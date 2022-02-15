Jae Young Ju/iStock via Getty Images

After our recent upgrade on STM and our neutral view on FormFactor, we are analysing Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNY, OTCQX:IFNNF). Infineon is a class leader that develops, manufactures, and markets power semiconductors. The company was spun off by Siemens in 1999 and it is headquartered in Munich. The company operates through four divisions: Automotive (ATV), Power & Sensor Systems (PSS), Industrial Power Control (IPC), and Connected Secure Systems (CSS).

Overall, technological hardware is part of an unstoppable megatrend with plenty of room still for expansion and innovation that represents a source of intense competition and barriers to entry. Nowadays the integrated circuit end-use markets serve many sectors: from PCs to automotive and span from B2B to B2C product lines.

Anyone could quite easily believe that the global semiconductor shortage is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic which shut down factories and then caused logistics and supply chain issues, but this explanation is only partially true. Indeed, looking at the shipments of NVIDIA GPUs, we can clearly note that there was an impact on shipments in Q1 2020, however, for the rest of the year, shipments were higher than ever and this trend persisted throughout 2021.

NVIDIA GPUs shipments

Source: NVIDIA GPUs shipments Jon Peddie Research

Why are we positive on Infineon? there are MICRO and MACRO reasons behind it:

(MACRO) As we already noted in FormFactor analysis: more semis are going into everyday products from smartwatches to electric toothbrushes etc. (MACRO) Most important are the usual macro trends that follow 5G network developments, energy efficiency, CO2 savings, data centers, industry 4.0, IoT, smart cities, AI, among others. A very good illustration on how Infineon is accelerating and leading the power semiconductor is outlined in the presentation at the IFX day presented in early October 2021. (MACRO) Being based in the EU, Infineon could benefit from the EU Chips Act: "the European Commission plans to allocate €11 billion in public funds for the research, design and manufacturing of semiconductors, with the goal of mobilising a total of €43 billion of public and private investment until 2030". A plan to bolster Europe’s "competitiveness and resilience in semiconductor technologies and applications". (MICRO) Leading position for EV production (MICRO) Ramp-up of new 300mm factories and Cypress acquisition (MICRO) Well-diversified portfolio and GEO exposure. No clients exceed 10% in sales.

Portfolio Split

Source: Infineon Technologies Q4 Results

Conclusion, Valuation, and risks:

The Company is currently trading at a 2023 adjusted P/E of 21x which is in line with the historical average; however, we do believe this is not the real valuation and after the recent Q4 results we understood the following:

Infineon backlog stands at 31 billion EUR (3x the current revenue); Inventory levels are still below average.

If we add the above points to the acceleration in digitalization and electrification that will boost the megatrends, we have discovered a real gem. We value Infineon Technologies with a P/E of 25x based on 2023 results and we rate the company with a buy and fix target price of 48 EUR per share.

Infineon Technologies Guidance 2022

Source: Infineon Technologies Q4 Results

The main risks are:

Cyclical power semiconductor demand Lower car production and lower EV penetration Supply chain constraints and disruption FX especially euro/dollar-denominated currency Failure of M&A, in particular Cypress acquisition synergies.

