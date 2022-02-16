Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) CEO Chad Robins on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 15, 2022 4:30 PM ET

Karina Calzadilla - VP, IR

Chad Robins - Co-Founder, CEO & Chairman

Kyle Piskel - Interim CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Harlan Robins - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Nitin Sood - Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Massaro - BTIG

Brian Weinstein - William Blair & Company

Derik De Bruin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elizabeth Webster - Goldman Sachs Group

Karina Calzadilla

Thank you, Chris, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to Adaptive Biotechnologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release reporting Adaptive's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

The press release is available at adaptivebiotech.com. We are conducting a live webcast of this call and will be referencing to a slide presentation that has been posted to the Investors section in our corporate website. During the call, management will make projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws regarding future events and the future financial performance of the company.

These statements reflect management's current perspective of the business as of today. Actual results may differ materially from today's forward-looking statements, depending on a number of factors, which are set forth in our public filings with the SEC and listed in this presentation. In addition, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed during the call and a reconciliation from non-GAAP to GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release. Joining the call today are Chad Robins, our CEO and Co-Founder; and Kyle Piskel, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Harlan Robins, Adaptive's Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder; and Nitin Sood, our Chief Commercial Officer, will be available for Q&A.

With that, I will turn the call over to Chad Robins. Chad?

Chad Robins

Thanks, Karina. Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings call. As always, I want to thank all of our Adaptive employees for their dedication, flexibility and strong execution during another challenging year as we continue to adjust to the changing dynamics of the workplace.

2021 was a year of key achievements for Adaptive, which set a solid base for many upcoming catalysts in 2022. Indeed, we are off to a great start with Genentech's selection of our TCR candidate targeting a shared cancer neoantigen to progress as a potential therapeutic product candidate, which I'll discuss later in the call.

Before I go into our annual performance details and upcoming milestones, I'd like to address an important initiative we communicated at the JPMorgan conference. As shown on Slide 3, to effectively allocate capital and drive growth, going forward, we will discuss Adaptive around 2 key and distinct business areas. MRD and immune medicine. The MRD business is comprised of our clonoSEQ diagnostic test offered to clinicians and the clonoSEQ assay offered to our pharma partners to support drug development and approvals. The immune medicine business is comprised of drug discovery, research and diagnostics, driven by our T cell mapping efforts with Microsoft. This includes Genentech, Nykode, the T-Detect franchise and ImmunoSEQ TMAP. We aim to begin reporting revenues based on these 2 business areas by next quarter.

Turning to Slide 4. You can see the significant progress we made throughout the year. Despite the impact from COVID variance, we delivered strong growth and ended the year with $154.3 million in revenue, up 57% versus 2020. The Revenue in the fourth quarter grew 26%. In our MRD business, we expanded our clonoSEQ sales team, which will be fully trained and in the field by mid-year. And we launched an enhanced version of the clonoSEQ assay for CLL patients, which provides additional mutation status information at the time of diagnosis. In addition, multiple clinical studies were published, demonstrating clinical utility of clonoSEQ for patients. We continue to be the MRD test of choice in pharma clinical trials having signed 2 major pan-portfolio agreements in 2021. Regulatory milestones from our partnership started to accelerate with $10 million in recognized revenue during the year.

We also achieved important milestones in our immune medicine business. As mentioned, on the shared program, Genentech has selected a prioritized TCR candidate to progress as a therapeutic product. Throughout the year, we also made significant progress on the personalized product, and successfully completed initial proof of concept in which we identified tumor-specific TCRs using blood from about 60 cancer patients. Another key achievement was the extension of our drug discovery capabilities into vaccines with our Nykode collaboration. This is the first time that our T cell data will be used to inform the design and development of a T cell-based vaccine. Nykode has initiated its Phase I/II clinical trial for SARS-CoV-2 and we expect data in the first half of this year. Importantly, adaptive technology may inform the design of a new class of T cell-based vaccines to treat different diseases.

We also made great progress in our T-Detect franchise, highlighted by the emergency use authorization of T-Detect COVID. This is the first T cell-based test authorized by the FDA and clearly marked an important strategic milestone for T-Detect. We also completed the ImmuneSense Lyme study which is the first clinical validation study successfully conducted by Adaptive. We expect to enable T-Detect Lyme in our CLIA lab offering during Lyme season and to leverage our consumer pay experience that we learned from T-Detect COVID. In autoimmune disorders, we identified 4 signals demonstrating the applicability of our technology in this hard to diagnose class of diseases.

