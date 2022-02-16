pfb1/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Jussi Askola for High Yield Investor

I love asset management businesses.

They essentially allow you to participate in the returns of different investments without having to put much or any of your own capital on the line.

If you are able to convince investors to invest with you, then it can be a very profitable, capital-light business that generates sticky earnings and enjoys rapid growth potential as you scale your assets under management, also known as AUM in short.

We have all heard of hedge fund managers who became billionaires by charging "2/20", which is a 2% annual management fee on the AUM, and a 20% incentive fee based on the performance if it surpasses a certain threshold. Bill Ackman is a famous example of that:

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman on Markets (YouTube)

Today, many asset management businesses are publicly listed and you can earn your share of these fees by buying their stock.

But before you rush to buy just any asset manager, you need to understand that not all asset management businesses are created equal.

Some asset classes are highly competitive and lack pricing power. Think for instance about passive equity strategies such as those offered by Vanguard and BlackRock (BLK). It is not particularly demanding to offer such services and the fees reflect that. The expense ratio on the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is just 0.09%.

To justify higher fees, you need to operate in an investment segment that's more complex, less competitive, and yet, still very desirable for investors. You obviously also need to have a good track record and brand to convince investors that your fees are worth paying for. In other words, you need to offer something special to have pricing power.

Secondly, some asset classes are declining in popularity due to their poor risk-to-reward prospects going forward. To give you an example, if you specialize in Treasury bonds, it will be tough to convince investors to pay for your services in a world of ultra-low rates and high inflation.

Then some asset classes are also more liquid than others and this may impact the term of your fund. As an example, if you manage an ETF, your investors can come and go at any time, resulting in less consistent fee income. On the flip side, if you own illiquid assets and your fund has a multi-year lock-up, your fee income will be very sticky.

So all these things need to be taken into account as you evaluate asset management businesses. Ideally, you would want to buy an asset manager that:

Enjoys strong pricing power

Lacks competition in its investment niche

Has a moat in its track record, brand, and the complexity that it solves

Has strong growth prospects as its investment niche grows in popularity

And finally, enjoys long lock-ups that result in stickier fee income

A great example of that would be the alternative asset managers Blackstone (NYSE:BX). It specializes in alternative investments like commercial real estate, private equity, and infrastructure, which are rapidly growing in demand in today's world of low interest rates and high stock market valuations:

Growing allocations to real assets (Brookfield)

Yet, relatively speaking, there are fewer competitors in this space because the barriers to entry are larger than managing stock portfolios as an example.

Since Blackstone has one of the best track records in this space and a valuable brand, it is able to charge relatively high fees and enjoys long terms that result in predictable cash flow.

Not surprisingly, Blackstone has performed exceptionally well for its shareholders over the past 10 years as it scaled its assets under management:

Blackstone vs. S&P500 (YCharts)

Today, we remain bullish on Blackstone, but the one problem that it is now starting to face is that the larger it gets, the harder it becomes to grow.

If you manage $731 billion in assets and you raise another $25 billion, that's just 3.5% growth because you are starting from such a large basis. Moreover, the larger you are, the more churn you will have from existing clients that leave, and replacing them becomes more challenging.

"If only," you might say, "you could have invested in Blackstone early on before it became so big, and even better, what if you could gotten it at a relatively low valuation." Then that would be a perfect asset management investment.

We think that Patria (NASDAQ:PAX) is exactly that and this is why we are so bullish on the company. We believe that it is well-positioned to replicate Blackstone's success, earning substantial outperformance to its shareholders in the process.

Patria Investments (Patria)

Patria: The Perfect Asset Management Business

Put simply, we believe that Patria has all the ingredients of a perfect asset management business:

Strong pricing power: Patria is the leading alternative asset manager in Latin America, a particularly difficult market to access with a relative lack of competition. Investing in private equity and infrastructure in Brazil is a lot more complex than investing in stocks in the USA. Patria has a multi-decade track record of excellence with a 15% USD IRR over the past quarter-century, which is particularly impressive given that the region has faced significant currency headwinds over that span (it has generated 22% IRRs on a currency-neutral basis). Moreover, Patria has worked in close partnership with Blackstone since 2010 and this greatly improved its reputation and set it apart from other managers. Blackstone remains today one of Patria's largest shareholders and that's why many call it the Blackstone of Latin America. The focus on Latin America, its track record, strong brand, market position, and Blackstone affiliation give it superior pricing power.

Sticky fee income: Most of Patria's investments are illiquid in nature and most of its investment partners have very long investment horizons. 80% of its current fee-earning assets under management is either perpetual capital or has over 5 years of remaining contractual duration, which means that its fee income is very sticky.

Still early in its growth: Patria has a very impressive track record of growth with a 17% AUM CAGR over the past 12 years. But even then, we are still catching the wave early. Today, the company still only has $25 billion of AUM compared to $731 billion for Blackstone. Therefore, every new fund/product still has a major impact on its growth trajectory and moves the needle. We expect this growth to continue for decades to come and explain why in the next section.

