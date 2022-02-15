izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Investors in the gold space that have been anxiously waiting for higher prices have finally seen an improvement, with the Gold Miners Index (GDX) eking out a small gain year-to-date despite a turbulent six weeks for the S&P 500 (SPY). Unfortunately, investors that chased Argonaut (OTCPK:ARNGF) late last year are staring down large losses, and the stock's underperformance from Q4-21 has continued into 2022. This isn't surprising given the capex blowout, which is now coupled with additional share dilution and lower expected margins. Given the present funding shortfall and the dampened investment outlook, I believe there are far more attractive ways to play the sector elsewhere.

All figures are in United States Dollars and converted at an exchange rate of 0.80 CAD/USD.

Magino Project Construction (Company Presentation)

Argonaut Gold released its FY2021 production results and FY2022 guidance last week, as well as an updated technical report for its Magino Project. While the 2021 production came in at record levels (~244,200 gold-equivalent ounces), the 2022 guidance left a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, the exceptional margins that investors were looking for based on the previous study have faded away, with projections that Magino will produce ~142,000 ounces in its first five years, with expected life of mine all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $963/oz.

While these costs are still quite respectable and below the estimated 2022 industry average (~$1,090/oz), they are more than 20% higher than the $711/oz projected costs in the 2017 study. In addition, the production profile is also 4% lower vs. the estimated average production profile ~150,000 ounces previously (first five years). This should be of little surprise to investors given inflationary pressures, which is why I noted in previous updates that Argonaut's claim that it would transform into a low-cost producer seemed ambitious. The reason is that Magino's operating costs were going to rise substantially due to inflationary pressures, the capex blowout, and slight changes to the project, which I discussed below:

"My previous view was that Argonaut could see sub $900/oz AISC at Magino, and I no l longer see this as likely. So, while the addition of Magino will lead to strong production growth, the margin expansion post-2023 will be much less significant. Therefore, Argonaut will not be a low-cost producer on a consolidated basis but instead more of an average cost producer, suggesting it shouldn't receive any premium relative to most mid-tier peers".

- Argonaut Gold: Recent Capex Blowout Weighs On Outlook

Argonaut Gold Presentation Statement (Argonaut Gold Presentation )

As of the November presentation, and when Argonaut should have already known that costs in the 2017 study were too ambitious after adjusting for inflationary pressures, it still noted that it would transform into a low-cost intermediate producer. As the above image shows, the hope was to become a 300,000 to 500,000 ounce per year producer, with "low costs." I can't speak for what the company's definition of being a low-cost producer is, but it's quite clear that this isn't going to come to fruition in 2023 or 2024.

Even if Magino's costs come in at $920/oz for the first five years, the other 60% of its production profile should see $1,400/oz or higher costs. These costs are actually below FY2022 guidance of $1,470/oz. If we blend these costs on a consolidated basis, Argonaut's costs will improve to ~$1,220/oz, which is 11% above where I expect the FY2022 industry average to come in (~$1,090/oz). Hence, unless Argonaut is comparing itself against a basket of high-cost producers like Equinox (EQX), Great Panther (GPL), and McEwen Mining (MUX), it is not going to be a "low-cost" producer. Therefore, investors hoping that Argonaut would trade at a premium to mid-tier peers could be disappointed.

2022 Guidance

If we look at Argonaut's 2022 guidance, the mid-point calls for the production of ~215,000 GEOs at $1,470/oz, which would translate to a double-digit decline in output year-over-year at higher costs. This does not point to much free cash flow generation that would help to fund the Magino capex shortfall, which I estimated at close to $140 million. It also suggests that it will be difficult to grow revenue year-over-year without significant help from the gold price. Hence, while most producers are up against easy year-over-year comps, Argonaut will not be, which would impede share-price performance.

Argonaut noted that the higher costs are expected to be driven by lower production at La Colorada due to lower grades and recovery as mining transitions from El Creston to the Veta Madre Pit. Meanwhile, there will be less oxide ore processed at El Castillo as the mine enters its final full year of mining operations. When it comes to costs, consumables and reagents costs are up, as are fuel prices, which have pulled costs higher, which we're seeing for most of the sector.

