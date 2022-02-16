Philiphotographer/E+ via Getty Images

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), along with the oil and gas industry as a whole, has enjoyed a tremendous recovery over the past 18 months. Early during the Covid-19 pandemic, the price of oil infamously fell below $0 per barrel for a short period. With the world economy grinding to a halt, it seemed like companies like Exxon Mobil were set to run massive losses.

While most energy firms did have terrible years in 2020, things sprung back to life far faster than expected. Coordinated government stimulus and central bank easing brought economies back to growth within a few quarters. And now, with widespread vaccine rollouts, progress is being made against Covid-19.

The Omicron variant has caused case counts to remain far higher than we might have hoped for at this stage of the virus. However, hospitalizations and death figures are improving significantly. As a result, many countries have reduced their Covid-19 restrictions, and in particular, cross-border travel is really starting to take off.

In certain countries, such as Mexico, airport traffic figures are actually topping pre-Covid levels. And while developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe are still well below 2019 levels, things are trending in the right direction as far as travel goes. As more firms start opening up their offices again, commuting is returning, bringing back another key driver for gasoline demand.

All in all, oil demand has come back as quickly as anyone could have reasonably hoped for two years. Meanwhile, on the supply side, it's a struggle. Government regulations and pushes toward green energy have made it difficult to drill new oil wells, build pipelines, and otherwise maintain and expand the supply of fossil fuel energy.

Throw in supply chain issues and labor shortages, and things have started to escalate. Oil is nearly back up to $100/barrel now, reaching levels not seen since 2014. Natural gas has surged as well amid a historic energy crisis in Europe. All in all, demand for energy is now a pressing concern, while the forces of climate policy, ESG investing, and supply chain disruptions have made it hard for energy producers to adjust to the rising demand.

Long story short, oil and gas has gone from a "left-for-dead" industry in 2020 to the hottest sector to start 2022. And perhaps nowhere is that more clear than in XOM stock. Exxon Mobil stock dropped from the $80s to the $30s between early 2019 and 2020. It's now back up to $80. Incredibly, as of Feb. 13th, XOM stock is up 26% already year-to-date.

This brings us to today. Is Exxon Mobil still a good opportunity, or have shares run up too far? And how should investors think about the company's stock buyback plans?

XOM Stock Key Metrics

On an earnings basis, it's not hard to argue that Exxon Mobil is still a reasonable value:

Exxon Mobil earnings forecast (Seeking Alpha)

Analysts see earnings jumping another 23% this year, following 2021's tremendous gains. After hitting $6.60 of EPS in '22, however, analysts see a meaningful decline in 2023, followed by a roughly flat year in 2024.

I'd argue that analysts may be behind the curve in terms of their forecasts. Just since December, WTI crude oil futures have soared from $65 to $93. That's a massive amount of territory to cover in two months. There was still a general consensus that oil was going to settle somewhere in the $60 to $70 level going forward as the economy stabilized post-Covid.

It's increasingly looking, however, as though the Federal Reserve has lost control of inflation. And, to that extent, oil is something of a fulcrum security. Oil itself drives a lot of reported CPI through the price of gasoline, chemicals, and other byproducts. And energy goes into the cost structure for a ton of other goods that people buy. If inflation remains hot longer than expected, you have to think that crude oil and natural gas will be a significant part of that.

In any case, I expect analysts to keep bumping up their estimates for Exxon Mobil as the market reflects a new view that inflation isn't so transitory.

Last quarter, Exxon Mobil earned $2.05 per share. If we figure that is the new normal, Exxon Mobil's earnings would be closer to $8/share annualized rather than the low $6s that analysts are still modeling. That would put the stock around 10x earnings. And, given the current momentum in the oil market, it would hardly be a surprise if oil tops $100 and gives EPS even more of a boost.

Why Is Exxon Mobil Doing A Stock Buyback?

Fundamentally, most companies have four options when their profits grow. They can invest more capital in their business, pay down debt, raise their dividend, or buy back stock.

I'd argue Exxon Mobil likely ended up at a stock buyback by process of elimination. It's hard for Exxon Mobil to invest that much additional capital in the business. Between climate regulation and ESG investing, few people have pushed Exxon Mobil to actually increase its energy output. Rather, the focus is on cutting emissions, getting to net zero, and starting to find an offramp away from fossil fuels altogether.

In this sort of environment, it's unlikely that Exxon Mobil feels any great rush to deploy tens of billions of dollars into new greenfield projects. Eventually, once oil prices get high enough, politicians will probably cry uncle and start asking the majors to "drill baby drill" once again. However, we're not quite there yet.

Exxon Mobil could also pay down debt. However, it only has around $44 billion of long-term debt, which is just over one year's worth of the company's net income. Exxon Mobil's debt load is insignificant in proportion to its earnings or EBITDA, and as such, I don't think management will be in any rush to pay off that debt entirely. The firm still has one of the highest credit ratings in the country for good reason.

