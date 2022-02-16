U.K. RMBS: Sweet Spot In The Rates Storm

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

By Antonio Serpico

These mortgage securities typically have no duration risk, are pass-through structures and have enjoyed pristine collateral performance.

So far in 2022, U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities have been a sweet spot for European portfolios, as they generally have not been affected by the material rate sell-off. U.K. RMBS spreads are barely wider, especially in the most senior part of the capital structure. Their floating-rate nature has helped, together with strong structures and generally pristine collateral performance.

Looking forward, we think that the sector can continue outperforming other credits through 2022. Like most European ABS, U.K. RMBS are typically immune to duration risk (as floating-rate notes), and they have the potential to outperform credit when rates are volatile - which might continue to be the case in 2022.

Also, the asset class has passthrough structures, which allow natural deleveraging of most senior notes over time, thus increasing bonds’ resilience to underlying collateral losses and increasing upward rating pressure. U.K. RMBS also passed the “COVID test,” in that losses on collateral portfolios were low, largely thanks to the widespread use of payment holidays.

Going forward, U.K. consumers are likely to face headwinds including rising inflation, higher energy prices and the unwinding of furlough support. However, we believe that there are tailwinds as well, such as wage increases and higher household savings.

We will be keeping an eye on affordability data as rates go up, but we believe hikes should be limited as inflation is expected to cool in the second half of 2022, when supply chain disruptions ease.

Also, deal structures are robust and current credit enhancement levels are healthy, resulting in a very high resilience to potential collateral losses. Having posted 10% growth in 2021, U.K. housing prices are, in our view, likely to behave reasonably well in 2022.

In terms of relative value within the U.K. RMBS universe, we like the top part of the capital structure of non-conforming and buy-to-let deals, as these still offer attractive carry while having high rating and healthy credit enhancement; in prime RMBS, we prefer mezzanine risk.

Although U.K. banks’ loan-to-deposit ratios are running at the lowest levels seen in a while, giving the banks limited interest in wholesale funding, we are expecting more new deals to come to market this year.

First, the TFSME funding scheme is over, and banks may use securitization as a funding tool. Second, there are about 20 U.K. RMBS that are callable in 2022. Given that it makes economic sense to call these deals, we think they will be refinanced, adding some supply to the market.

