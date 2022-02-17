Where do old drilling rigs go to die? Often Las Palmas in the Canary Islands Zeneida Herrera Perez/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) is a sleeper that doesn't get a lot of coverage. What happens as an offshore oilfield nears the end of its life? How about when a well "breaks?" Suppose you just need to mobilize a Remotely Operated Vehicle-ROV, to fly down to the seafloor to inspect a subsea wellhead, or a pipeline? Perhaps, you want to dig a trench on the seafloor and lay pipe, or a cable. Perhaps you think you have an obstruction in a subsea pipeline and you want to investigate. Who ya gonna call?

Helix Energy Solutions

Well, the answer just could be and often is HLX, an experienced provider of the services I've discussed in the offshore environment. It has what amounts to a pristine balance sheet, a growing order book, and sells at a near 50% discount to recent highs. This isn't surprising as offshore deepwater has lagged the rest of the market recovery, but high prices and an aging inventory of offshore assets make a reasonable case for a rebound. The company also is making inroads into the offshore wind farm arena - how do you think all that "clean" electricity generated by wind farms? When the winds blow, that is, gets to your house? And there's good money to be made potentially in that regard.

In this article we will examine the prospects for HLX and determine if current prices make it attractive.

The thesis for Helix

The biggest problem for HLX is the amount of alternative vessels in the floater category. You can take a warm-stacked semi and do most of what the HLX vessel inventory can do, and if you gum everything up... you can just drill a new well. It's been a problem for the offshore drillers - OSDs for seven years now, and the excess inventory globally of these vessels overlaps into HLX's service offering. It makes them price takers, not price makers. The company acknowledged this in the most recent call:

Our rates are still relatively low, as we are impacted by the alternative rig-rates. However rig availability is tightened and most forecasts are for a significant improvement on rig-rates, which his starting to happen. We expect improvement through 2022 and a strong 2023.

The good news is, in part, the inventory of warm-stacked semis that can be reactivated for marginal cost is shrinking due age and attrition. Think about it. Go buy a boat and leave it at anchor in a harbor for the better part of decade. There won't be much to come back to. Such is the case with offshore Mobile Offshore Drilling Units-MODUs. There's a lot of boats out there riding at anchor in Las Palmas that will have a Korean or Singaporean destination as their next Port of Call, where the welder's torch will end their run.

So shrinking inventory is one part of the thesis for HLX. The other is an uptick in activity that's underway now, and I believe has a multi-year run ahead of it. Everywhere you look people are starting to echo what I've been saying for years. Inventories are low globally and demand is on the rise. A perfect storm that was perfectly predictable. Now, the seagulls (stock analysts) have learned the word-MOLECULE! Goldman Sachs (GS) commodities analyst commented in the linked article:

“I’ve been doing this 30 years and I’ve never seen markets like this,” Currie said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “This is a molecule crisis. We’re out of everything, I don’t care if it’s oil, gas, coal, copper, aluminum, you name it we’re out of it.”

"Ah-declare!"

If you don't think that sets the stage for a significant revival in the drilling and intervention market in the next few years, you're in for a surprise.

As to the company specific thesis for HLX, it has to be their track record of over 2,000 successful inventions and abandonments. Experience at carrying out specific operations and doing it safely will get you work with major clients. For example in the early 2000s Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and BP (BP) traded off a Noble rig they liked called the Jim Thompson. The Jim Thompson was an old submersible that was converted to floater status. What these two operators liked was the experience of the crew and the safety record of the rig. BP postponed a project for a year waiting on Shell to release the Jim Thompson. The Jim Thompson was retired in 2015 at 40 years of service, and has probably found its way to a welder's torch by now. RIP Jim.

Next, HLX has a footprint in all major deepwater basins, the Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, the North Sea, and the Asia/Pacific Rim. In addition to their vessel footprint, the company has expertise in a related deepwater activity-offshore robotics, which consists of the trenching, and monitoring kit used in deepwater operations.

