major revenue-generating areas, the Chinese gaming market, NetEase is positioned to mitigate political risk and maintain high revenues and margins through the coming quarters. Investors should remain optimistic about its future growth prospects based on this revenue growth built on a strong existing financial foundation.

marketwatch.com

Building The International Bridge

NetEase is a dual-listed company, trading both on the NASDAQ and Hong Kong exchanges. The company first began trading at the turn of the millennium, the year the dot-com bubble burst. While many companies closed after the NASDAQ drop that saw billions wiped from the market, a few companies remained that would go on to define the age of information. By keeping up with the times, NetEase was able to carry on through game development, which began to see a rapid rise with the continued evolution of technology. At this time, China implemented the console ban, which did nothing to deter the company's rise. Before the ban-lift in 2015, NetEase would make deals with multiple U.S. companies, such as Blizzard Entertainment (NASDAQ: ATVI) and Mojang. The company set up headquarters in North America, cementing the foundations for a bridge between both parts of the world and facilitating game development while expanding its portfolio to cover the music industry through its music streaming service NetEase Music.

statista.com

NetEase made the right decision with the gaming and music deals, as China has now become one of the largest gaming and digital consumer markets in the world and is expected to continue growing. As of 2021, the Chinese online gaming market was estimated at nearly $60 billion and is expected to rise to $74 billion by 2023. This accounts for over one-third of the global market, valued at $173.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to grow at a (CAGR) of 9.64% until 2027. Of the 3.24 billion gamers estimated in 2021, 1.48 billion came from the Asian continent.

statista.com

Regulations and political turmoil have always played a part in how multi-national companies evolve, especially those invested in China. While NetEase has historically managed to cater to both markets' needs, recent tensions between the U.S. and China mean Eastern-based companies may need to reconsider their listings on Western markets. The pressure isn't just coming from the Chinese side, which is looking to regulate home-based companies listed abroad, but also from U.S lawmakers, who have been proposing stricter methods since 2020. Washington could see a bipartisan bill passed to see Chinese companies entirely delisted from American stock exchanges. As of now, the only law passed is for foreign companies to be delisted if they do not meet audit requirements. Yet there have already been a growing number of delisted Chinese companies, which was enough for NetEase to take precautionary moves, resulting in the secondary listing in the Hong Kong stock exchange. The move could also have secondary advantages, which will see NetEase increase its liquidity, by adding available shares for investors to choose from. NetEase announced that it would be listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2020 just as talks of delisting began, and not long after, Hong Kong lifted the ban of dual-listing companies on their stock exchange. It became part of a trend that saw $15.25 billion worth of secondary listings from U.S.-based Chinese firms. While NetEase would see its two-decade relationship with Wall Street being threatened by regulations, there is always an opportunity that can come from difficult times, much as it did in the 2000s.

Financial Foundations

Since its listing in Hong Kong which raised $2.72 billion by issuing 171.4 million new ordinary shares during its (IPO), the company has continued to build with the west while simultaneously targeting the growing Asian market.

tradingview.com

The company saw its net revenue increase by 18.9% in twelve months according to the 2021 Q3 report, to a value of $3.4 billion. With increased revenues across the board, the growth seen by NetEase can be attributed to its ability to capture market share in the expanding Asian gaming market. Gross profit also saw an increase of 19.5% in the same period to reach $1.8 billion. This significant increase in profitability is especially important when considering gaming services alone contributed over $2 billion in revenue by Q3'21. Earnings per share remained on the upper end of estimates with $0.73 in Q3, from an estimated $0.68, though this is down from $0.81 in Q2. The yearly (EPS) is forecasted at $4.07, though the final figures will be reported by the end of February 2022.

ir.netease.com

While NetEase's online game services' gross margins have not significantly improved in the last few years, their net revenues have been trending upward due to the aforementioned expansion across several markets. As a result, the Company is expected to grow much faster in the coming year, with some estimating an EPS rate of 20.3%, above the industry average. This surge can be attributed to the expected stability NetEase is to obtain from its recent dual-listing, marking the beginning of a new phase instead of the downfall of the company. As China continues to develop its online presence in the gaming industry, NetEase will not expect to see a reduction in cash flow, which currently has a growth rate of 4.2%.

