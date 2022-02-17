William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

With interest rates set to rise and geopolitical uncertainty soaring, debt free high yield stocks are a good place to invest. Taking the Global X Super Dividend U.S. ETF (DIV) as a proxy, the high yield corner of the market has pummeled high growth tech (ARKK) over the past year and that trend appears set to continue:

Data by YCharts

Investors are looking for companies with the balance sheet strength, the business model stability, and the current profitability that will help them sleep well at night. These investments are better positioned to weather geopolitical and macroeconomic storms stemming from potential wars between major powers, supply chain backlogs, soaring inflation, and/or rising interest rates. By receiving a large percentage of future profits in the near future - and especially in the form of cold hard cash via dividends - investors do not have to worry about inflation eating away long-dated profits coming from the high growth tech names and with clean balance sheets and stable cash flows, they know that their investments should be able to emerge from the lean times in good shape.

A stock that we have recently looked at on behalf of members at High Yield Investor - Ennis (NYSE:EBF) - looks like a good fit for this category, as it boasts a debt-free balance sheet and a 5.4% dividend yield. Furthermore, it has a track record of growing its dividend over time, with a recent history of sustaining its payout through the pandemic and then hiking its quarterly payout by 11.1% last year:

Data by YCharts

We spoke with management recently to learn more about the company and wanted to share 5 reasons to sleep well with this debt-free dividend grower yielding 5.4%.

#1. Stable Cash-Flowing Business Model

EBF is a very stable manufacturing business that primarily engages in printing. The stability of the business can be seen in the chart below:

EBF EPS (TIKR)

Note that the only major dip in earnings per share was during the first twelve months of the COVID-19 outbreak, but even then it still turned a nice profit that fully covered its dividend. The business has managed to bounce back pretty well despite soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions to the business.

#2. Debt Free Balance Sheet

As we begin to emerge from over a decade of historically low interest rates and easy access to debt, it is exceedingly rare to find a debt-free company. In particular, one with as stable of a cash flow profile as EBF.

While it would be very easy for management to want to leverage up the balance sheet to juice returns on equity, management is committed to maintaining a conservative financial profile.

The balance sheet is phenomenal as the company is debt free and has plenty of liquidity. In fact, its balance sheet is so strong that management recently allowed its long-term bank line of credit to expire. When we asked them why they did this, management told us simply that:

Paying undrawn back up fees, along with other fees thrown in the initial commitment, seemed silly with so much cash on our balance sheet. It would not take long to get a commitment if we had real need for one.

They also said that while they are certainly open to buying back stock, they do not want to borrow money to do so.

While this might not be music to the ears of get-rich-quick schemers or financial engineers, it is exactly what patient long-term oriented dividend growth compounders want to hear.

#3. Consistently Strong Returns On Capital

EBF also generates consistently strong returns on capital, reflecting prudent and high-graded capital allocation by management consistent with its shareholder friendly dividend policy:

Return On Capital (TIKR)

Since the temporary dip to 10.53% during the initial COVID-19 outbreak, the return on capital has bounced back to 12.4% over the past twelve months and should continue to improve as conditions normalize further.

#4. Tailwinds Ahead

In addition to its strong track record, stable business model, and stellar balance sheet, the business should experience some tailwinds moving forward.

One of these tailwinds is an improvement to profit margins as the company completes the consolidation of its underperforming manufacturing facilities, since closing plants incurs decommissioning and moving costs charged to earnings which impact production and manufacturing costs. These hit gross profit margins in addition to the other costs already. There are also personnel costs for shutting down a facility, which are one-time costs. The goal is to transfer production to another facility to absorb the fixed costs that facility currently has. EBF also converts fixed costs from old plants to variable costs which then are eliminated. This provides future profitability, and management expects it to increase the company's profit margins once the production is fully transferred to its new facility and the one-time transition costs are incurred.

Another tailwind is that the company will be catching up on its new billings as supplies become available, which will reflect price adjustments for increased costs in material and labor. The company enjoys strong pricing power at the moment because it has access to materials, whereas competitors are having problems accessing paper. As a result, people who need the products pay EBF's price if they want to get the product and management believes the tight paper market may last well into 2022 and it enjoys very high backlogs at this point.

The reason that EBF has access to paper is that it has had a contract with one paper supplier for years. As such, it doesn't rely on spot market buys and has always had access to all the paper it needs. EBF's larger competitors do not have this benefit, so they are lacking paper right now, enabling EBF to take some of their business.

A medium to longer term tailwind is that EBF plans to drive growth by continuing to buy companies as it has a proven track record of successfully integrating new businesses and harvesting synergies from them through its operating leverage. The market is a little crazy now with inflation impacting the multiple segment of pricing, but there are few buyers, if any, and demographics are pushing people to sell. As a result, EBF is confident that it can continue to buy businesses for attractive valuations.

#5. Attractive Valuation

With all of these positive factors and potential catalysts behind the business, its valuation looks very attractive, as it trades at a discount to its historical Enterprise Value to EBITDA and Price to Normalized Earnings ratios:

EBF Valuation (TIKR)

Investor Takeaway

EBF is a very interesting business that fits well in with the profile for both of our Core and Retirement portfolio strategies at High Yield Investor. It generates pretty stable cash flows, pays out a hefty and safe dividend that appears poised to continue growing for the foreseeable future, and has a debt-free balance sheet. The business model is very simple, and management have proven to be capable capital allocators for years. This company has the feel of a private business which we like.

While they probably could enhance shareholder returns by taking on some leverage, we are actually rather refreshed by a company that is committed to operating debt-free in the current corporate culture, where borrowing cheap debt to buy back stock, juice the dividend yield, and make aggressive acquisitions is often too aggressively pursued.

The company is enjoying a competitive position at the moment which is helping it to weather headwinds from the supply chain logjam, giving it strong pricing power and market share gains to offset inflation. Over the medium to long-term, management can continue to generate solid growth via acquisitions and synergies from those acquisitions and increased economies of scale and technological improvements to the manufacturing processes. This growth model should be very sustainable given that the company is not that large today (so acquisitions can still move the needle), the printing segment is very fragmented, the company enjoys significant operating leverage as a manufacturer, management has a proven track record, and the balance sheet is extremely strong.

Overall, EBF is an attractively simple business model that combines a very conservative financial profile with excellent capital allocation by management and a shareholder friendly dividend policy. Additionally, shares look discounted here compared to historical valuation levels, meaning that in addition to a 5.4% starting dividend yield, some multiple expansion could be in order to push the annualized total return profile into the low to mid-teens. Last, but not least, management's accessibility and willingness to give us an interview to answer our questions about the business not only gives us a better feel for the business, but lets us know that it is shareholder friendly.