However, some of the larger producers should be able to offset some of this lift in costs. This is due to their large supplier networks, buying power, and significant investments in technology/automation, such as Newmont's (NEM) Autonomous Haulage Fleet at Boddington and Agnico Eagle (AEM) adding 5G networks at Kittila and Detour Lake. So, while I expect to see higher costs across the sector in 2022, consistent with commentary in Q3 Conference calls, the major producers look much better positioned than smaller producers on balance.

Funding Shortfall & Recent Capital Raise

Given Argonaut's significant funding shortfall (~$230 million in 2021 year-end liquidity and ~$360 million in additional estimated project spend), it's no surprise that the company raised additional capital this week. This involved selling ~17.2 million shares at C$2.95 and C$2.54 (flow-through shares), a reasonable price to raise capital. There is an overallotment option of 15%, and I would be surprised if this wasn't exercised, which would place the dilution at ~19.8 million shares. If we compare this figure to ~322 million shares fully diluted pre-deal, this translates to up to 6% share dilution, which is not that bad, and was slightly below my estimates.

However, while it's below my estimates, it's well above what we're seeing in the producer space, especially in a period when many producers are hoovering up their shares in the open market under share buyback programs. For example, SSR Mining (SSRM) bought back 5% of its float in the past 12 months. In Argonaut's case, the company has seen more than 10% share dilution, with two flow-through share sales (this week and February 2021, and a common share sale in March 2021). The whole point to owning producers is to get capital returned to you and avoid being diluted vs. owning developers/explorers where dilution is inevitable. So, while Argonaut might be a producer and had a solid year in 2021, it's certainly lagging its peers in the share count management department.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Following the most recent capital raise, the company's fully diluted share count is closer to ~342 million shares. This has increased the share count by ~6%, with the updated market cap coming in at ~$610 million and the enterprise value closer to $790 million. Despite this increase in the valuation post capital raise, this is still a reasonable valuation for a company with multiple mines, with one major project that's expected to transform the production profile.

However, there's still a meaningful funding shortfall even after this capital raise. This is based on an estimated funding shortfall of closer to $130 million, with the recent capital raise adding just ~$40 million of the necessary $130 million. So, it's still possible that we could see the company dilute further in the next 12 months or look at a royalty sale, which would weigh further on project economics if the company can't secure additional debt. Unfortunately, this adds uncertainty to the investment thesis.

Magino Project Estimated Spending (Company Presentation)

Moving to the technical picture, it's not surprising that Argonaut has continued to underperform its peers, with the stock down 7% year-to-date vs. a 1% year-to-date gain in the Gold Miners Index. The silver lining is that after the correction, Argonaut is within 13% of key support at US$1.55. However, with a new resistance level in place at US$2.16, I still don't see the reward/risk ratio as attractive, with Argonaut having US$0.38 in potential upside to resistance, and US$0.22 in potential downside to support.

This is because I generally prefer a minimum 5 to 1 reward/risk ratio for sector laggards and the current reward/risk ratio is 1.73 to 1.0. Elsewhere, some producers have much less supply overhead, with fewer investors anxious to get out at break-even, which could impede share-price performance. This doesn't mean that Argonaut can't go higher or that a suitor won't swoop in to try and acquire the stock. However, given the uncertainty, and the less impressive investment thesis (medium-cost producer vs. low-cost producer), it's harder to make a case for owning Argonaut relative to other mid-tier/intermediate peers.

Argonaut Gold - Daily Chart (TC2000.com)

Argonaut's recent flow-through capital raise came at slightly better terms than I expected, but this still doesn't fix the funding shortfall, and while inflationary pressures could ease in 2023, this won't help Argonaut, who has more than $300 million in spending this year at Magino. Meanwhile, the company's FY2022 guidance leaves a lot to be desired, which dampens the medium-term outlook. To summarize, I continue to see several better ways to play the sector. I would only get interested in the stock if it slid below US$1.50, where the probability of a takeover would increase.