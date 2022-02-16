whitebalance.oatt/E+ via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I retain my Hold investment rating for Lyft, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares. I previously compared LYFT with Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) in my earlier article published on March 31, 2021. This current article discusses about Lyft's financial performance in the fourth quarter of last year.

Lyft stock is a Hold following its recent earnings. LYFT seems to be fairly valued, when one compares its Enterprise Value-to-Revenue valuations with its peer and trading history. On one hand, Lyft's active riders in Q4 2021 were below expectations, which raises concerns about potential market share loss. On the other hand, LYFT has rolled out a few interesting new initiatives in recent times to stay competitive.

How Were Lyft Earnings?

Lyft's most recently announced Q4 2021 earnings were above expectations, but the company's Q1 2022 management guidance was rather poor.

According to the company's fourth-quarter results presentation slides, LYFT's non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA went from losses of -$150 million in Q4 2020 to generate positive EBITDA of +$75 million in Q4 2021, and this was +3% better than the midpoint of the company's earlier management guidance at $72.5 million. Similarly, Lyft's revenue expanded by +70% YoY from $570 million in Q4 2020 to $970 million in Q4 2021, and this beat its prior revenue guidance of $935 million at the midpoint by +4%.

On the flip side, LYFT guided at the company's recent quarterly earnings call that its revenue will decrease by 12-18% QoQ in Q1 2022, and it sees its non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA falling from $75 million in Q4 2021 to the $5-15 million range in the first quarter of this year. Lyft attributed this weak Q1 2022 guidance to "the impact that Omicron has had on rideshare volumes," and its expectations that "rideshare rides will be down slightly in Q1 (2022) versus Q4 (2021)."

This probably explains why Lyft's stock price initially increased by +7% from $41.20 as of February 8, 2022 to $44.00 as of February 9, 2022 on better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, before correcting by -9% to close at $39.99 as of February 11, 2022 as investors started paying more attention to the disappointing Q1 2022 guidance.

In the subsequent section, I go beyond the headline numbers for LYFT and evaluate some of LYFT's key metrics to have a better understanding of the company's performance in the recent quarter.

LYFT Stock Key Metrics

Besides the Q1 2022 management guidance, Lyft's active riders metric was another key disappointment for investors. LYFT defines active riders as "all riders who take at least one ride during a quarter where the Lyft Platform processes the transaction."

The number of active riders for Lyft decreased by approximately -1% QoQ from 18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 to 18.7 million in the most recent quarter, as disclosed in its Q4 2021 earnings presentation. More significantly, LYFT's Q4 2021 active riders were -7% below the sell-side consensus' forecast of 20.2 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. At its Q4 2021 results briefing, Lyft stressed that "some of that" (the decline in active riders) is attributable to "bikes and scooters" which have "seasonal" effects such as "dips in Q4 and in Q1, largely related to weather."

Some of the analysts and investors are likely to link the below-expectations of active riders metric to market share loss. A sell-side analyst from Credit Suisse (CS) at LYFT's fourth-quarter earnings call highlighted that "there's a perception among investors that Lyft is perhaps ceding market share." In response to the question, LYFT mentioned that "our market share is relatively consistent with where it was pre-COVID" according to "third-party data."

Prior to Lyft's recent earnings announcement, there were other analysts who have raised the point about LYFT's battle for market share with its closest rival UBER. An October 15, 2021 Barron's article cited a sell-side research report from RBC Capital Markets which suggested that "Uber is getting its customers to destinations faster and at a lower cost" which "is likely helping Uber gain market share" in the ride-sharing market at the expense of Lyft.

It is probably too early to conclude if Lyft is indeed losing market share to Uber. But this is definitely something of concern, and investors need to watch the active riders metric closely in subsequent quarters.

On the other hand, the driver shortage issue which was previously a key headwind for Lyft and the ride-sharing industry in general seemed to be less of a problem now.

Notably, a key metric that provides a good indication of driver supply, the ETA (Estimated Time of Arrival) for rides, was reduced by approximately -30% between the second and fourth quarter of last year, according to LYFT's management comments at the fourth-quarter earnings call. Lyft emphasized that "supply growth led to better service levels", which helped to bring about a decrease in ride ETA.

I discuss in the next section how LYFT's new initiatives will help to safeguard the company's future in the ride-sharing business.

What Is The Future Of Lyft Stock?

As I mentioned in the preceding section, there are worries that Lyft is potentially losing market share to Uber. In other words, LYFT's future is linked to its ability to maintain its current market position and competitive strengths in the ride-sharing market, and the company has recently introduced a couple of new initiatives that are worth mentioning.

Firstly, Lyft announced on December 15, 2021 that it is broadening its partnership with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) to allow "Lyft riders with a linked Delta SkyMiles account" to start "receiving additional traveler reminders and in-ride flight status updates" such as "a user's upcoming flight number, destination, departure time, boarding time" via Lyft's mobile app.

At the company's recent fourth-quarter results briefing, LYFT revealed that "early consumer feedback has been very positive." Lyft also added at the Q4 2021 investor briefing that "airport rides are longer" and boast "higher revenue per ride." This means that it makes a lot of sense for LYFT to try its best to improve the experience of airport rides for its riders and attempt to grab a greater share of airport rides in the future.

Secondly, LYFT also disclosed on the day of its earnings release that it is optimizing Lyft Concierge, which it refers to as a service that "enables organizations to schedule and cover the cost of a ride on behalf of a patient, employee, or customer."

New Features For Lyft Concierge

Lyft

LYFT noted in its announcement on Lyft Concierge that "the majority of Concierge rides today are for patients" that are the result of "partnerships with health systems, health plans, and transportation brokers." There could be other use cases for Lyft Concierge beyond just healthcare, such as employers across various industries offering the service to their employees as part of their transportation-related benefits. The growth potential of Lyft Concierge has not been fully realized, and these recent tweaks to this service could possibly get more businesses to consider using Lyft Concierge.

Thirdly, Lyft's self-developed mapping system, Lyft Map, has been gaining good traction.

LYFT found that about half of its drivers (who have tried Lyft Map) now favor Lyft Map over Google Maps, based on the company's management comments at the recent Q4 earnings call. This could be because Lyft Map has been designed for those driving to earn income in mind. Specifically, Lyft mentioned at its recent Q4 2021 results briefing that Lyft Map leverages on "data collected from Lyft rides to detect street closures and traffic delays" to boost "routing capability," and "optimize pickups and drop-offs to save drivers' time" and "avoid unnecessary tolls."

The Lyft Map has yet to be rolled out across the nation yet. If the Lyft Map turns out to be as useful and successful as what management claims and initial driver feedback suggests, it could become a key competitive edge for LYFT in the future.

In the final section of this article, I assess LYFT's valuations and determine if it is a potential Buy.

Is Lyft Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Lyft stock is a Hold based on my analysis. LYFT's current valuations appear to be fair which supports my Hold rating. Lyft currently trades at a consensus forward next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 2.9 times according to S&P Capital IQ, which is comparable with Uber's 2.8 times forward Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple. On a historical comparison basis, Lyft's current Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple is about -22% lower than its historical mean Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple of 3.7 times. This seems appropriate, as LYFT's Q4 2021 active riders are still -18% below its active riders in Q4 2019 based on my calculations.