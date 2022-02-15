Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q1 2022

Summary

  • Form 13F filings show fund managers' top merger arbitrage stocks.
  • Top M&A stocks of the 30 funds I follow.
  • Nuance Communications the top pick for the 2nd straight quarter.

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Each quarter, I spend some time reading Form 13F filings from hedge funds that specialize in merger arbitrage, documenting, and then analyzing which M&A stocks the funds have bought and which ones they haven't. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share the results with our Seeking Alpha community.

My rules:

  • I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.
  • I only include stocks that are still actively trading.
  • I only choose funds where the vast majority of the positions are merger-related.

The Top Two

The top stock for the second consecutive quarter is Nuance Communications (NUAN). Nuance is once again in 24 of the 30 funds and is closing in on being acquired by Microsoft (MSFT) for $56 in cash. US approval was granted eight months ago and in December the EU signed off, but approval from the UK is still needed. The UK's Competition and Markets Authority is reviewing the deal with the deadline for its phase 1 decision due March 9. The companies expect to close in this quarter. There is still more than one percent in the stock so if it does close next month the IRR is pretty decent.

IHS Markit (INFO) is second again with 21 funds holding it. Back in November 2020, S&P Global agreed to buy IHS in a stock deal. INFO holders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P Global. Like Nuance, all approvals except for the UK have been obtained. A decision is expected Feb 25. Closing is expected this quarter.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks Held By Funds

1) Nuance (NUAN) Held by 24 Funds
2) IHS Markit (INFO) Held by 21 Funds
3) Coherent (COHR) Held by 17 Funds
4) CyrusOne (CONE) Held by 17 Funds
5) Cerner (CERN) Held by 17 Funds
6) Welbilt (WBT) Held by 10 Funds
7) Vonage Holdings (VG) Held by 8 Funds
8) Mimecast Limited (MIME) Held by 7 Funds
9) Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) Held by 6 Funds
10) Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Held by 6 Funds

When a fund makes an M&A stock its number one holding, it signals strong conviction that the deal will ultimately close. 14 funds have IHS Markit as its top pick as of the end of 2021.

Top Positions Among The 30 Funds

IHS Markit Top Position in 14 Funds
Nuance Top Position in 2 Funds
Cerner Top Position in 1 Fund

Oversized Holdings

Some arb funds oversize their top positions. As of the end of 4Q, there were four positions of 11% or more in a single stock.

IHS Markit 46% of a Fund
Nuance 26% of a Fund
51job (JOBS) 12% of a Fund
Sanderson Farms 11% of a Fund

Conclusion

Professional M&A shops tend to have significant resources, staff and relationships with companies and regulators. So I continue to find that tracking where they are putting their money is worthwhile.

Disclaimer: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation. Merger arbitrage is a risky strategy because there is significant downside in the event of most deal rejections.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NUAN, CHNG, VG, JOBS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

24 Comments