Lastly, I'd like to touch on the important traction of our T-MAP COVID product, which is being used by multiple pharma partners such as J&J, AstraZeneca and Moderna to understand the T cell response to COVID vaccines. This is just the beginning of our ability to leverage mapping data as a product for pharma to understand the immune response across diseases.

Now I'm going to provide more details on our business, starting with MRD on Slide 5. There is a strong synergy between clinical adoption and the inclusion of clonoSEQ in pharma drug development trials. The integration of clonoSEQ in pharma trials increases the value of MRD for clinicians to make therapy decisions and raises awareness of clones validation and sensitivity. At the same time, the adoption of clonoSEQ in clinical practice drives its inclusion as an endpoint in pharma clinical trials. Both clinical testing and pharma partnerships achieved significant growth and traction during 2021. For the full year, tests delivered grew 48% to 22,516 tests. Ordering health care providers and ordering accounts experienced significant growth of 57% and 32%, respectively, versus 2020 and approximately 28% of all tests were done in the blood.

During the last few weeks of December, we experienced a slowdown with the intersection of the Omicron surge in the holidays. However, we have seen an uptake in January and anticipate that our commercial investments, data readouts and expansion of our commercial offering will enable us to overcome last year's headwinds such that we accelerate our growth trajectory in 2022. We began expanding the sales team with a focus of reaching the community setting. Our goal is to have the sales team fully built out and trained by midyear, which will allow us to deepen our penetration in academic centers and increase our reach into the community.

As part of our growth strategy to increase blood-based testing and expand indications, we are seeking Medicare coverage for diffuse large B cell lymphoma. It is important to note that clonoSEQ for multi myeloma and NHL in blood are already available through our CLIA offering. On the pharma side, our clonoSEQ assay is currently being used in 155 active trials by more than 60 pharma companies. Importantly, we're embedded across all phases of clinical development and use as a clinical endpoint across multiple indications with different drug modalities. Through these partnerships, in addition to the per sample sequencing revenue, we also have access to more than $330 million in regulatory milestones.

Now let's turn to immune medicine business on Slide 6. We have been building the necessary capabilities to identify and map T cell receptors to disease-specific antigens that serve as a source code for T-Detect, pharma partnerships and our drug discovery efforts. We validated this platform strategy with our COVID efforts and are now organizing our teams to repeat the success in other infectious diseases and in autoimmune disorders.

Slide 7 shows the most advanced indications for T-Detect, their progress and next steps. During 2021, over 30,000 consumers ordered a T-Detect COVID test. For the most part, orders followed the course of the pandemic with significant increases during variant surges. We will continue to offer the test to consumers with modest promotional activities to maintain awareness and monitor the demand behaviors as the pandemic evolves. To increase the value proposition in a potential endemic state, we're working with vaccine manufacturers to generate correlate of protection data and other measures of efficacy. We're in direct communication with the FDA to determine the best path forward, and we will continue to provide updates as the data progresses.

2021 was a year of signal generation in the autoimmune space for T-Detect. We first confirmed a T cell signal specific to ileal Crohn's and demonstrated T cells were distinct from those that recognize colitis. This data is being presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation's Scientific Conference this week. We also completed the analysis of over 5,000 IBD samples, which supported encouraging signal identification in colonic Crohn's and colitis. In addition to IBD, we confirmed a signal in multiple sclerosis and have identified an early signal in rheumatoid arthritis. It's important to understand that our TCR classifiers get more sensitive as the sample size increases.

Our focus this year is to improve these autoimmune signals by significantly increasing sensitivity while maintaining extremely high specificity in order that we minimize false positives. To that end, we're in the final stages of designing our protocol to initiate clinical validation in IBD. We believe autoimmune disorders represent a large market opportunity for differentiated clinical diagnostics and a meaningful opportunity to inform drug development with our pharma partners.

Lastly, Slide 8 shows progress in our cell therapy collaboration with Genentech. We continue to make good progress with both our shared and private programs. Regarding our shared program, we delivered efficacy and safety data for a TCR candidate that targets a shared cancer neoantigen. Following a review of data generated by both Adaptive and Genentech using this TCR candidate, Genentech recently selected this neoantigen-specific TCR. Also, this year, we're on track to deliver the Genentech up to 2 additional TCR data packages. In our private program, following successful initial proof-of-concept screens. This year, we aim to centralize, test and optimize the personalized process using additional cancer patient samples in our purpose-built South San Francisco lab. We continue to work closely with Genentech to establish the private product specifications and build our private product data package. The personalized data that we generate this year with Genentech will define early product development.

