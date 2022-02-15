nimis69/E+ via Getty Images

Industrial demand is recovering sharply, but ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) is having a hard time meeting it given ongoing supply chain issues. That ITT posted the margins it did in the fourth quarter should be a testament to management, but cost headwinds are going to remain fierce through at least the first half of the year, dampening the near-term operating leverage at this industrial name.

I was lukewarm on ITT back in August, seeing okay long-term potential in the name, but more near-term challenges, particularly in light of valuation. Since then the shares have declined about 5%, doing a bit worse than the broader industrial space, but holding up pretty well compared to names like Eaton (ETN) and IDEX (IEX). Given what I think is realistic (if not conservative) guidance at a time when other industrial management teams seem to be taking more chances with guidance, and given a more attractive valuation, I think this is a name that is once again worth a closer look.

A Very Mixed Fourth Quarter, But Underlying Leverage Was Impressive

One of the oddities of this reporting cycle has been how willing the Street has been to overlook weak operating leverage; in times past, better-than-expected revenue with weaker margins would get punished pretty sharply, and to be fair, industrial valuations have been deflating. Still, ITT managed solid operating leverage on a small organic revenue decline, and I think that's impressive considering the circumstances.

Revenue declined 2% in the quarter, missing by about 3%. Every segment missed, with Industrial Process down 4% (missing by 7%), Motion Technologies down 7% (missing by 1%), and Connect & Control Technologies (or CCT) up 14%, missing by 1%.

Gross margin rose almost two points (to 32.7%) from the year-ago period and almost a half-point sequentially, one of the few industrials I've looked at so far with sequential gross margin improvement. Operating income rose 3%, with margin up a point to 16.8%, while segment profits rose 4% (margin up 130bp to 18.2%), beating by about 1%.

By segment, Industrial Process profits declined 1%, missing by 10%, with margin up 70bp to 15.8%. Motion Technologies profits declined 7%, beating by 6%, with margin up 20bp to 19.7%. CCT profits rose 60%, beating by 3%, with margin up 540 to 18.4%.

Challenges, But With Strong Underlying Demand Trends

Management did guide down for the full year on an EPS basis, with a fairly wide range ($4.30 to $4.70) and a midpoint that was about 4% below the prior sell-side average. Still, with management being explicit about the impact of FX, taxes, and ongoing supply chain costs, I think this was arguably a more realistic set of expectations than what other industrials have offered. With many industrials counting on what could be an optimistic assessment of second half cost improvements, there could be less downside risk here than with other names. Time will tell.

While the reported numbers had their issues, I think there's underlying strength in the business. For starters, management noted that supply chain issues cost the company about 450bp of revenue in the quarter - products they had orders for but couldn't build/ship for various reasons. With 10% year-over-year order growth (down 1% QoQ), backlog rose an impressive 18%. I'd also note that the company got a 250bp boost from pricing actions, and that certainly helped offset some of the cost inflation.

In the Industrial Process business, short-cycle revenue was actually up 10%, and it was longer-cycle project business that held results back; some of that was due to slower recoveries in large project recoveries (as seen/reported at Emerson (EMR)), but also some was due to shortages of components like castings. Orders were strong, up 39%, and backlog rose 25%, and ITT is seeing strong/improving demand in end-markets like chemicals (trying to expand capacity to meet demand), pulp/paper (responding to increased packaging demand), and oil/gas (high oil prices stimulating activity), as well as "general industrial".

Motion Technologies was squeezed between weaker auto OEM builds (due to chip shortages) and a tough year-ago comp. Orders were down 7%, but the company continues to win new EV orders (8 in Q4, versus 33 for the full year) and I believe auto production will improve as 2022 moves on, giving this business boost in the second half of the year.

CCT is benefiting from both strong general industrial demand (industrial revenue up 19%) and the early stages of an aerospace recovery (aero up 11%). Orders remain strong, especially in aero (up 72% YoY), and I would expect this to be a strong segment for the year.

Looking To Get More Active

Management highlighted some ongoing internal investment projects, including R&D projects in the Industrial Process and Motion Technologies businesses, but I expect them to also look to get more active on the M&A front. ITT has a clean balance sheet, and I know management would like to acquire adjacent products/market exposures in Industrial Process and Motion, as well as material science technologies/capabilities.

The Outlook

I haven't made many changes to the revenue side of my model, and I'm looking for more than 9% growth in 2022 followed by more than 6% growth in 2023. Over the long term, excluding M&A, I expect ITT to generate revenue growth around 4% (relative to pre-pandemic levels). Margins are going to take a hit over the next few years, but I think mid-teens FCF margins are still attainable in 2025 and thereafter, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

ITT management has shown some excellent performance lately where operating leverage is concerned, and an improved margin outlook (as well as ROIC/ROA) supports a higher forward EBITDA multiple - on the order of 14x versus my former multiple of 13.5x.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and that EV/EBITDA approach, I believe ITT is undervalued below $100, which suggests solid near-term potential in addition to long-term total annualized return potential in the high single-digits. While I do expect some concerns about the sustainability of growth in Motion and I need to see better results soon from Industrial Process, ITT looks like a name worth considering again in the industrial space, as the company's core markets should see strength beyond an impending short-cycle slowdown.