Shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) have retreated to their 52-week lows which does not come unexpected as many technology names have sold off in the recent week. On the other hand, shares have not enjoyed the same boom higher as well in 2021.

Open Text has a strong track record, largely driven by a successful roll-up strategy. My last take on the business was in September 2016 when the company announced its largest deal to date (at the time) with the $1.6 billion purchase of some Dell/EMC assets. In the meantime, Open Text has continued its dealmaking strategy to grow the business, yet the question should be asked if the goal of growth itself is the right strategy as total growth does not result in great shareholder value creation here.

Former Take

Open Text is a very interesting Canadian software business which helps customers deal with non-structured data, being called enterprise information management.

The company has grown sales from half a billion a decade ago (at the time) to $2 billion in revenues in 2016, to an important extent the result of 53 acquisitions being made over this ten-year time frame, estimated by myself at a combined cost of $3 billion. Operating profits rose from $40 million (10% margins on $400 million in sales in 2006) to $360 million (20% margins on $1.8 billion in sales in 2021).

With an $8.5 billion enterprise value in 2016, the company has clearly created value through these deals, as further growth was ensured by the purchase of some HP assets as well as a huge $1.6 billion deal to acquire Dell/EMC´s enterprise content division, including products like Documentum, InfoArchive, and LEAP. Valued at just 2.7 times sales, the deal looked relatively cheap with immediate accretion seen as well, although the deal was relatively large for Open Text to swallow.

Following that deal, I pegged pro forma leverage at $2.9 billion, which compared to a $920-$950 million pro forma EBITDA number, with leverage seen around 3 times. The 122 million shares of Open Text traded at $60 ahead of the deal announcement, for a $7.3 billion equity valuation, or $8.2 billion enterprise value ahead of the Dell/EMC deal. With the own business trading at 4 times sales, it was understandable why investors liked the purchase of the Dell/EMC assets as it came at a cheaper relative sales multiple.

The own activities posted adjusted earnings of $3.54 per share in 2016 and GAAP earnings of $2.33 per share. With the Dell/EMC deal, the company would grow to $2.5 billion in sales, with relatively limited accretion seen in the near term, yet deleveraging and synergies should be able to drive earnings growth. With shares rising to CAD 65 upon the deal announcement, I understood the enthusiasm from investors on the one hand, yet organic growth was not that impressive as the earnings numbers were complicated.

What Happened?

Fast-forwarding nearly six years in time, shares now trade at CAD 56 per share, which looks worse than it is as the stock has been split on a three-for-two basis in 2017. Even adjusted for that, the share price returns have been very modest.

Fast-forwarding to August 2020, the company reported its results for the fiscal year, which ended in June of that year, the pandemic only impacted the tail of the year. Total revenues had grown to $3.1 billion, which is about 20% higher from the pro forma revenue base in 2016. This marks modest growth, given the continuation of bolt-on dealmaking as organic growth is not that impressive, I must say.

The earnings numbers were highly complicated as the company posted adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, yet GAAP earnings came in two dollars lower than that. The vast majority of the discrepancy, some 75%, stems from amortization charges which I am happy to adjust for as the other items are relatively small (including stock-based compensation charges). Adjusted for the stock split, earnings topped $4 per share. With 270 million shares outstanding, it is evident that investors have seen some dilution, used to achieve this growth as these achievements feel a bit underwhelming.

Shares traded around the CAD 60 mark in the summer of 2020 which translates into a $77 share price based on the $0.78 exchange rate and with realistic earnings trending at nearly $3 per share, the valuations are steep at 25 times earnings, while the debt load of $2.5 billion was still high, albeit manageable with EBITDA trending at $1.1 billion. Leverage remains high despite the cash flow conversion as the company kept on being active on the dealmaking front, with the company spending $230 million to acquire Guidance Software in 2018, $310 million to acquire Liaison Technologies a year later, and announcing a $1.3 billion deal for Carbonite in 2020.

Growth Continues

Open Text posted continuation of growth in the fiscal year 2021, a year in which it was silent on the deal front. Full-year sales rose 9% to $3.39 billion, driven by the Carbonite deal, as organic growth is a bit lackluster. Adjusted earnings rose fifty cents to $3.39 per share with GAAP earnings improving modestly to $1.14 per share, again driven by large amortization charges. Lack of dealmaking made that net debt was cut to less than $2 billion, while adjusted EBITDA improved further to $1.3 billion, resulting in comfortable leverage ratios as shares rose to CAD 62 in the summer.

First quarter results were not inspiring with sales up 3.5% as adjusted earnings per share fell six cents to $0.84 per share. In November, the company has finally returned to its dealmaking efforts again as it announced the purchase of Zix in an $860 million deal, equivalent to 3.5 times trailing sales. Second quarter results were released early in February with sales up 2% on the year before as adjusted earnings fell a similar six cents, now coming in at $0.89 per share.

The 273 million shares now trade at CAD 56 per share, or $72 per share, supporting a $19.7 billion equity valuation, or $22.4 billion enterprise valuation if we include net debt. This indicates that Zix is really a bolt-on deal as earnings likely trend close to $3.40 per share here, or 21-22 times earnings, while leverage is manageable at around 2 times EBITDA following the Zix deal.

Concluding Remarks

Reality is that Open Text has long-term ambitions and while the business is posting pretty stable results, a 20-21 times earnings multiple and 2 times leverage multiple looks reasonable. While the long-term M&A ambitions look solid, the reality is that organic growth has been quite lackluster. This worked great when the company was still small, and acquisition prices for smaller deals came at lower multiples, and hence it was far easier to create value.

On the other hand, investors have seen very little to no returns over the past couple of years as the value creation on a per-share basis has been underwhelming. Perhaps more focus should be on the growth on a per-share basis and value creation, rather than growth per se with organic growth feeling a touch light to get involved here.