I'll now pass it over to Kyle Piskel for our financial update.

Kyle Piskel

Thanks, Chad. I'll first review our fourth quarter financial results, briefly describe our full year financial performance, and then we'll provide an outlook for 2022.

Turning to Slide 9. Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $37.9 million, representing a 26% increase from $30.2 million in the same period last year. Our revenue mix for the fourth quarter consisted of 61% of our revenues coming from sequencing and 39% coming from development. Sequencing revenue in the fourth quarter was $23.1 million, an increase of 81% for the same period in 2020. Growth in sequencing revenue was driven primarily by a $6.5 million increase in revenue generated from our pharma customers and a $3.3 million increase in revenue generated from our clinical customers. Research sequencing volume increased to 9,510 sequences delivered up 61% from 5,907 sequences delivered in the fourth quarter of 2020. Clinical sequencing volume excluding T-Detect COVID, increased 41% to 6,356 clinical tests delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 versus prior year. Development revenue was $14.9 million in the fourth quarter, down 15% for the same period last year due to lower amortization of the Genentech upfront payment.

Shifting now to our operating costs. Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $99.5 million, representing a 34% increase from $74.4 million in the same quarter last year. Cost of revenue was $14.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $6.2 million for the fourth quarter last year, representing 131% increase. Higher cost of revenue was primarily driven by an increase in material costs due to volume growth and an increase in labor and overhead expenses. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $34.7 million compared to $35.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 3% decrease. This decrease was mainly attributed to lower material costs and production volume, partially offset by increased personnel costs.

Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $26.7 million compared to $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 44%. This growth was primarily driven by an expansion in the clonoSEQ organization and commercial support. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $23.3 million compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 74%. The increase was primarily driven by an expansion of our overall facility footprint and higher depreciation expenses as well as growth in head count, personnel costs and consultant expenses.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $61.4 million compared to fourth quarter 2020 net loss of $44.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $44.9 million compared to a loss of $34.6 million in the same period last year.

Quickly turning now to our annual financial results for 2021. Total revenue was $154.3 million, representing a 57% increase from $98.4 million in 2020. Our revenue mix consisted of 51% of our revenues coming from sequencing and 49% from development. Sequencing revenue in 2021 was $78.9 million, an increase of 90% from 2020. Research sequencing volume increased by 42% to 32,146 sequences delivered versus 2020. Clinical sequencing volume excluding T-Detect COVID, increased by 48% to 22,516 clinical tests delivered compared to prior year. Development revenue grew to $75.4 million in 2021, up 32% from last year. The increase was largely due to growth in revenue generated from our Genentech collaboration and a $7.5 million increase in revenue recognized from milestones related to our MRD pharma partners.

Operating expenses for the year totaled $363.3 million, representing a 45% increase from $251.2 million in 2020. The largest driver of OpEx growth on an absolute dollar basis of sales and marketing, which grew by $34.1 million, up 56% from prior year. This was mainly due to additional personnel costs. We also saw increased investments made in clonoSEQ and T-Detect marketing efforts. Full year 2021 net loss was $207.3 million compared to $146.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was a loss of $151.7 million compared to a loss of $119.6 million in 2020. We ended the year with approximately $570 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and we have no debt.

With respect to our outlook for 2022 on Slide 10, we expect full year revenue to be in the range of $185 million to $195 million. At the midpoint of the range, we anticipate our sequencing and development mix to be approximately 60-40. This would represent growth in the mid-40% range for sequencing revenues versus prior year and roughly flat year-over-year for development revenues. Our development revenue is largely comprised of the amortization of the $300 million upfront from our Genentech partnership, which we expect at similar levels to 2021. It also includes potential milestones in the low to mid-teens millions that are available to us this year from our various pharma partners.

With respect to trends over the year, we expect Q1 to be the low watermark. This is mainly due to normal seasonality, coupled with an Omicron overhang from Q4 and no anticipated milestones during the quarter. In addition, the growth in our sequencing business is expected to be back half weighted as our expanded clonoSEQ sales force hits its stride around midyear. Regarding our operating expenses, we expect full year OpEx growth to be in the mid- to high single-digit range from our fourth quarter 2021 run rate level. This deceleration in spend reflects the significant investments we made last year, which will continue to support our core growth initiatives as we continue to ramp the business. We are being thoughtful about our cash and expect to deploy capital off our balance sheet to support those projects with the greatest potential while consistently growing revenues faster than expenses.

With that, I'll hand it back over to Chad.

