RomoloTavani/iStock via Getty Images

Company Overview

Halma plc (OTCPK:HLMAF, OTCPK:HALMY) is a lesser-known industrial holding company from the U.K. that is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of safety-related products. The company grows organically but more importantly, is significantly engaged in M&A, as emphasized by the large number of companies its owns (> 50). It serves customers throughout the world and generated £1.3 billion in revenues in fiscal 2021 (ending in March 2021):

Own work, based on Halma's 2021 annual report

Halma has four reporting segments, namely Process Safety (e.g., gas detection and access control), Infrastructure Safety (e.g., fire detection & suppression and security sensors), Environmental Analysis (e.g., water analysis & treatment and environmental monitoring) and Medical (e.g., healthcare assessment and therapeutic solutions.

Process Safety is the smallest segment in terms of revenues (see below) and exhibits the weakest operating margin (< 20% in fiscal 2021). The other three segments are of similar size and are almost equally profitable at 2021 operating margins of 25% (Infrastructure Safety), 25% (Environmental Analysis) and 23% (Medical). Morningstar, based on its quantitative rating system, has assigned a "wide moat rating" to the company.

Own work, based on Halma's 2021 annual report

Halma plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker HLMA. Its common shares are available to U.S.-based investors through OTC exchanges (ticker OTCPK:HLMAF) or via 2:1 ADRs (ticker OTCPK:HALMY).

Halma shares never seem to be on sale, but the recent sell-off from £32 to £23 (i.e. almost 30%) has piqued my interest. In this article, I want to share why I believe that the company indeed deserves a premium valuation, while I do not believe the stock is a buy at its current price of £23 (about $71 per ADR).

Halma is a Profitability Power House

The aforementioned segment-specific operating margins of typically over 20% already suggest that Halma is a highly profitable company. Over the course of the last six years, the company’s already respectable gross margin expanded even further (see below), suggesting that Halma is well-positioned and exerts strong pricing power on its customers. While revenues grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% since fiscal 2015, operating earnings grew at a CAGR of 9.9%, suggesting that the company could potentially face difficulties in translating growth to earnings as revenues increase. Nevertheless, the growth-related discrepancy between gross and operating margin is likely to remain negligible for the foreseeable future due to the still small size of the company.

Own work, based on Halma's 2015 - 2021 annual reports

In addition to operating profit, I reviewed the respective company’s free cash flow (FCF) and its sustainability. I did not only deduct capital expenditures from operating cash flow (OCF) but also took into consideration the following non-cash items:

impairments and write-offs of goodwill, intangibles and other assets, especially if recurring (not observed with Halma)

stock-based compensation expenses, as the associated options, when exercised, dilute common shareholders and are generally offset by repurchases

interest expenses, as Halma’s cash flow from operations is not based on net earnings but instead after-tax operating earnings

In addition, I analyzed the cash flows in the company’s working capital accounts and subsequently smoothed each year’s OCF in case of material YoY movements in working capital.

I determined a fiscal 2021 normalized FCF (nFCF) of £218 million. Its six-year CAGR is nothing short of amazing at 13.5%, especially considering the company’s M&A-centered growth strategy. In this context, it seems worth noting that Halma did not record material goodwill and intangibles-related impairment charges in the last six years, underscoring management’s skill in acquiring other companies. The company’s nFCF margin and its nFCF conversion (nFCF divided by net earnings) are also particularly solid:

Own work, based on Halma's 2015 - 2021 annual reports

Besides its strong margins and free cash flow, Halma’s return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14% on average is worth mentioning. After having declined from 16% to 12% in fiscal 2016, the company steadily increased its ROIC until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In 2020, ROIC declined by two percentage point but has already returned to 15% in fiscal 2021, underscoring the resilience of Halma’s business model. Replacing net operating profit after taxes (the numerator in ROIC) with normalized free cash flow yields cash ROIC (CROIC), which is unsurprisingly equally solid at 15% on average (17% in fiscal 2021). The company determined its fiscal 2021 weighted-average cost of capital as 6.7% (p. 10, 2021 annual report), which puts its excess ROIC and excess CROIC well above zero, indicating that the company is creating significant shareholder value.

However, despite all the – deserved – praise, Halma’s profitability should be closely monitored as the company continues to grow. While it is still comparatively small and thus likely able to maintain its excellent profitability for the foreseeable future, ROIC could begin to decline at some point. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - arguably a bad comparison due to its size and the different business it operates in - is cited as an example of a company growing through acquisitions and currently struggling with its declining ROIC.

Halma Maintains an Excellent Balance Sheet Despite Its Numerous Acquisitions

Companies that pursue an M&A-based growth strategy often feature highly leveraged balance sheets and recurring goodwill impairment charges.

Newell Brands (NWL), a company which I covered very recently, serves as such an example, especially following the costly acquisition of Jarden Corp. in 2016. The debt-ridden company has announced its strategic transformation in 2018, has been divesting assets and is still in the process of improving the remaining business units’ profitability. Long-term investors of NWL, who purchased their shares between 2015 and 2017, are still sitting on a loss of over 50%.

