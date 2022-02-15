Another hotel smoked by the Airbnb deflationary wave Bertrand Godfroid/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

What's Not To Like?

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is one of our favorite stocks in our coverage universe and staff personal accounts. It's been a great performer for us both in common stock and LEAP incarnations (the latter due to one of our subscribers who had the bright idea to buy the $120 strike Jan-23 LEAP calls a long time ago, and was good enough to share the idea with the rest of our community). We believe the stock has decades of price growth ahead of it.

We like ABNB because it offers a way to play two themes:

One, online deflation of an old-line industry, being hospitality. This theme never gets old. And when it does, it will be because Metaverse immersive Internet companies will be deflating the current idiom of offline businesses with online offerings. So many decades of growth left in this theme we think. The Internet tsunami has destroyed many aspects of many industries, but it has plenty of lands still to churn through and ruin.

And two, the re-opening of travel as COVID restrictions continue to evaporate. COVID itself we expect will be with us for a long time, but governments' ability and desire to manage it is draining away by the day, and with that, we see more travel bookings, more mileage clocked up, more spending through the ABNB platform, which we think is good for the stock.

The company just put in a quarter which in our professional, institutionally-trained, calmed and moderated opinion was... absolutely blowout!

Numbers as follows:

ABNB Financial Table I (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis) ABNB Financial Table II (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

Note the accelerating revenue growth, the high gross margins, the now-positive TTM EBITDA margin and the now-positive TTM unlevered pretax free cash flow margins. Next time someone tells you it's all over for growth names and you should buy stocks with earnings? Point them to ABNB's cash flows. And just laugh when they mumble something about EPS.

Valuation?

The market is asking you to pay the following multiples right now:

ABNB Valuation Table (Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Koyfin, Cestrian Analysis)

18.4x TTM revenue for a company growing revenue at 77% on a TTM basis, generating 34% TTM unlevered pretax cash flow margins? That's not expensive in our opinion.

And if we look at how the chart is playing out? (Here's a full page version you can open).

ABNB Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

We think ABNB can run to new highs in the coming months - that means $212 or better, a 14% move up from here, as a base case. And if you pushed us we would likely say the stock can reach $266 before risk of a material downturn - that's the 1.618 extension of the prior Wave 1 up shown on the above chart.

In short - we're bullish on this name and hold the stock in staff personal accounts as a result. We rate the stock at Neutral on a risk/reward basis alone. Our medium-term base case is a mere 14% up from here, but the chart will tell you - if you ask it nicely and look at the Fibonacci extension levels that were struck on the way up recently - that the stock could easily drop to $153 or so if the market turns ugly once more. Having lived through the false dawn of April 2021 after the March 2021 growth stock lows - which led to a May 2021 rout of unsuspecting naifs - we don't feel like saying growth is out of the woods yet - one more test of the lows would come as no surprise to us - and so an 18% downside/14% base case upside risk/reward doesn't feel much like a Buy to us. (We were at Buy - vocally so - in our Growth Investor Pro service when the stock was much lower in January and early February). So - Neutral but we will most certainly move back to Buy should the stock show any weakness. The chart above can help you navigate our view on risk/reward and the levels at which our analysis indicates a buy.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 15 February 2022.