Zillow: In The Recovery Room
Summary
- Today, we take a long look at Zillow, a fast-growing digital real estate concern.
- The stock tumbled hard in November thanks to a huge strategic misstep by management, but fourth quarter results showed progress cleaning that mess up.
- Time to put a toe back in the water? A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Busted IPO Forum get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
When I was a kid my parents moved a lot, but I always found them.”― Rodney Dangerfield
Today, we take our first in-depth look at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z). I became intently aware of this provider on an online real estate marketplace during the pandemic. At the time of the lockdowns, I had been shuttling back and forth between a small walk-up in Manhattan and a much larger place in downtown Miami for years. Even with a marvelous view of Biscayne Bay and the ocean from my balcony, after giving up my freedom for 6 weeks, I was ready to completely change my lifestyle.
Out went the abode in Gotham along with the condo in Miami. I ended up buying a nice loft an hour north of Miami in a quaint little town called Delray Beach, which has since been overrun by emigres primarily from the Tri-State area. I am currently looking for a second place either in Asheville, NC or Greenville or Charleston which are both seeing the same type of migration patterns, and are located in South Carolina.
I am hardly the only one that left a high-cost city for a smaller town with lower costs, more space, and of course, more respect for freedom because of the pandemic and its aftermath (see above). The rise of the 'virtual workforce' has allowed this migration to accelerate from trends that were already in place prior to Covid19 hitting our shores. Zillow has been instrumental in that transition as it has been the primary application I have used for my housing searches. As noted fund manager Peter Lynch said many times, an investor should invest in the things they know and use.
Unfortunately, until recently the stock price of Zillow was much too pricey for me as the shares saw a huge rally off the pandemic lows. The stock crashed late in 2021 due to a huge strategic mistake by management. I initiated a decent size stake in the equity via covered call orders on that sell-off. Last week, the company reported better than expected quarterly numbers that provided additional confidence around that investment decision. A full analysis follows below.
Company Overview:
Zillow Group, Inc. is the largest digital real estate company in the United States and the company is based out of Seattle. The stock currently trades right under $65.00 and sports an approximate market capitalization of $14.5 billion.
The company operates in various parts of the real estate sector, collecting fees for various services. Leadership has an aggressive plan (below) to grow the company's core revenue from approximately $2 billion in FY2021 to $5 billion in FY2025 which would imply nearly a 25% CAGR.
The U.S. residential real estate market sees about $300 billion in various fees annually throughout the home buying process, so there are plenty of opportunities for Zillow to increase its market penetration.
Recent Events/Fourth Quarter Highlights:
The key reason the stock had its big fall is company management forgot to stick with its knitting. It got into the home buying/flipping business via Zillow Offers which launched in 2018 and added brokerage firm operations to streamline these e-commerce operations at the start of 2021. In early November, the company announced it was exiting this business. The new 'exit plan' called for an immediate write-down of $304 million – plus projected Q4 losses between $240 and $265 million as the company would need to unload some 7,000 homes in its inventory. The stock plunged as investors rightly worried that Zillow would face considerable additional losses as it purged its inventory.
This week, there was a sigh of relief from investors as the company posted fourth quarter results. Revenues surged to over $3.88 billion from under $800 million in the same period a year ago, thanks to liquidation of its inventory proceeded at a quicker pace than the consensus, which was anticipating approximately $3.3 billion in sales.
The company's core Internet, Media, and Technology [IMT] business showed revenue of $483.2 million, a rise from $423.8 million in Q4 2020. Zillow did post a net loss of $261 million for the final quarter of FY2021, in line with previous guidance after it announced it was closing down Zillow Offers.
The stock jumped over 10% on the day thanks to this quarterly report. Probably the most important statement given by management during the earnings press release was the following
We’ve made significant progress in our efforts to wind down our iBuying business — selling homes faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected. The wind-down process is running smoothly and efficiently, and we expect it to generate positive cash flow."
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
The analyst community has still largely not forgiven Zillow for its management strategic misstep. Since November, four analyst firms including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have reiterated Hold or Sell ratings. Price targets proffered have ranged from $76 to $85 a share. Stephens ($130 price target), Berenberg Bank ($78 price target), and Jefferies ($75 price target) have reiterated or maintained Buy ratings.
There has been no insider activity in the stock in recent years and approximately just two percent of outstanding shares are short. The company ended FY2021 with $1.7 billion in net cash on a pro-forma basis as it continues to wind down inventory from hits misbegotten foray into home buying.
Verdict:
Zillow will likely not return to profitability until the second half of this year. However, the company is the unquestioned leader in its segment of the real estate market and has myriad growth opportunities. It may take another quarter or two before investors and analysts get the bad taste of November out of their mouths, but they should return along with profitability later in the year. This is why I opened a position via covered calls in Zillow early this year as options around the equity are both liquid and lucrative.
It's easier to die than to move ... at least for the Other Side you don't need trunks.”― Wallace Stegner, Angle of Repose
Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum.
Author's note: I present and update my best small-cap Busted IPO stock ideas only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Busted IPO Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!
This article was written by
The Busted IPO Forum founded by Bret Jensen, is a hypothetical $200K portfolio built of stocks that have been public for 18 months to five years that are significantly under their offering price. Many times after the initial analyst hyperbole has died and lockups have expired, these same companies can be had for .30 to .50 cents on the dollar from when the shares went public. As lucrative as this niche has been for my portfolio over the years, a service or newsletter has not existed that covered this segment of the market -- until now! The goal in creating the Busted IPO Forum is to build a portfolio of 15-20 small cap and mid cap busted IPOs which consistently outperform the Russell 2000 over time. As of 07/02/2021 our model portfolio has generated an overall return of 73.84% substantially above the 52.37% gain from the Russell 2000 over the same time frame.
• • •
Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, The Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.
• • •
Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace offerings:
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of Z either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.