Halma, on the other hand, is particularly disciplined in its acquisitions. The company’s balance sheet is naturally loaded with goodwill (i.e., £838 million and £809 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively) but the company did not record material impairment charges since at least fiscal 2015. Of note, the decline in goodwill in fiscal 2021 is associated with exchange adjustments of £50 million, partially offset by goodwill additions of £21 million.

Counterintuitively, Halma’s balance sheet exhibits a particularly low leverage. At the end of fiscal 2021, the company carried £390 million in financial debt and operating lease liabilities on its balance sheet, which were partially offset by £134 million in cash. The resulting leverage ratios (net debt to EBITDA and net debt to nFCF) prove that financial debt is very well under control at Halma:

Own work, based on Halma's 2015 - 2021 annual reports

Due to the low leverage and the strong nFCF, Halma’s interest coverage ratio is not a concern and is among the best I've seen for companies growing primarily through M&A. Having declined from 34x nFCF in fiscal 2015 to 21x in 2017, the company’s interest coverage ratio has since stabilized at roughly 20x nFCF.

Halma’s equity ratio remains stable at around 60% but should not be overemphasized due to the material amount of goodwill on the company’s balance sheet (i.e., 69% of equity in fiscals 2021, see above). Pension-related liabilities have amounted to 7% of total assets in 2015 but have been gradually reduced to 1.2% in fiscal 2021 and are therefore no longer material.

Shareholder Returns

Shareholders of Halma do not only profit from the dependable and strong capital appreciation (see figure at the end of the article), but also receive a continuously growing dividend of currently 17.56p, which translates to a dividend yield of 0.77% at a share price of £23. So far, Halma grew its dividend for 41 years, and its CAGR since 2015 is very respectable at 6.7%.

The dividend appears very safe at a payout ratio of currently 29% in terms of nFCF. Of note, the company also increased its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic, by 5.0% in fiscal 2020 and by 7.0% in fiscal 2021.

Repurchases of common stock are routinely observed. However, they are only conducted to offset the dilutive effect of stock-based compensation expenses. As a consequence, the number of fully-diluted shares outstanding remained pretty constant since 2015 at 379 million.

Valuation

One might think that with all the positives, there must be some catch after all. And indeed, it is the company’s valuation that remains beyond belief, even after the current decline of almost 30%.

The company is currently valued at P/E, P/B and P/S ratios of 47, 7.7, and 6.5, respectively. Not only in absolute terms but also in a historical context, these valuations are very high compared to the six-year average ratios of 39, 6.7, and 5.5, respectively. Note that I used the share price observed after the announcement of each year's annual results to calculate the historical average valuations.

Same as these equity-related ratios, also enterprise value-related ratios such as EV/EBTIDA (currently 28) and EV/nFCF (currently 46) indicate overvaluations compared to their historic averages of 17% and 19%, respectively.

An equity-value based discounted cash flow analysis, employing a cost of equity of 8%, an annual growth rate of 10% in years 1 to 5, 6% in years 6 to 10 and a terminal growth rate of 3%, yields a fair value estimate of £18. Put differently, the company would have to grow its nFCF by 5.5% per year ad infinitum to justify its current valuation of £23 per share.

The 20-year RMSD plot shown below proves what has already been hypothesized – Halma is almost never on sale and the company’s resilient business model is reflected in the low volatility of its share price. Since the great financial crisis, the share price touched its -1 RMSD boundary once in 2011/12 but traded close to its average growth trajectory of 21% per annum (!) ever since.

The current sell-off brough the shares back to their long-term average, but I would argue that the valuation is still somewhat stretched, even though Halma exhibits a flawless track record in terms of growing its revenues, earnings and nFCF.

Own work, based on Halma's weekly adjusted close price

Conclusion

Without question, Halma is a great business to own. It has a flawless track record of revenue, earnings, and free cash flow growth while maintaining a pristine balance sheet. A key ingredient of the company’s secret sauce is its ongoing expansion into areas that are either liable to ever-increasing safety regulations or are already strongly regulated. The company’s current portfolio and its disciplined M&A strategy are guarantors for continued growth, as I do not expect the numerous waves of regulation and continuous improvement in safety standards to abate anytime soon.

Its resilient business model enables the payment of an ever-increasing dividend, although the current yield is expected to grow to a respectable yield on cost only after several decades. Halma’s current valuation is considered excessive both in terms of historical averages and in absolute terms.

Halma is one of those companies best never sold and bequeathed to the investor's descendants, who will appreciate the power of compound interest after decades of ownership. At the current share price, I do not consider adding it to my portfolio. However, Halma has earned a high rank on my watch list, where it will remain until the stock trades at a valuation that justifies a purchase.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging. Also, if you have any questions regarding the calculation of any of the presented metrics, I am happy to answer these as well.