Overview

Citizens & Northern Corporation (NASDAQ:CZNC) is a $2 billion PA-based commercial bank. The bank provides banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 29 branches. The bank operates a wealth management practice that has grown assets under management.

From a loan book perspective, ~78% of the loan book are real estate related, and ~18% are C&I products. The bank's credit qualities are not as comparable as peer banks, given its consecutive 1%+ NPLs. The only year that Citizens reported NPLs below 1% was FY2019.

Regarding the funding mix, the bank's time deposit account for ~20% of the total funding mix and has been unchanged since FY2016.

Mergers & Acquisitions have been a part of value driver for Citizens. During the past five years, the bank has acquired two banks with detailed information as follows:

Dec-18-2019 Covenant Financial, Inc.

Sep-28-2018 Monument Bancorp, Inc.

While we do appreciate the management team using M&A to create value, we do not fully understand why the management was using dilutive cash as a transaction consideration to acquire a publicly traded bank while shares were priced at 1.8x-1.9x P/TBV.

Review of Operations

Citizens & Northern Corporation reported a net income of $30.6 million for 2021 compared to $19.2 million for the prior year. Earnings per share were $1.92 versus $1.30 for the preceding year. Revenues for the year increased to $100.2 million from $87.9 million for 2020. During Q4, Citizens & Northern Corporation reported ROA and ROE of 1.2% and 9.7%, respectively. Net interest income/Revenue is 78.9%. NIM is 3.65 %, and Tier 1 Capital Ratio is 15.36%

From a profitability perspective, the bank's consistently delivered 1%+ ROA during the past four years, except for FY20, which has experienced credit losses due to COVID 19 impact. The efficiency ratio of high 50% suggests that the management team cares more about their compensation and shareholder's returns.

Valuation

Stock is priced at 13.0x P/E and 1.6x P/TBV.

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, the poor credit quality speaks to the quality of the management team. Acquiring a bank with dilutive cash and not taking advantage of the expensive shares is not as efficient in terms of the purchase price considerations. The management overhead expense is inflated for a bank of this size. Lastly, the bank's stock returned 20% over the last five years while the CEO's compensation increased 31% from FY17-FY20, a much shorter window than a five-year stock return.

From a reward perspective, the bank did grow EPS at 8%. The bank will likely continue to leverage M&A to create shareholders' value. The asset management business will probably drive additional growth of fee income.

Conclusion

In our opinion, Citizens & Northern is not a well-managed bank from a credit quality perspective and an acquisition discipline perspective. The management team did not even attempt to improve the funding mix, which is surprising. Over the past years, stock price appreciated 20% while CEO pay increased 31% from FY17-FY20. We avoid the bank for the poor risk/reward and corporate governance.