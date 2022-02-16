BernardaSv/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take our first in-depth look at Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z). I became intently aware of this provider on an online real estate marketplace during the pandemic. At the time of the lockdowns, I had been shuttling back and forth between a small walk-up in Manhattan and a much larger place in downtown Miami for years. Even with a marvelous view of Biscayne Bay and the ocean from my balcony, after giving up my freedom for 6 weeks, I was ready to completely change my lifestyle.

Out went the abode in Gotham along with the condo in Miami. I ended up buying a nice loft an hour north of Miami in a quaint little town called Delray Beach, which has since been overrun by emigres primarily from the Tri-State area. I am currently looking for a second place either in Asheville, NC or Greenville or Charleston which are both seeing the same type of migration patterns, and are located in South Carolina.

U.S. Migration Map (U.S. Census)

I am hardly the only one that left a high-cost city for a smaller town with lower costs, more space, and of course, more respect for freedom because of the pandemic and its aftermath (see above). The rise of the 'virtual workforce' has allowed this migration to accelerate from trends that were already in place prior to Covid19 hitting our shores. Zillow has been instrumental in that transition as it has been the primary application I have used for my housing searches. As noted fund manager Peter Lynch said many times, an investor should invest in the things they know and use.

Z - One Year Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Unfortunately, until recently the stock price of Zillow was much too pricey for me as the shares saw a huge rally off the pandemic lows. The stock crashed late in 2021 due to a huge strategic mistake by management. I initiated a decent size stake in the equity via covered call orders on that sell-off. Last week, the company reported better than expected quarterly numbers that provided additional confidence around that investment decision. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Zillow's Company History (February Company Presentation)

Zillow Group, Inc. is the largest digital real estate company in the United States and the company is based out of Seattle. The stock currently trades right under $65.00 and sports an approximate market capitalization of $14.5 billion.

Zillow Market Share (February Company Presentation)

The company operates in various parts of the real estate sector, collecting fees for various services. Leadership has an aggressive plan (below) to grow the company's core revenue from approximately $2 billion in FY2021 to $5 billion in FY2025 which would imply nearly a 25% CAGR.

U.S. Real Estate Market Fees (February Company Presentation)

The U.S. residential real estate market sees about $300 billion in various fees annually throughout the home buying process, so there are plenty of opportunities for Zillow to increase its market penetration.

Zillow Revenue Growth Plans (February Company Presentation)

Recent Events/Fourth Quarter Highlights:

The key reason the stock had its big fall is company management forgot to stick with its knitting. It got into the home buying/flipping business via Zillow Offers which launched in 2018 and added brokerage firm operations to streamline these e-commerce operations at the start of 2021. In early November, the company announced it was exiting this business. The new 'exit plan' called for an immediate write-down of $304 million – plus projected Q4 losses between $240 and $265 million as the company would need to unload some 7,000 homes in its inventory. The stock plunged as investors rightly worried that Zillow would face considerable additional losses as it purged its inventory.

This week, there was a sigh of relief from investors as the company posted fourth quarter results. Revenues surged to over $3.88 billion from under $800 million in the same period a year ago, thanks to liquidation of its inventory proceeded at a quicker pace than the consensus, which was anticipating approximately $3.3 billion in sales.

Zillow - 4th Quarter IMT Segment Growth (February Company Presentation)

The company's core Internet, Media, and Technology [IMT] business showed revenue of $483.2 million, a rise from $423.8 million in Q4 2020. Zillow did post a net loss of $261 million for the final quarter of FY2021, in line with previous guidance after it announced it was closing down Zillow Offers.

The stock jumped over 10% on the day thanks to this quarterly report. Probably the most important statement given by management during the earnings press release was the following

We’ve made significant progress in our efforts to wind down our iBuying business — selling homes faster than we anticipated at better unit economics than we projected. The wind-down process is running smoothly and efficiently, and we expect it to generate positive cash flow."

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

The analyst community has still largely not forgiven Zillow for its management strategic misstep. Since November, four analyst firms including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America have reiterated Hold or Sell ratings. Price targets proffered have ranged from $76 to $85 a share. Stephens ($130 price target), Berenberg Bank ($78 price target), and Jefferies ($75 price target) have reiterated or maintained Buy ratings.

YE FY2021 Balance Sheet - Z (February Company Presentation)

There has been no insider activity in the stock in recent years and approximately just two percent of outstanding shares are short. The company ended FY2021 with $1.7 billion in net cash on a pro-forma basis as it continues to wind down inventory from hits misbegotten foray into home buying.

Verdict:

Zillow - Customer Connections (February Company Presentation)

Zillow will likely not return to profitability until the second half of this year. However, the company is the unquestioned leader in its segment of the real estate market and has myriad growth opportunities. It may take another quarter or two before investors and analysts get the bad taste of November out of their mouths, but they should return along with profitability later in the year. This is why I opened a position via covered calls in Zillow early this year as options around the equity are both liquid and lucrative.