Chad Robins

Thanks, Kyle. As you heard during the call and shown on Slide 11, 2022 is expected to be a catalyst-filled year with multiple shots on goal across both our MRD and immune medicine businesses. We're off to a running start, and I'm confident in the success of our business as we continue to execute and demonstrate the capabilities of our platform.

With that, I'd like to turn the call back over to the operator and open it up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Mark Massaro of BTIG.

Mark Massaro

I guess maybe the first one on the 2022 revenue guide. At the midpoint, it came in about $3 million below consensus. I guess, we understand that sequencing revenue is going to be about 60% of the total revenue for the year. Can you just give us -- Chad, your comments suggest that like access to the clinic seems to have improved in January. So can you just give us maybe some framework for what led you to this guidance, recognizing that hopefully, maybe we're out of the woods with COVID perhaps. But can you just give us some of the puts and takes to how you came up with that range?

Chad Robins

Yes. Sure. So first of all, it's early in the year, and we want to be prudent. But there's variability in revenues associated with the milestones, and there's some variability in some of the T-Detect with the changing dynamics of the pandemic. There also is potential upside in some of the T cell mapping efforts and potential target discovery efforts that we're looking from our T cell franchise. And there could be potential upside in clonoSEQ, both in the clinical business and the MRD pharma business as well. But we're very confident in our ability to execute. And like I said, it's early, and we want to make sure that we're being prudent as we look forward to the year.

Mark Massaro

Mark Massaro

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

As far as a read-through, remember the COVID test is an EUA, and it gave us a lot of experience in launching a test to consumers. We're going to leverage some of that consumer-related experience. But for the future tests -- the test case for kind of Lyme and going forward and setting us up for the franchise and the launch of the IBD panel in 2023. What we're looking to do is really get that whole machinery and infrastructure in place, and we're building that out over the course of the year, so that we can rapidly deploy tests up on the system in a CLIA environment to generate data and to be able to launch test with an extremely high specificity and increasing sensitivity that have a high positive predictive value to patients.

Mark Massaro

Mark Massaro

Kyle Piskel

Kyle Piskel

Operator

Our next question comes from Brian Weinstein of William Blair.

Brian Weinstein

Brian Weinstein

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

Brian Weinstein

Brian Weinstein

Kyle Piskel

Kyle Piskel

Operator

And next, we have Derik De Bruin of Bank of America.

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Nitin Sood

Nitin Sood

So I'm confident of our strong position, the momentum we're seeing, and I expect that our growth trajectory will actually increase in 2022. And we also have a lot of other things outside in the industry that are acting as catalysts. For example, in CLL, we're seeing the adoption -- a greater adoption of fixed-duration therapy. These therapies require measurement of depth of response. And obviously, MRD is the choice to do so. In multiple myeloma, we're seeing clinical data reading out right now that allows MRD-directed de-escalation of therapy. That's another catalyst. And then finally, in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Medicare is providing a path for reimbursement, which I think will be a longer-term catalyst. So Overall, I expect 2022 to grow stronger than 2021, and we actually expect, given our penetration to have growth in -- even beyond 2022 into 2023 and 2024.

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Nitin Sood

Nitin Sood

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Kyle Piskel

Kyle Piskel

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Kyle Piskel

Kyle Piskel

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

Derik De Bruin

Derik De Bruin

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

Operator

And next, we have Tejas Savant of Morgan Stanley.

Tejas Savant

Tejas Savant

Nitin Sood

Nitin Sood

Tejas Savant

Tejas Savant

Nitin Sood

Nitin Sood

Operator

Next, we have Tycho Peterson of JPMorgan.

Rachel Vatnsdal

Rachel Vatnsdal

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

And we are launching a clinical validation study that we're preparing for, and we're going to be launching that this year and preparing for a launch in 2023. So we're looking at a kind of 2- to 4-year diagnostic path for patients. We have 4 to 5 kind of specialist business and thousands of dollars for these patients to get diagnosed. And we're really looking to essentially eliminate or significantly reduce that diagnostic odyssey kind of by launching this path forward in IBD.

Rachel Vatnsdal

Rachel Vatnsdal

Harlan Robins

Harlan Robins

Rachel Vatnsdal

Rachel Vatnsdal

Harlan Robins

Harlan Robins

Rachel Vatnsdal

Rachel Vatnsdal

Nitin Sood

Nitin Sood

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Salveen Richter of Goldman Sachs.

Elizabeth Webster

Elizabeth Webster

Harlan Robins

Harlan Robins

Operator

Chad Robins

Chad Robins