Below, we dive deeper into why we are so bullish on Patria's growth prospects, discuss its management, balance sheet, valuation, and dividend policy:

Long Runway of Rapid Growth Potential

We have already established that alternative assets are experiencing rapid growth in popularity. Back in the year 2000, investors allocated only about 5% of their portfolios to alternatives. Today, this number is closer to 25% and by 2030, Brookfield thinks that it could reach up to 60%.

The days of the traditional 60/40 stock and bond portfolio are over because we live in a world of high stock market valuations, ultra-low interest rates, high inflation, elevated uncertainty, and ultimately, investors can improve the risk-to-reward of their portfolios by diversifying better and including alternative assets to them.

So Patria has a strong tailwind that's working in the favor of its entire sector. The demand for alternative assets is rising and this should lead to rising AUM for those managers that have good track records and reputations.

This is true for US markets, but arguably even more so for Latin America. That's because alternative assets in the US are getting more and more crowded, pushing cap rates to lower levels, and forcing investors to look for opportunities in other regions of the world.

Latin America, in comparison, is still unpenetrated by institutional investors and it is the next frontier to earn alpha-rich returns in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

As such, we expect the demand for alternative assets to grow everywhere, but even more so in emerging markets like Latin America, and Patria is particularly well-positioned to capitalize on this growth because it is the leader of this segment, has a strong reputation, an excellent track record, and the right relationships.

It is affiliated with Blackstone, the leading alternative asset manager in the world, which still owns 14% of the company. Moreover, 10 out of the world's 20 largest pension funds invest with them, 6 out of the 10 largest U.S. pension funds invest with them, and 6 out of the world's 10 largest sovereign wealth funds invest with them. More than half of these investment partners have worked with Patria over the past decade and enjoyed strong returns, putting it in a perfect spot to keep growing the size of its flagship funds:

Growing flagship funds (Patria)

Meanwhile, they are also setting up new vehicles for other alternative strategies that offer cross-selling opportunities to scale AUM even faster:

Growing new vehicles (Patria)

All in all, they expect to grow organically at 20%+ per year according to our recent interview with Patria.

We think that this is a realistic expectation given that it is roughly in line with what they have achieved over the past decade and they enjoy particularly strong tailwinds going forward.

But that's not all.

So far, we have only discussed organic growth, but in addition to that, Patria expects to grow via M&A, buying out existing asset managers to accretively expand geographically, increase cross-selling opportunities, and ultimately, to become a one-stop-shop for all alternatives in Latin America.

Recently, they acquired Moneda which added ~$10 billion of AUM, and solidified them as the leading credit investment platform in Latin America. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share and will meaningfully expand the platform.

Similarly, they also recently set a partnership with Kamaroopin to launch a new VC fund focused on Latin America. In the process, they agreed to acquire 40% of Kamaroopin in a first phase and expect to acquire the remaining 60% in approx. 18 months, subject to some hurdles being reached in fundraising. Kamaroopin has a track record of generating a 24% average annual IRR over the past two decades in VC investing.

Patria expects to do more similar M&A transactions in the future to boost its 20% organic growth rate further. Here is what Patria noted in our recent interview (note PAX's responses have been condensed for clarity):

The overall story is, there's a big opportunity in Latin America because it is such an underpenetrated and fragmented space here. There aren't a lot of big fish here, and there are a lot of smaller fish that fill in really interesting white space in our platform, like real estate or more local distribution capability or geographical competency in Colombia or Mexico or regions where we see a substantial opportunity, but we don't really have boots on the ground today. So, I think there's still a very good opportunity for consolidation and cross-selling across platforms for us to take advantage of.

And since there just aren't many buyers for such businesses in Latin America, Patria is able to buy them at compelling multiples that are highly accretive to shareholders. As an example, the Moneda deal brought about $10 billion of new AUM, charging higher than usual fees, and they got it for ~$300 million, with some additional earn-outs.

So if Patria manages to grow organically at 20%+, and you add to that 5-10% of growth via M&A, you get to 25-30% annual growth, which is obviously very compelling. Patria also made the following addition in our interview (note PAX's responses have been condensed for clarity): :

At the end of the day, we want to be the Blackstone of Latin America. We want to be a one stop shop where if you are a sophisticated global investor, a pension fund, or a sovereign wealth fund who wants to invest in alternatives in Latin America, we want to have a platform that gives you full exposure across asset classes such as private equity, infrastructure, credit, real estate, you name it, we want to be a one stop shop. So that's the near-term goal, but where can we go beyond that? We often get the question of how much can you actually grow this firm in Latin America? At what point does scale limit your ability to find deals? That line exists somewhere. We don't think we're really close to it. If you look beyond Latin America, and this is, I think, much longer term talking about in 10 years, whatever you want to call it. I don't want to put a number on it. It's long term. We think our approach and our success in Latin America could be applicable to other emerging markets, whether that be Asia, Africa, or wherever else. I think you can't just waltz into an emerging market and be successful on a good day. It's a very tall order, right. I think very difficult to execute on. But we do think that having the experience that we have had in Latin America, positions us maybe better than it does some others who have operated primarily in developed markets. We think that that general approach can be effective in other emerging markets.

