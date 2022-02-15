Lan Zhang/iStock via Getty Images

Eyesight is absolutely important for the vast majority of people. Those who suffer from a lack of it or from suboptimal eyesight can have significant difficulties living a normal life. With an estimated 2.2 billion people globally having some form of vision impairment, it should come as no surprise that a large industry with some large companies would develop to address these challenges. And one firm within this space that investors should keep an eye on is STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA). In recent years, the business has exhibited consistent revenue growth. Having said that, profitability has been all over the map. Cash flows have also been volatile, but have trended in a positive direction. Most recently, growth has been impressive for the company. This all signals that the company could be a great prospect in the long run. But there is one negative for investors to keep in mind. And that is that shares just look far too pricey at this moment to make any sense for any but the most bullish growth-oriented investors.

Taking a look at STAAR Surgical

Today, STAAR Surgical works to 'design, develop, manufacture, and sell' implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems that are used to deliver lenses to the eye. In particular, the company claims to be the leading manufacturer of lenses used worldwide in corrective or refractive surgeries. And along these lines, the company has created a large portfolio of valuable products. For instance, the EVO Visian ICL, EVO Viva ICL, and Visian ICL Are different lines of lenses that are used in refractive surgery aimed at correcting visual disorders that eyeglasses or contact lenses have typically treated in the past. These procedures help to address things like myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. This particular product has been implanted into more than one million eyes globally since the company began selling the products decades ago. This particular line of products accounts for roughly 87% of the company's overall sales in any given year.

Of course, there are other products that STAAR Surgical sells. For instance, the company currently sells intraocular lenses and a silicone lens-based preloaded injector that uses the company's lenses. These essentially serve as a replacement for the natural ones in your eye. According to management, sales of these products make up around 8% of overall revenue for the business. The firm also sells other surgical products like injector parts to their acrylic lens supplier for their preloaded acrylic intraocular lenses. They sell other related devices that management has not itemized. In all, sales here make up the remaining 5% of the company's overall revenue.

At present, STAAR Surgical salvage products to more than 75 countries across the globe. Surprisingly, only a small percent of sales, representing about 3.8% of overall revenue generated by the company, comes from its domestic market. By comparison, China accounts for 43.9% of overall revenue, while Japan makes up another 21.4%. Other miscellaneous locations comprise the remaining 31% of sales generated by the company, with no one country exceeding 10% of overall revenue.

In recent years, management has done well to grow the company's top line. Revenue has increased each of at least the past five years, climbing from $82.4 million in 2016 to $163.5 million in 2020. Management has not provided official data for the full 2021 fiscal year. But they did provide a preliminary look at revenue for the final quarter. Revenue generated in that quarter should push overall sales for 2021 up to around $230 million. That represents an increase of 40.7% compared to what the company achieved in 2020. In addition to this, management anticipates strong growth continuing through at least the 2022 fiscal year. Their expectation for 2022 is for revenue of $295 million. That would imply a year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%.

Although revenue has been generally positive, the same cannot be said of profits. However, it is important to note that the company's troubles on the bottom line came only as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, back in 2016, the business generated a net loss of $12.1 million. This loss narrowed to $2.1 million in 2017 before turning to a profit of $5 million in 2018. Net income was $14 million in 2019 but then fell to $5.9 million in 2020. The good news for shareholders is that this decline in profits appears to have been short-lived. In the first nine months of 2021, the company generated net profits of $19.6 million. That dwarfs the $2.6 million generated the same time one year earlier. For the full 2021 fiscal year, management anticipates earnings per share of about $0.50. That would translate to net profits of $23.8 million.

Earnings are important, but we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. Operating cash flow, for instance, has followed a similar path, rising from $1 million in 2016 to $25.8 million in 2019. Then, in 2020, it dropped to $21 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture looks remarkably similar, with a peak of $27 million in 2019 before declining to $23.7 million in 2020. And the same can be said of EBITDA, which ultimately hit a high of $26.1 million in 2019 before dropping to $22 million in 2020. Management has not provided any guidance for these other profitability metrics for the 2021 fiscal year. But if we assume the same kind of margins the company achieved in the 2019 fiscal year, operating cash flow, on an adjusted basis, should be around $56.8 million for 2021, while EBITDA should be around $62.2 million.

This all makes it very simple to value the company. But most investors won't like the results. Using the 2021 figures, the company is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 158.4. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is lower, but is still remarkably high at 66.4. And the EV to EBITDA multiple for the company stands at 57.5. This latter metric is aided by the fact that the company has cash in excess of debt of about $194.89 million. So the overall risk to the business is incredibly low from a solvency perspective. In fact, you might call it non-existent. But I digress. Even if we assume that margins remain like they are and that management achieves its 2022 revenue target, the company would still be trading at a price-to-earnings multiple, on a forward basis, of 123.5. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple would be 51.7. And the EV to EBITDA multiple would stand at 44.6.

To put in perspective the pricing of the company, I also decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.7 to a high of 135.4. On a price to operating cash flow basis, the range is 4.4 to 51.9. And using the EV to EBITDA approach would yield a range of 2.8 to 37.3. In all three scenarios, compared to the company's 2021 fiscal data, our prospect is the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA STAAR Surgical Company 158.4 66.4 57.5 Neogen (NEOG) 67.5 51.9 37.3 Quidel (QDEL) 4.7 4.4 2.8 Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) 75.6 23.6 22.9 Haemonetics (HAE) 135.4 28.2 27.9 ICU Medical (ICUI) 43.7 18.1 18.3

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I do believe that STAAR Surgical is an excellent company that is meeting a significant need in this world. Long term, I suspect the company will continue to expand. Having said that, shares of the business just don't make sense. The company is way too expensive, no matter how you stack it. It would take two or three years of additional growth before the stock even looks close to being fairly valued. And because of that, I believe that investors should tread very cautiously if they choose to buy into the firm at this time.