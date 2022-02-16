Ashley-Belle Burns/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) has continued to dominate the US new and used boating market, increasing sales over the pandemic and posting a strong Q1-22 revenue number, on top of a tough 2021 base. Sales were up 14.86% Y/Y to $472.69M in Q1-22 despite the inventory constraints many boat retailers are facing. To put this into perspective, the company's annual revenue was $524.5M in 2012. MarineMax nearly reported a similar amount of revenue in its most recent quarter, which shows how much the company has grown over the last decade. I anticipate this growth to continue as the company navigates supply chain issues extremely well and the retail boating industry continues to grow (expected at an 11% CAGR into 2026). It is not just the growth that I see intriguing, but also its cheap valuation and strong balance sheet, both of which support my bullish thesis. Based on my DCF-based analysis, I project a fair share price of $65.55, representing 39% upside for the stock.

Background On The Company

MarineMax is a US-based boat dealer with 100 locations in 21 states nationwide. The company generates most of its revenue from the sale of new boats (70.5% of total revenue) and used boats (10.9% of total revenue). The rest of MarineMax's revenue comes from service, repairs, and storage (7.1%), parts and accessories (3.2%), finance and insurance (2.7%), and brokerage (5.6%). Given most of the company's revenue comes from the sale of boats, it has fared extremely well over the pandemic as recreational boating growth soared. Retail unit sales of new powerboats in the U.S. reached a 13-year high, up 13% to a total of 320,000 units sold. This growth has continued in 2021 as the pandemic has raged on, and experts believe this growth will continue. MarineMax is headed by Brett McGill who has served as the CEO since 2018.

Growth In Recreational Boating Industry

The recreational boating industry has grown tremendously since the beginning of the pandemic, and is expected to continue growing at an ~11% CAGR to a total $63.53B in 2026.

Recreational Boating Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 (ResearchAndMarkets.com)

This growth should be supported by a record amount of first-time boat buyers, which totaled 415,000 in 2020. This new demographic of boaters in the market is encouraging for the future growth of the industry, especially considering most are young.

This bodes well for a company like MarineMax, which has increased its revenues over the pandemic and continues to show strength in the face of new retail demand for its boats.

Strong Financial Standing

MarineMax has posted staggering revenue growth over both the last decade and recent years.

Revenue Growth MarineMax (Q1-21 Earnings Report)

Since 2015, the company has grown revenues at a 16% CAGR, and recently grew 36.4% from 2020 to 2021. As mentioned, growth has been supported by increased retail boating interest, and I expect revenue growth to continue its strength in the coming years (as will be seen in my valuation section below).

MarineMax's balance sheet is strong, with $216.3M of cash and total debt of only $268.2M. Given the company can nearly pay off its entire debt balance with its current cash position, it is clear that MarineMax is in sound financial condition. The company's current ratio is 1.57, with $597M of current assets and $379.9M of current liabilities, represents ample working capital of $218M. This leaves MarineMax with solid capital for increased investment in coming years. Outlined below are the company's plans for cash utilization.

MaineMax Potential Uses of Capital (Q1-21 Investor Presentation )

In terms of investment, the company plans to make acquisitions, increase capital expenditures, advance its technology, and repurchase shares. Given the company's market cap is only $1.03B and the company has $216.3M of cash, share repurchases should provide a floor in the company's price if it does begin falling.

MarineMax's strong balance sheet can be summarized by its $17.73 tangible book value per share, meaning ~38% of the company's total market cap is backed by tangible assets.

Valuation

Given the aforementioned revenue growth, industry backdrop, and strong balance sheet, you would expect MarineMax to be trading at a lofty valuation. The stock is currently cheap, however, on both a multiple basis and DCF-basis.

Data by YCharts

Over the past three years, revenue is up 74.80%; however, MarineMax's P/E ratio has fallen by ~39% and currently trades at 6.36x earnings. The stock is even cheaper on a forward basis, trading at 5.93x forward earnings.

Looking at Seeking Alpha's valuation grade, we see the same story.

Seeking Alpha Valuation Grade (Seeking Alpha)

Most notably, the company's TTM and FWD P/E ratios are both ~50% below their historical five-year average. In terms of their sector, they are ~59% below the sector median. Cheap no matter how you slice it.

Seeking Alpha's market-beating quant rankings also show that the company is a "strong buy" currently.

Quant Ranking - MarineMax (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of my own valuation, I conducted a DCF to assess the fair share price of MarineMax. My model is driven by my bullish top-line growth assumptions as seen in the graph below.

The Black Sheep Revenue Growth Assumptions (Made By Author Using Own Assumptions)

Within my model, I assume historical margins remain consistent, a 12.01% WACC, exit multiple of 4x (below current EV/EBITDA to be conservative), and the company does not repurchase any shares (also conservative).

DCF Analysis HZO (Created By Author Using Own Assumptions)

I arrive at a fair share price of $65.55, making HZO ~39% undervalued.

Risks

In terms of the risks to my valuation, the biggest would be a slowdown in retail boating demand. Given MarineMax's revenues are tightly linked to the growing industry, any slowdown could hurt revenues. The other risk is in regard to current supply chain issues that are persisting within the boating industry. Although MarineMax has been able to navigate these well, as shown by its 40% Q/Q increase in inventories, investors should still be aware of the potential for constraints to hit MarineMax as its revenues are contingent on its ability to have proper inventory (mainly finished boats) on hand.

Competitors

In terms of competitors, MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) and OneWater Marine (ONEW) both compete with MarineMax.

Data by YCharts

I am less concerned with these companies posing a serious threat to MarineMax as their free cash flow generation is not as strong as the company. Comparing their balance sheets, MarineMax is also ahead of its competition as shown below.

Data by YCharts

With a higher current ratio and cash balance than both companies, I am confident that MarineMax has an upper hand. Investors should monitor OneWater's upcoming earnings to see how the company was able to fare compared to MarineMax.

Final Thoughts

MarineMax shares are set to grind higher as the boating industry continues its post-pandemic growth. The company is extremely undervalued right now on both a multiple and DCF basis, and I believe investors are overlooking the recent growth of this boat retailer. I assign a strong buy rating to this company as growth trends persist for the industry, the company continues generating free cash flow, and increases investment moving forward. I assign a fair share price of $65.55 and believe investors should accumulate shares at current levels.