Investment Thesis

We are about to use Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to illustrate a path to superior wealth-building common stock investment performance.

If your investing objective is to build your portfolio wealth as swiftly and safely as possible you need to stop looking only at past company financial records and long-term stock performance records. You need to know what well-informed market professionals expect coming stock prices to do, how long it may take, and how likely those goals are to be attained in successive similar efforts.

In short, forget the 20th-century tactics of “conservative, long-term passive risk-avoiding investing” and adopt the wealth-building active near-term investing strategy which has demonstrated in 40% of this 21st century that it is a far superior approach.

That strategy is to have market professionals (who can afford the costs and have the human resources to do thorough, competent, and timely investigative research driven by contemporary information technologies) do the heavy lifting of essential minutiae understanding, while you take on the high-payoff tasks of making decisions about entry and exit prices and times of capital commitments.

The payoff typical of such strategic change has been to produce capital gain net rates at 3 to 5 or more times the typical investor accumulations long-term of 8% to 12% annually.

The difference is principally due to a discipline of using time more efficiently.

Description of the subject stock’s business

“Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.”

Comparison of Alternate Investments

Figure 1

The trade-offs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the ETFs, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those ETFs (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Desirable locations are down and to the right.

The intersections of those coordinates by the numbered positions are identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right. The ‘market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY) at location [2] provides a sense of trade-off norms. FIVN at [8] is our principal focus and is by far the best positioned stock.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions, and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today’s.

This map is a good starting point, but it may only cover part of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor’s choice of where to put his/her capital to work. Other considerations are indicated in Figure 2.

Detailed Comparison Data of Alternatives

Figure 2

FIVN with a Range Index of 21 [G] has less downside in its price-range forecast, the other 79% of the forecast range is that +20.3% between today’s price of $130.73 and the top of the forecast range, $157.26. Further, FIVN’s upside [E] of +20.3% has had worst-case price drawdowns of only -5.4% [F] in its 102 prior [L] instances in the past 5 years of 1261 MM forecasts [M]. That [E] to [F] comparison produces a favorable Reward to Risk ratio [T] of 3.8 to 1, better than any of the other direct investment alternatives.

And where FIVN has a further advantage is in its past performances of those prior RI 21 MM forecasts. Of the 102 [L] 98 had profitable outcomes, a Win Odds of 96 out of 100. The average holding period for all 102 prior RI 21 forecasts, including the 4 loss outcomes timed out at the holding period limit of 3 months (63 market days) was 35 days. Only two of the investment alternative s did better on the time investment and their net realized payoffs [ I ] were less than FIVN’s. in profits.

So, when all the alternatives were matched up on reward vs. risk [E] and [F] Odds-weighted by [H] and 100-[H] as in [O] and [P], the Net of [Q] shows FIVN to have the best profit prospect. Further, when all are compared as to RATE of net payoff adjusted by Days Held [J], the advantage [R] remains significant. At nearly 50 basis points (1/2%) per day, the CAGR rate becomes +238%.

Average market-index rates of gain at this vacation-period low have the S&P500 market index ETF (SPY) offering ,only 7.0 bp/day, about a +25% CAGR. Our MM-forecast population of over 3,600 stocks has a poor negative average outlook of -1.4%. But there are, as usual, a select best 20 equities where past performance of current expectations have produced triple-digit net returns at a +164% CAGR.

When making forecasts it is proportions which count because it is the outcome of the next activity which matters. Beyond that, the underlying forecast may well shift and change the forecast. So we are responsive to the most relevant guidance, which most of the time is what is seen right now.

Conclusion

Putting together all the factors lined up by Figure 2, the best ranked technical software-based industry equity investment is Five9, Inc. (FIVN)

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided at our SA blog under my name. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.