As it currently stands, NetEase boasts secure finances with an optimistic outlook for the future. However, it would be careless not to analyze the implications of being delisted from Nasdaq, if it does happen, and what that would entail for investors.

A Reasonable Valuation

A quick glance at the company's price chart could lead one to the conclusion that the company is overvalued and has only been growing on speculation. However, the balance sheet figures tabulated below paint a clear picture of the company's situation.

Author's analysis

Right off the bat, it is an excellent sign that the company has been building its cash reserves concurrently with its rapid valuation increase over the last several years. Not only is this gain consistent, but the company has more than doubled its cash on hand while only increasing debt by less than 50% in the last four years. As a result of this, the enterprise value has ballooned, but that is not all. NetEase's expenditure has been well-placed, driving its earnings further up consecutively every year. When the ratio between the EV and the EBITDA is calculated, one can clearly see that company trending in an excellent direction with all its financial figures in balance. With this excellent financial foundation, it is clear that the massive recent increase in share price is not merely a speculative runaway valuation, but is backed by well-managed capital under the company's oversight. A strong financial foundation lays the basis for continued, sustained growth, but the risk from competition still remains.

Potential Risk From Competition

While NetEase's business is relatively well diversified on the international gaming front, they do have a few major competitors that could prove threatening to their market share capture. As expected, some of the biggest competition for NetEase can also be found in the area with the fastest growing gaming market, China. While NetEase has made strides in capturing the massive market growth seen in China there remains the threat of competition from companies such as Tencent.

statista.com

A look at the 2020 revenues of the top gaming companies in China shows NetEase in second place, far ahead of its other competitors outpacing the nearest one Century Huatong by over 4 times. Given the fact that all of the other companies with revenue in the top 10 are also significantly smaller, they are more akin to small shops in comparison to NetEase's global diversified revenue streams. With that being said, the looming giant of the Chinese gaming industry is Tencent, one of the largest Chinese technology companies that operate in a diverse swath of areas from music, social media, and e-commerce to medical and healthcare systems.

Luckily for NetEase, while Tencent may be outpacing them purely in revenues numbers, the two companies are not fully competitors due to the vast difference between their roles in the Chinese market. Tencent as a conglomerate only has a comparatively small portion of its business allocated to the gaming industry in comparison to NetEase which draws the vast majority of its revenues from its gaming market. In addition, Tencent primarily plays the role of vendor in the Chinese gaming market and is less focused on game development like NetEase.

It could be argued that the role played by Tencent in the industry is largely beneficial for NetEase as they draw a larger amount of capital influx into the Chinese technology sector. This allows all of the companies to benefit from the increased market growth and translate some of that value to profitability, as seen in the recent quarters with NetEase. While Tencent could pose some scattered risk in specific game-related competition for NetEase its role as a market facilitator far outweighs any of the major risks it could pose. On top of all of this the data from the past few quarters for NetEase backs this up, they have increased their profitability dramatically in China and they also have market penetration in the west to balance out any regional instability.

NetEase Is Prepared For A Storm Ahead

NetEase has already addressed one major concern, the alternative listing process, in the event that they are booted from Wall Street. While some other companies might have waited to rush a transition after delisting, and in so doing, risk losing astronomical amounts of share value, NetEase anticipated the current climate and played their cards without hesitancy. The move was successful, raised capital, and proved to have no issues with Hong Kong regulatory bodies. Trading over the counter would leave investors susceptible to changes in share price that could drop dramatically. The second hurdle it has to go through is maintaining the bridge built over 20 years between China and the United States.

Few companies are better prepared to pave the way in these uncertain times than NetEase. The company saw Morgan Stanley Capital International recently upgrade its ESG rating to an A, which surpasses 75% of companies in the entertainment and media industry. This goes to show that, barring all the political turmoil, NetEase can expect to see impressive growth in the coming years. The market is ripe for picking, the opportunities are there, and it is only a matter of carefully managing regulatory authorities that threaten the well-being of the business. Should NetEase succeed in navigating through this, its financial foundation sets it up for strong, reliable growth moving forward.