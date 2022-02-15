Would A Bear Market Affect Fed Interest Rate Hikes?

Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

The stock market is often considered a leading indicator of the economy, and it is generally perceived that the Fed will react to what's happening in markets. Currently, we are in a situation where the market consensus is that inflation is high and persistent. While the high is clear from the CPI statistics, which are indeed concerning, the persistent is more of a question mark, but that's for later. Nevertheless, markets are antsy about the inflation situation, and it is clear that the rate hikes, already explicitly promised by the Fed, are being priced into the market, where the rate hikes promised are to fight inflation.

We think that a bear market in the wake of immediate rate hikes is not particularly likely to affect Fed decision making, since inflation is such a profound economic and market concern. In fact, if we enter a rough period as a consequence of inflation concerns, rate hikes could even come sooner and with more conviction than expected. However, with rate hikes being priced in, a bear market as a consequence of rate hikes is unlikely. What we are more worried about is what happens if inflation persists after rate hikes. We believe this is quite possible, and the markets may react very poorly to that news, as it should. Were that to happen, Fed hikes would be likely to reverse. Overall, inflation remains at the center of the discussion, and our belief in its dynamics are very different from market consensus, which might create a buying opportunity.

How Do Fed Interest Rates Impact The Market?

The Fed interest rates, or the federal funds rate, is one of the most foundational rates in the economy because it is dictated by the Federal Reserve, which controls the money supply and refers to the rate at which the key overnight liquidity of funds between depository institutions held at the Fed is borrowed and lent at. The rate of these overnight short term loans ends up propagating into the rest of the economy for loans of greater periods and with greater credit risk priced with rates at premiums to the foundational federal funds rate. So when the Fed Funds rate gets hiked, interest rates see a general increase, and credit becomes less demanded and therefore less provided. This also propagates due to the mechanics of debt, and there is a reduction in credit availability which reduces spending by both households and by industry.

Would A Bear Market Affect Fed Rate Hikes?

There have been periods in the past where the market has appeared to hold the Fed hostage, where its tantrums would 'dictate' monetary policy. This was such a widely recognised phenomenon that a term was coined for it known as the 'Greenspan Put'. While there is a political discussion here, what can surely be said is that the stock market, being the rather efficient opinion machine that it is, is a leading indicator for the economy, and the Fed undoubtedly pays some degree of attention to that. So, what would be the interactions in this case between the markets and a rate hike?

Fed rate hikes are almost certain to occur at least initially, as the language has been quite unequivocal at this point, and centered around combatting inflation. Some degree of market jitters should be expected as rates make their concrete rise, especially with all the leverage introduced to the economy in the wake of the initial pandemic outbreak. However, in this case the rate hikes are already priced into some extent, so a negative impact on the markets beyond this point is not guaranteed. We don't think that the rate hikes will actually cause a bear market, and therefore are unlikely to feed back immediately onto the decision to hike rates.

Is Inflation Transitory?

Our concern is whether the rate hikes, which honestly may even be appreciated by markets given that inflation is the real boogeyman, will actually help reduce inflation. Our belief is that in the longer term, despite the Fed retiring this language, inflation is transitory. In the medium-term, however, it is not, and that is because inflation is coming from physical and not immediately mutable constraints on the supply side, and not as much from the demand side. Our non-consensus view is that COVID-19 has actually positively impacted the productivity of our economies by accelerating and proliferating digitalisation, so a disinflationary pressure even. Moreover, it has permanently shifted demand from services to goods, for which our productive capacity was not prepared. Closures and planned maintenances in anticipation of worse declines or at least uncertainties about the economy in 2020 created drawdowns of inventory. Furthermore, capacity has had to increase to meet the higher levels of demand for goods. We are seeing increases in productive facilities across industry, with one example among our holdings being Suzano (SUZ), a major producer of pulp which is increasing its production by 20% with a project that will take about three years to complete. Other companies like Costamare (CMRE) in shipping, are increasing their fleet sizes. In addition to very clear bottlenecks in logistics, with ports being overwhelmed, and generally tight commodity environments, we are seeing substantial inflation. This includes oil where OPEC is maintaining discipline due to reduced mobility related to the pandemic.

We think inflation is transitory, in that it will be about 2-3 years before all the shortages and higher commodity prices are normalised by increases in productive capacity, which will take about that long if not longer due again to shortages and high commodity prices. Until then, we think that interest rates are not going to have such a meaningful impact on inflation, as so much is coming from the supply side.

Bottom Line

If our non-consensus view turns out to be true, markets could become quite roiled. While an initial bear market might not start with the rate hikes, the failure of the rate hikes to tackle inflation could create serious concerns about the economy, with inflation being a very pernicious force. This will be the thing that might cause a bear market, or indeed a deleveraging, since nominal rates will still be quite high if inflation persists with corporate fundamentals likely to be hurt for all downstream players in supply chains. At this point, further rate hikes, or at least sustaining higher federal funds rates, might not be wanted anymore, and with markets being an important leading metric for the economy, rate hikes might be reversed. So while an immediate bear market on initial rate hikes appears unlikely, and therefore an effect on Fed policy being unlikely, what happens in the 6-12 month period is more uncertain, and could include serious concerns by the market about the economy which could reverse rates.

We continue to believe that the inflation rate is supply side related to a major degree, and therefore keep positioning ourselves in commodity related positions like SUZ, or companies where the cost bases are fixed and the products are necessary with pricing power. Therefore, we are also quite optimistic about the developed world's economy. But we do think that a bear market could be coming in connection with the appearance of rampant inflation. With our non-consensus view, we would then see a buying opportunity.