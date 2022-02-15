AMD: No, Xilinx Doesn't Kill The Growth Rates

marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

After a lengthy 16 months, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) finally completed the acquisition of Xilinx originally announced on October 27, 2020. The deal never appeared at risk, but the Chinese regulatory body took a lengthy time to complete the review and issue requirements for closure. My investment thesis has never altered on the stock being a huge Buy on weakness, but the market has over extrapolated some fears on slower growth rates due to the inclusion of slower growing Xilinx.

Still Accretive

Due to the lengthy time to close the Xilinx acquisition, the merger is no longer as accretive as originally forecast. Back in 2020, Xilinx was far more profitable than AMD. Over the course of 2021, AMD started producing a massive improvement in profits due to the 68% revenue growth. The chip company went from a 2020 EPS of $1.29 to current consensus estimates for a 2022 EPS of $4.02.

On Monday morning, the company announced the official closure of the acquisition suggesting the deal was still accretive to non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP EPS and free cash flow generation in the first year. A lot of the $300 million in cost synergies won't be achieved in the first year, so this suggests Xilinx will indeed provide the growth to boost EPS in 2022.

Of course, the margins were always going to get boosted by Xilinx with solid gross margins, near 70% gross margins reported YTD in FY22. Also, free cash flows were never an issue due to Xilinx being very profitable. The big question was whether non-GAAP EPS would still get a boost and the impact to revenue growth going forward due to Xilinx having lower forecasted growth.

Here is a summary of the key financial metrics based on the current projection and the numbers needed to achieve an accretive EPS:

Stone Fox Capital calculations

Revenue Growth

What we know is that AMD reported the December quarter revenues grew 49% while Xilinx reported growth of 26%. Both numbers were strong growth, but AMD was growing nearly twice the rate of Xilinx.

AMD guided to 2022 revenue growth of 31% while Xilinx didn't provide any guidance going forward due to the merger. Also, due to the timing of the merger's close after the Q4'21 earnings report, AMD didn't provide any guidance on the combined revenues.

The consensus analyst guidance over the next 4 quarters is revenues of ~$4.1 billion, up from $3.7 billion for 2021 (Xilinx operates on a FY ending in March) for just 11% growth. The numbers are difficult to add up considering AMD provides conservative guidance and prior Xilinx analyst estimates appear too low for the opportunity in the data center space.

AMD forecast 2022 revenues of $21.5 billion placing the combined company around $25.6 billion in revenues before accounting for any assumptions of conservative guidance. The new AMD produced 2021 revenues of $20.1 billion with combined growth predictions at ~27%.

At these growth rates, the Xilinx deal does cut ~400 basis points off the growth rate of AMD. For the deal to be accretive, Xilinx needs to approach $4.6 billion in revenues this year, or produce far higher margins. Such revenue estimates would suggest Xilinx actually grows revenues 24% in 2022.

Gross Margins

Xilinx reported December quarter gross margins of 73% while AMD has just topped 50% and guided to 51% gross margins for 2022. No question, any Xilinx revenue added to the business will boost the non-GAAP gross margins of the new AMD.

Based on current numbers, AMD would see gross margins jump to 25.4% using 68% gross margins for Xilinx. Assuming Xilinx is actually able to maintain the December quarter margins of 73% and actually boost those in 2022 to 74%, the combined company will boost total gross margins to 55.1%.

EPS

The biggest question on the deal closure concerns whether the deal is still accretive to EPS. With Xilinx having 252 million diluted shares outstanding, the deal with a conversion rate of 1.7234 shares adds ~434 million additional shares to the AMD diluted outstanding share count of 1.22 billion. The combined company will have ~1.654 billion shares outstanding.

Considering AMD suggests the deal is accretive, one has to assume Xilinx is accretive with AMD growing revenues at 31% this year. What isn't clear is whether the deal remains accretive with AMD growing sales at a 50% clip and Xilinx slightly beating consensus estimates.

Analysts have used the AMD guidance for 2022 to derive a $4.02 EPS in 2022 and a $4.73 target for 2023. Xilinx has consensus analyst EPS targets of $4.66 for net income of $1.17 billion. AMD would generate ~$4.9 billion in net income for a combined $6.2 billion in net income assuming $100 million in cost synergies, or an EPS of just $3.75.

For the deal to actually end up accretive, Xilinx has to generate substantially more income from higher growth rates. Or, the company must be able to achieve a substantial amount of the $300 million in cost synergies in the first year. Assuming AMD only sees $100 million in cost synergies during the year, the amount would only boost the combined EPS by ~$0.06.

Xilinx would need to generate nearly $400 million in additional net income for the math to work. The combination of the gross margins staying at an evaluated 74% while OpEx expenses are held in check to provide a 370 basis point reduction to costs as a percentage of revenues, the Xilinx business would be accretive to AMD.

Free Cash Flow

Xilinx easily boosts the free cash flow of AMD, but the biggest question would've been the FCF per share amounts. Xilinx reported FQ3'22 FCF of $351 million for nearly 35% margins. Without looking at per share amounts, all of this additional FCF is accretive to AMD.

Beyond Accretive

The numbers suggest the consensus estimates for Xilinx are likely far too low and probably haven't been updated over the last year. The combination with AMD definitely should allow all additional gross profits from higher revenues to flow to the bottom line with extra spending held in check.

At the end of the day, all investors need to know is that Xilinx somehow becomes EPS accretive over the next 12 months. The deal isn't going to dilute AMD in any meaningful way that detracts from the cheap valuation.

My view that AMD earns $5.57 in 2023 remains intact with the possibility for even higher revenue to ultimately boost EPS further. The real possibility exists for AMD to actually smash targets and swamp any concern of Xilinx turning out to be dilutive to the growth of AMD.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors need to understand that Xilinx is EPS accretive to the guidance provided by AMD over the next 12 months. The statement might not hold up after AMD smashes conservative guidance, but the stock won't look back on smashed estimates.

My view that AMD earns $5.50+ in 2023 isn't altered by the Xilinx deal closing based on the accretive statement by AMD. AMD is absurdly cheap trading at 21x 2023 EPS targets with revenue growth rates topping 30%.