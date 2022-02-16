grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:NASDAQ:BKR) released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on January 20, 2022.

1 - Fourth Quarter and full-year 2021 results snapshot

The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $0.25 per share, missing analysts' expectations.

The lower-than-expected earnings were driven by a decline in cost productivity in Digital Solutions. It was counterbalanced by higher contributions from the Oilfield Services business unit.

Below are the 2021 progression in revenue per unit:

BKR chart quarterly revenue per segment in 2021 (Fun Trading)

Baker Hughes is comparable to Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Note: I have already published the earnings results analysis for Schlumberger that you can read here. I have also posted the earnings results for Halliburton that you can read here.

2 - Stock performance

Baker Hughes has been doing quite well since the start of 2022. We can see that the stock has significantly recovered from its lows last year. However, it lags behind its peers. BKR is up 29% on a one-year basis.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

BKR is a reliable oilfield services company that I recommend for a long-term investment. The investment thesis is similar to Schlumberger or Halliburton. It is not my favorite, but it shows a decent balance sheet and positive growth potential in 2022.

However, because the company is highly correlated to oil prices, I recommend trading LIFO (around 40%) in your long-term position to mitigate any wide fluctuations and reduce the overall risk.

CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said in the conference call:

For the full year, we were pleased with our financial performance. We took several steps in 2021 to accelerate our strategy and help position the company for the future. Last year proved to be successful on many fronts for Baker Hughes with key commercial successes and developments in the LNG and new energy markets, as well as record free cash flow generation and peer leading capital allocation.

Baker Hughes - Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Third Quarter 2021

Baker Hughes 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Orders in $ Billion 5.19 4.54 5.09 5.38 6.66 Total Revenues in $ Billion 5.50 4.78 5.14 5.09 5.52 Net Income available to common shareholders in $ Million 652 -452 -68 8 293 EBITDA $ Million 1,896 -170 409 538 1,055 EPS diluted in $/share 0.91 -0.61 -0.08 0.01 0.32 Operating cash flow in $ Million 377 678 506 416 774 CapEx in $ Million 173 221 121 198 266 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 204 457 385 216 508 Total Cash $ Billion 4.13 4.38 3.91 3.93 3.85 Debt Consolidated in $ Billion 7.63 7.62 6.77 6.76 6.73 Dividend per share in $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 714 740 806 857 899

Source: Company release

Historical data from 2015 are only available to subscribers.

Analysis: Earnings Details

1 - Revenues and other income were $5.52 billion in 4Q21

BKR: Chart revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues were $5,519 million this quarter, up 0.4% from the same quarter a year ago and up 8.4% quarter over quarter.

The company posted total costs and expenses of $4,315 million for the fourth quarter, up from the same quarter a year ago of $4,083 million.

Note: Orders this quarter were $6,656 million compared to $5,188 million in the same quarter a year ago.

BKR: Chart quarterly revenues per segment history (Fun Trading)

Oilfield Services

Revenues were $2,566 million, up 12% from last year of $2,282 million. Operating income from the segment was $256 million, up from $142 million in fourth-quarter 2020, helped by higher volumes and prices.

Oilfield Equipment

Revenues totaled $619 million, down 13% from the last year or $712 million. Lower volumes again hit the company's Subsea Drilling Systems business. The segment reported a profit of $23 million constant from last year.

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions TPS

Thanks to higher equipment and services volumes, revenues decreased to $1,776 million from $1,946 million a year ago. The segment income increased to $346 million from $332 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to increased contractual volume.

Digital Solutions

Process & Pipeline Services, Waygate Technologies registered higher volumes. Revenues were $558 million, up 0.4% from $556 million last year. The segment operating profit was $51 million, down 33% from last year's $76 million. A decline in cost productivity was to blame again this quarter.

2022 Outlook

The company anticipates a solid energy demand to continue in 2022 and believes the oilfield service segment will profit from it, as spending and activity levels are gradually gaining momentum.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Baker Hughes chairman, and the chief executive officer said in the press release:

As we look ahead to 2022, we expect the pace of global economic growth to remain strong although slightly moderate compared to 2021. We believe the broader macro recovery should translate into rising energy demand for 2022 and relatively tight supplies for oil and natural gas, providing an attractive investment environment for our customers and a strong tailwind for many of our product companies.

2 - Free Cash Flow was $508 million in 4Q21

BKR: Chart free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company's free cash flow differs ($645 million), but I calculate the FCF using the same approach as YCharts or Morningstar. The difference comes from the CapEx determination. The company adds proceeds from the disposal of assets. In the 4Q21, it was no difference.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow ttm came in at $1,518 million, and the company managed a free cash flow of $508 million for 4Q21.

The quarterly dividend is $0.18 per share or an annual cash payment of $647 million. The dividend yield is now 2.50%.

The quarterly dividend payment is supported by free cash flow right now.

3 - The net debt was $2.85 billion in 3Q21

BKR: Chart Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $3,853 million, down slightly from $3,926 million in the third quarter.

At the end of the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes had long-term debt of $6,727 million (including current), down sequentially from $6,764 million, with a debt to capitalization of 28.7% from 28.4% the preceding quarter (see chart above).

Technical analysis (short-term) and commentary

TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart includes the effect of the dividend.

BKR forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $29.50 and support at $27. The trading strategy is quite simple here.

I suggest trading short-term LIFO for about 50% of your position. I recommend selling partially between $29.3 and $29.75 and potentially waiting for a test at $32 in case of solid momentum later. Conversely, it is reasonable to accumulate on any weakness below $27.

If BKR crosses the support because the oil momentum turns negative, the next lower support is $24.

Trading LIFO is an excellent way of trading your long core position, and even if you may experience a higher tax rate, it will reward you with a much higher profit overall while reducing your risk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!