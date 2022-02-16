FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

While the market and in particular tech, pulls itself through a turbulent period, 'Web 3' and the 'Metaverse' are both topics that continue to gain ground and that doesn't look like it's going to fade anytime soon. Whilst this is happening, The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) remains a very much under-covered name - trading mildly above IPO prices, even though they are naturally very well positioned for the future of the Web. I still envision a bright year for Glimpse Group, where shareholders can unlock value even without the company actually having to obtain huge success over the long run.

Q2 Results

Q2 results didn't show anything too meaningful on the financials side, as Glimpse is in the opening stages of its growth journey. Revenue was up 78% ($1.69 million) YoY in Q2, however this compared to a small base in the previous year. More notably, with the contribution of recently acquired S5D's revenue, the overall first-half figure ($2.7 million) would have been boosted by another $2 million. The annual run rate is now around $10 million, this doesn't include future organic growth which I expect to be material moving forward.

The great opportunity for Glimpse right now is really their potential capabilities. The company now has over 120 software developers, engineers and artists working in its ecosystem, giving its network substantial firepower to continue to innovate and develop within the space. The NFT space which ties into building the Metaverse, remains very fragmented in my opinion. Much is made up of small teams and projects trying to create strong communities and build value. Not many however have the firepower that Glimpse has. This really relates back to the fact Glimpse is enterprise-focused, they can be the provider that helps large companies transition to the Metaverse. There is potential to get a head start on the competition here.

Due to the relative lack of visibility in the fast-changing area, its hard to really gauge the success of Glimpse's work. That's why the recent award at the modern retail awards for Qreal was promising. The campaign led to 18 million interactions and a 313.6% increase in sales - directly showing the benefits AR can have for marketing. It's a positive start and with vast technological advancements to come, the value of these AR technologies for marketing could build a lot bigger.

Lots of talk about Meta, not enough about the beneficiaries

To be bullish On Glimpse, you don't actually have to be a bull on the Metaverse. A lot of the market talk surrounds Meta Platforms (FB), particularly following their latest quarterly results where the company spelled out a number of headwinds it was facing amid disappointing results - sending the stock down 25% in just one trading session. However, Meta's disappointment is Glimpse's benefit. Over the quarter the company invested $10 billion into reality labs (its Metaverse division), materially affecting its profitability figure for the FY. Companies like Glimpse are direct beneficiaries of this capital. At this point in time Glimpse (appears) to have secured a $1 million service agreement with Meta and highlighted in its latest results that it is currently delivering on that contract:

Signed the largest contract in the Company's history, a $1.0 million Master Services Agreement and Statement of Work with a leading global social media and metaverse company for AR software and services, which are in the process of being delivered

Whilst this is a minuscule amount, it does represent the start of a partnership between the two, something investors will hope Glimpse can deliver on and will be the start of something more material. As one of the largest AR and VR software providers out there, Glimpse is positioned well to be a beneficiary of the large amount of capital inflows into the phenomenon.

Lots of numbers have been chucked around by different analysts estimating the size of the Metaverse opportunity, nearly all falling in the trillions. All Glimpse Group has to do in reality is take a few crumbs off this multi-trillion dollar cake to unlock deliver meaningful shareholder value. And at this point there isn't a huge amount of enterprise-focused competition in the space.

Fragmentation Risks

While Fragmentation in the market provides opportunity it also provides internal issues for VRAR. Being a holding company provides many benefits to Glimpse in terms of creating an ecosystem of information, however it also creates dispersion within the business. At this point Glimpse really has quite a disjointed group of companies under its wing and doesn't have one complete fully integrated product to leverage when delivering on contracts for customers. Rather its individual companies providing solutions in their own right, such as Qreal's partnership with Snapchat (a lot of their work can be seen on their Twitter page). This is something the company should look to develop moving forward and isn't too surprising considering how early-stage the area is as a whole.

Another risk is that the tech sector as a whole continues to suffer steep declines. A move to quantitative tightening and future interest rate hikes mean this risk still remains prominent. More speculative companies such as Glimpse may suffer in this environment.

Conclusion

Facebook's commitment to the Metaverse along with more positive developments for Glimpse over the last quarter reinforce the bullish stance. Glimpse has obtained large first-mover advantages in a huge market opportunity. The risk/reward remains compelling here, Buy.