This brings us to the dividend. Exxon Mobil is a Dividend Aristocrat, meaning that it has raised its dividend for at least 25 consecutive years. It even managed to keep the streak alive in 2020, when the lights were most dim for energy players. This is thanks to Exxon's aforementioned balance sheet, which allowed it wiggle room to pay a dividend in excess of its earnings.

Now that prosperity has returned, Exxon could start engaging in huge dividend hikes if it so wished. The company seems set to make at least $7/share going forward and is currently paying out $3.52 per share annually. That's only a 50% payout ratio; so sure, Exxon could boost the dividend.

Back in 2020, however, analysts were demanding that Exxon slash its dividend due to the harsh industry conditions. If Exxon had been more aggressive in dividend hikes prior to the crisis, it almost certainly would have had to cut in 2020. I suspect management will be prudent and cautious with dividend hikes. It has to think through the whole cycle; what dividend can we support on average between the boom and bust years? Just two years after folks were slamming management for not cutting the dividend, it would seem reckless to hike too aggressively.

That leaves us with a stock buyback. Given that Exxon's shares are attractively priced -- estimate is we're at a 10% annual earnings yield here -- it makes sense to repurchase shares. And, indeed, the company just announced plans to repurchase $10 billion of shares. This will be its first buyback program in five years.

Is A Stock Buyback Good For Investors?

Yes, a buyback is helpful for Exxon Mobil's shareholders. In particular, it is good for sopping up supply of XOM stock in the market. Given the rush toward ESG investing strategies, a lot of folks have sold off Exxon Mobil since it no longer complies with their investing mandates.

When a stock becomes undesirable to own, it creates a structural overhang on the valuation. As long as a large portion of the passive investing universe can't and won't purchase energy stocks, there is a gap between a firm's inherent value and what it is traded for on Wall Street. Exxon Mobil, however, can help close that gap by buying up all the discounted shares of its stock that the ESG funds are unwilling to own.

Additionally, the buyback is great because it reduces the amount of dividends Exxon Mobil needs to pay out. In doing so, it raises the company's cash flow available for other purposes. Over time, if Exxon Mobil buys back a meaningful amount of stock, it should allow the firm to significantly raise its dividend for the remaining shareholders.

Tobacco famously became one of the top-performing industries in the market due to a similar set of circumstances. Investors didn't want to own the stocks due to the "ick" factor and legal overhang. As a result, tobacco stocks traded around 8-12 times earnings for many years. They also couldn't grow much, as cigarettes had falling demand. So, they paid massive dividends and repurchased shares.

Oil and gas have the opportunity to be the tobacco of the 2020s. That is to say, a hated industry that doesn't die off nearly as quickly as the skeptics expect, leading to surprisingly high returns.

People may complain that Exxon is buying back stock now at $80/share rather than buying at cheaper levels. However, XOM stock is still below where it was in the early 2010s. Meanwhile, its earnings outlook for the next few years seems extremely bright, given the rapidly increasing demand paired with a distinct lack of new supply.

Where Is XOM Stock Heading?

Data by YCharts

Remarkably enough, Exxon Mobil stock is still trading well short of its previous highs. In the mid-2000s oil boom, XOM stock topped $90 before the financial crisis crashed the party. And then, in 2013, Exxon Mobil reached its all-time high price. However, oversupply from the fracking boom would cause energy to fall into a multi-year bear market.

Going forward, I expect Exxon Mobil to easily clear its previous all-time high around the $100 mark. Oil should top $100 per barrel fairly soon. And Exxon Mobil has positioned itself fantastically for this new energy bull market. It continued investing through the cycle, bringing massive projects such as Guyana online even as other oil and gas companies cut their capital expenditures dramatically.

As a result, Exxon Mobil has the resources in place already to fully benefit from the current boom in oil and gas prices. Given the inability of other producers to bring new demand online quickly, we seem set to enjoy at least a couple of years of much higher oil and gas prices. In that environment, XOM stock should be able to continue its rally for a while yet.

Is XOM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold

I still rate Exxon Mobil a buy. However, that's with a bit of a caveat. The stock is up more than 25% year-to-date. And crude oil, as a commodity, has been on an absolute tear over the past two months.

As such, I'd wait for a pullback to buy more. That said, I own a significant stake in XOM stock and the Canadian oil sands companies. And I expect them to trade higher over the next 12-24 months.

Just be careful right here; energy is overbought in the short run. Given that, if tensions cool between Russia and Ukraine, or the Fed slams the brakes on the economy with a 50 basis points hike in March, that could give a good pullback with which to start or add to a position in Exxon Mobil shares.