Robotics (Helix Energy Solutions)

Finally, HLX has a JV arrangement with One SubSea, a Schlumberger (SLB) company that promotes the use of their vessels for offshore support for well interventions. JVs like this are well received by clients as the services are complementary, and having two companies are used to working together streamlines operations.

Some challenges for HLX

The North Sea is going through some tribulations as for oil field activity. On a number of occasions the political class in the UK and Europe have shut down opportunities for new field development. The latest was Shell's decision to back away from the Cambo field after already sinking billions into it. HLX's rigs in the North Sea saw lower utilization rates than the rest of their fleet, and one - the Seawell - was warm stacked at the end of the quarter. Management was a bit dour on prospects for Q-4 in the North Sea:

In the North Sea Well Intervention business, both vessels are stacked with limited opportunities in Q4.

This type of thing is an overhang on the entire industry.

Commentary was quite a bit brighter for the other basins with both GoM rigs being contracted through Q4 into 2022. But as we know this mature oil province has its political challenges as well. Just last week a federal judge invalidated a lease sale saying that global climate change effects had not been properly evaluated prior to the sale. So, Euro climate lunacy arrives at our shores! The irony is that the big bidder was Exxon Mobil looking to obtain a half a million acres for its CCUS project along the Gulf Coast. XOM has no interest in drilling for oil and gas on the Continental shelf, and sold the last of its GoM properties in the Gulf's shallow waters, decades ago.

In summary for this section, even though challenges remain in the offshore environment, there's a huge amount of abandonment and intervention work to be done. Oil wells are mechanical creations. Very reliable - think refrigerator type reliability, but everything breaks eventually and has to be fixed. As noted above the well inventory average age is probably over 10 years, with the lack of infrastructure spending the last 7. There are some P&A's and tubing change-outs coming, and that's good for HLX.

Other drivers are governmental requirements for its lessees, that the seafloor be restored to a pristine condition when production ceases. Removal of all the above the mudline kit, and abandonment of the wells is right down their alley.

Q-3

HLX grew revenues ~10% QoQ to $180 MM in Q-3. Well Intervention, the company's biggest cash generator, was off 1% led by low utilization in Brazil and low rates in West Africa. This was offset by sustained activity in the GoM. The segment lost $13.3 mm thanks to lower revenues for Brazil, and higher costs not passed on to clients in the GoM.

Robotics improved $11 mm QoQ but declined YoY thanks to lower vessel days. Production was $4.4 mm higher due to higher oil and gas prices. HLX has an oil property in the GoM produced by their FPU, Helix Producer 1, that was obtained from Marathon (MRO).

HLX has significant cash on the books as of Q-3, $237 mm, and no serious debt $200 mm due before 2026.

Your takeaway

HLX is now trading for 4X trailing 2021 cash flow, so certainly not overpriced at this level. Management is optimistic about their prospects beyond Q4 as noted below.

Rates are below where they need to be, but we're generating free cash flow. We're seeing gradual improvement in rates offset by the loss of the legacy rates on our three long term contracts. We are anticipating meaningful rate increases by 2023. Between the variety of global utilization opportunities and a chance for a meaningful rate improvement, we feel the market offers us a lot of upside.

This is fits into a thesis that the world is going to seriously backtrack on the low carbon thesis. It isn't working, we get news almost everyday of the hollowness of the renewable energy promise. It's not working over there - Europe, and it won't work here.

That will create demand for HLX's services, apart from whatever inroads they make in the windfarm business. I think they are derisked at current prices. I tracked them in the selloff today and they hardly budged. If they announce a restart of one or both of their vessels in the North Sea, and if other rig owners, like Transocean (RIG), show any significant increase in rig rates or utilization when they release earnings, HLX could be back in the $6s pretty quick. In 2014 HLX was in the middle $20s, if we got half that from present levels, I'd say the minimal risk was justified.