The nice thing here is that even if Patria achieves only half of that, we would expect to earn solid returns in the long run.

Exceptionally Well Managed

We have already explained that Patria has a long history with Blackstone, which still owns 14% of the company. With that comes superior management as Blackstone must have taught them all the best practices of Western countries and they wouldn't tolerate conflicted behavior that hurts them as a shareholder:

Patria's partnership with Blackstone (Patria)

The insiders of Patria also own 60% of the company so they have significant skin in the game and even better, they have a 5-year lock-up from the recent IPO, which should strongly motivate them to grow shareholder value in the years ahead.

The partners individually also typically contribute 2-3% of the capital into the funds managed by Patria, which adds further interest alignment with the LPs, and it is also reassuring for us as shareholders because it shows that Patria's management truly believes in its products.

Debt-Free Balance Sheet

Patria has zero debt on its balance sheet.

Moreover, it also has $400 million in equity.

This greatly reduces risks, and it also provides another catalyst to accelerate growth if they someday decide to take on some debt.

The debt-free balance sheet also reflects the fact that this is a capital-light business that doesn't require much capital to grow.

It solidifies our investment thesis even further.

Valuation

In recent years, the market has richly rewarded those asset managers that were able to rapidly scale their assets under management.

Even after the recent dip, Blackstone, Carlyle (CG), KKR (KKR), Brookfield (BAM), etc. are all up substantially. Patria is the exception in that it has dropped 15% since its IPO and significantly underperformed its peers:

Patria vs. Other alternative asset managers (YCHARTS)

Patria vs. Other alternative asset managers (YCharts)

Interestingly, Patria underperformed by so much despite experiencing rapid growth that even surpassed that of its peers.

As a result, it has become substantially undervalued. Here is a side-by-side comparison with BX:

2021 P/DE 2022 P/DE BX 27.12x 23.74x PAX 15.66x 14.11x

This would lead you to think that Blackstone must have far superior growth prospects, but it is actually the opposite. Patria has better growth prospects for all the reasons that we highlighted in this article (smaller size, focus on unpenetrated emerging markets, M&A, etc.), and therefore, the discount becomes even more substantial than it may first appear to be.

On top of that, PAX trades at a massive discount to Brookfield Asset Management. As we outlined in our recent piece on BAM, the market is currently valuing its fee-related earnings at 20x and its net carried interest at 5x. If we apply those multiples to Patria's trailing numbers, we get a fair value market cap that is roughly twice the current price for Patria. Even if we apply a 20% discount to PAX given its smaller size and riskier geographical concentration and assign a 16x multiple to PAX's fee-related earnings and a 4x multiple to its net carried interest, on a TTM basis, shares should still be worth 75% more than they are today. This all implies a fair value per share between $27.5 and $31, and this fair value is growing rapidly.

No matter how we slice it, PAX looks like it has a massive margin of safety trading today at $17 per share. While you wait for the upside, you also earn generous dividends:

Shareholder Friendly Dividend Policy

Patria expects to pay out ~85% of distributable earnings to shareholders as dividends and retain the remainder for growth investments.

This gives it a very attractive forward dividend yield as the consensus analyst expected dividend yield for 2022 at the current share price is 5.5% ($0.91 per share).

Moreover, since Patria is structured in Cayman Islands, there shouldn't be any withholding tax on the dividend, which is rare for a foreign stock.

Risks

The biggest risk in Patria is its geographic focus.

Latin America is a lot shakier than the USA. There is more corruption, crime, higher inflation, and economic growth is more volatile.

All of that presents risks but also opportunities because this is why big players have largely skipped the region.

The greater complexity, boots-on-the-ground, relationships, reputation, and track record give Patria a greater moat.

Over its three decades of experience, Patria has also proven its ability to raise and allocate capital throughout different environments, some good and some bad.

The debt-free balance sheet and superior management also add additional safety to the thesis. So while we are not overlooking this risk, we think that Patria is an ideal vehicle in terms of risk-to-reward to gain diversified exposure to the region.

Bottom Line

In the long run, I also expect to go into the asset management business. Investing money is my passion, and asset management is a natural next step for a research business like mine.

Therefore, I have put a lot of thought into various asset management businesses over the years, and I have rarely come across one that was more compelling than Patria.

From repricing alone, it has 50-100% of immediate upside potential and while you wait, you earn a near 5.5% dividend yield and the company's fair value is growing rapidly each year.

Insiders have huge skin in the game, they enjoy strong tailwinds, and finally, this investment gives us diversified exposure to a region of the world that's typically difficult to access. All in all, the risk-to-reward is extremely compelling, and even more so when you consider the diversification benefits that it provides our US-heavy portfolio.