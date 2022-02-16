imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) provided a very strong end to 2021 with revenue growth of 27% to $824.5 million, coming in 4% above consensus expectations. In addition, non-GAAP operating margin showed continued expansion, which drove a better-than-expected EPS.

In addition, guidance for Q1 came in better than expected, with revenue expected to be $5-25 million above where consensus was. Given the consistency of gross margin, I would not be shocked to see potential upside to operating margin guidance of ~38% for Q1.

The company provided very strong 2020-2025 long-term guidance during their recent analyst day in late-2021, which should give investors confidence in their growth algorithm. Even with the significant investments the company is making in their products, there appear to be no long-term pressures on margin expectations.

In addition, the recently announced $1 billion share repurchase authorization gives the company a lot of firepower to lower share count. With over $1 billion of cash flow from operations, I do not expect share repurchases to come with any challenges.

Valuation, while remaining at a premium relative to competitors, seems to price in strong growth over the next few years. Currently, the stock trades around 35x forward P/E, and given the mid-teens revenue growth expectation for 2020-2025 and margin strength, I believe the company should trade at a premium.

For now, I believe long-term investors should remain confident while those looking to build up a position should look to buy on any weakness.

Financial Review and Guidance

Q4 revenue grew a very impressive 27% yoy to $824.5 million and came in nearly $35 million above expectations, representing a 4% revenue beat. In a time where expectations for many software-related stocks are high, being able to beat revenue by 4%+ signals very strong business momentum.

Product revenue, which represents around 80% of total revenue, was up 29% yoy, with Service revenue growing 20% yoy.

Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 64.3% and while it's down from the year-ago period, margins have remained very consistent in the mid-60% range over the past several quarters. Given the software aspect of the company's revenue stream, I believe this margin level is sustainable for the future.

More importantly, the company displayed very strong operating leverage during the quarter, expanding their non-GAAP operating margin to 39.3%, up from 37.6% in the year-ago period. Even with gross margin contracting compared to the year-ago period, the strong flow through enabled Arista to drive upside to operating margin.

Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter came in at $0.82, nicely above expectations for $0.73.

Importantly, the company made several key advancements in their product offerings during the quarter, including expanding their operating system for data-driven cloud networking and expanding 400G for enterprise and cloud customers. On top of that, Arista announced they have joined MISA:

Arista announced it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers that have integrated solutions to better defend against a world of increasing threats. Arista was nominated based on an integration between Arista’s NDR platform and Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This integration enables faster remediation of threats by combining network context and threat detection with log-based and endpoint insights within Azure Sentinel.

The strong end to the year and continual product advancements make me incremental confident that Arista can continue to take market share away from Cisco (CSCO) for high-speed networking. As demonstrated further below, the growth runway for Arista remains significant and management remains confident in their long-term outlook.

For Q1, the company is expecting revenue of $840-860 million, which was above expectations for $837 million. Not surprisingly, non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be 63-64%, pretty consistent with recent quarters, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 38%.

As provided during the company's recent analyst day, they are expecting long-term revenue growth from 2020-2025 to be in the mid-teens, which does not take into account any future acquisitions. As a result, this implies 2025 revenue of >$5 billion, which I believe remains very achievable, especially given the company's recent results and strong product enhancements.

Combined with the consistency of non-GAAP gross margins and non-GAAP operating margins, there seems to be some conservatism baked into the long-term guidance, which calls for essentially no margin expansion. I believe that over time, especially as revenue scales, there will be some beneficial operating leverage.

However, given the recent increase in raw material prices over the past several months, it seems to be a prudent decision for the company to keep margin expectations in line. This gives potential upside long-term, but should not be disappointing if the company achieves their long-term guidance.

Valuation

Valuation has been challenging for many technology stocks over the past several months given the significant rotation out of high-valuation names. However, for those companies who have been to maintain consistent revenue growth and margins, they have been rewarded.

Given the long-term guidance management provided in late-2021, I believe valuation is not expensive and there continues to be upside to the stock.

Again, valuation can become a little tricky, especially when the stock is already trading at a nice premium relative to competitors. However, let's take a look at growth potential over the next few years.

Non-GAAP EPS for 2021 came in at $2.87, which represented 27% yoy growth. Management's 2020-2025 guidance framework provides for mid-teens revenue CAGR and pretty consistent margins. So while they might not get much operating leverage to drive EPS growth, the company did recently announce a $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

In addition, the company generated over $1 billion of cash flow from operations, giving them plenty of flexibility to either reinvest back into the business for future revenue growth, repurchase shares (which can drive faster EPS growth), or make accretive acquisitions.

For conservative sake, let's say EPS grows around 20% through 2025. This could result in 2025 EPS of nearly $6. One way to think about valuation is if the multiple were to remain constant, then investors should expect the stock to grow around 20% each year.

Even if the stock's multiple contracts a bit, given growth might slow due to law of large numbers, a mid-teens stock growth CAGR is something many investors should feel confident about.

While valuation is expensive relative to peers, Arista Networks provides stronger growth. Yes, getting into the stock at these levels may provide a pretty equal risk/reward, but I would definitely become more bullish around the name with any weakness.