In recent years, Israel-based Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:KRNT) or "Kornit" has grown into a leader in digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries.

As print-on-demand offerings continue to gain traction, so does Kornit as the company has grown revenues substantially since going public from $86.6 million in FY2015 to $322.0 million in FY2021. Despite the recent pullback, shares are still up approximately 850% from their $10 IPO price.

After some initial disruption, the ongoing pandemic actually provided a major boost to the company's business with key customers like Amazon (AMZN) expanding their offerings significantly.

In return for Amazon's original commitment to purchase products and services in an aggregate amount of up to $150 million over a five-year term, Kornit agreed to grant Amazon warrants to acquire up to 2.9 million of Kornit Digital's common shares at $13.03 per share with the shares vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

In 2020, Amazon exercised its vested warrants on a cashless basis and subsequently sold approximately 1.7 million shares in an underwritten public offering at a price of $56.50 per share.

Concurrently, Amazon entered into a significantly expanded purchase agreement with Kornit for an aggregate amount of up to $400 million over a five-year period. In return, the company granted Amazon new warrants to acquire up to 3.4 million of Kornit's common shares at a price of $59.26 per share with the shares again vesting incrementally each time Amazon makes a payment totaling $5 million to the company.

Last year, Amazon exercised additional warrants on a cashless basis and subsequently sold approximately 0.7 million shares in an underwritten public offering at a price of $151.00 per share. Kornit also sold 1.9 million new shares for estimated net proceeds of $282 million.

While the agreements have resulted in Amazon becoming the company's largest customer, the online retail giant only accounted for 11% of total revenue in FY2020, down from 12% in FY2019 and 18% in FY2018 as Kornit has significantly expanded its customer base in recent years.

After the secondary offering in November, Amazon still owned 0.5 million shares of Kornit.

But quite similar to fellow Amazon supplier Plug Power (PLUG), the company is required by generally accepted accounting principles to determine the fair value of the Amazon warrants and record a respective adjustment to revenues each quarter.

In layman's terms:

The more Amazon buys from Kornit, the more shares vest thus increasing the resulting warrant charge. In addition, the higher Kornit's share price, the larger the resulting warrant charge as Amazon's exercise price remains fixed at $59.26.

Keep in mind, these charges are mostly non-cash accounting noise which needs to be adjusted for in order to properly assess the company's underlying business performance.

On Tuesday, Kornit reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and provided Q1/FY2022 guidance slightly above consensus expectations.

Adjusted for warrant charges, the company recorded revenues of $95.4 million, easily surpassing consensus expectations of $89.8 million. Earnings per share of $0.29 also came in ahead of the $0.24 anticipated by the street:

Company Press Releases

In addition, Kornit generated $9.3 million in cash from operations. The company remains debt free with cash, deposits and marketable securities of $770.0 million at the end of Q4.

Adjusted gross margin of 53.8% reached its highest level in recent years, a great achievement given ongoing supply chain disruptions and heavily increased shipping costs.

That said, an almost 17% sequential increase in operating expenses caused operating margin to come in substantially lower than in previous quarters as the company continued to invest in scaling systems and operations.

For the first quarter, the company projected key metrics to come in as follows:

Revenues of between $87 to $91 million

Operating margin of between 7% and 9%

EBITDA margin of between 9% and 11%

At the mid-point of the revenue range, year-over-year growth would calculate to approximately 35%.

Management also forecasted operating margins to increase to the mid-teens over the course of the year.

Subsequent to the earnings release, management hosted an enthusiastic conference call highlighting ongoing, broad-based demand for the company's digital textile printing solutions and hinted to even greater things to come:

In summary, our fundamentals are excellent. The market opportunity we are after is endless, and our competitive position is unmatched. Kornit has never been in a stronger position and we are extremely confident in our ability to meet our $1 billion revenue goal by 2026, if not before.

Unfortunately, a rising interest rate environment and ongoing geopolitical tensions have caused investor sentiment towards growth stocks to deteriorate in recent weeks and Kornit has been no exception.

While shares are currently trading almost 50% below their November highs, at an approximately 9x FY2022 EV/Revenue multiple and a P/E of 70 the stock can't be considered a bargain yet.

On the flip side, Kornit's premium valuation appears to be well-deserved as the company remains the undisputed leader in its space and growth continues to be strong.

Bottom Line:

While Kornit continues to outperform expectations, investor sentiment has changed considerably in recent months.

For my part, I remain impressed with the company's ability to execute against ongoing supply chain headwinds and do not consider the rather weak Q1 operating margin guidance being a major issue.

In recent weeks, I have started to scale back into the shares and won't hesitate to add on further weakness as Kornit is leading the digital transformation of textile printing and business momentum continues to build.

Assuming ongoing execution and no further deterioration in investor sentiment, I would expect shares to recover once we get closer to the traditionally stronger second half of the year.