Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has released its final numbers for FY2021. A look under the hood reveals a company on the move. A clear trend seems to have been established with the numbers steadily improving. However, while there are certainly things to like in RMBS, there are also things that may not be to everyone's liking. It may not be the right time to be betting on RMBS. Why will be covered next.

The year 2021 was a very productive year for RMBS

In order to put the latest results into the proper perspective, it's important to note that RMBS gets a substantial portion of its revenue from the licensing of intellectual property or IP, specifically silicon IP and patents. There are different methods available as to how, for instance, royalties can be accounted for in a quarter, which can affect how the quarterly numbers look like.

Rambus decided to replace ASC605 with ASC606, which changed the way royalty revenue is recognized during a quarter. The amount of royalty revenue recognized can be less than the amount billed to customers in a quarter, which is different from the past when they were equal. RMBS, therefore, uses a separate metric, licensing billings, to specify the actual amount billed to customers.

Having said that, Q4 FY2021 revenue was $91.8M, up from $81.3M in Q3 FY2021 and $61.9M in Q4 FY2020. GAAP net income was $6.1M or $0.05 per share. Keep in mind that RMBS moved out of the red in Q2 FY2021 after four straight years of GAAP losses, which means that Q4 is the third consecutive quarter in the black. Non-GAAP net income was $20.7M and adjusted EBITDA was $32M. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Revenue $91.8M $81.3M $61.9M Gross profit $74.0M $62.9M $48.5M Operating margin 10% 6% (18%) Operating income (loss) $9.0M $4.7M ($11.0M) Net income (loss) $6.1M $3.7M ($12.1M) EPS $0.05 $0.03 ($0.11)

Licensing billings were $66.6M in Q4, but royalty revenue was $32.9M. The table below breaks down Q4 revenue. Product revenue of $45.3M was the biggest contributor to growth, mainly due to memory interface chips, which include the register clock driver or RCD and the data buffer or DB. Note that Q4 revenue was $91.8M using ASC606, but it would have been $125.5M if ASC605 was still used.

(Unit: $1000) Q4 FY2021 Q3 FY2021 Q4 FY2020 Product revenue 45,274 36,710 21,774 Royalties 32,893 33,044 27,732 Contract and other revenue 13,614 11,528 12,407 Total 91,781 81,282 61,913

The FY2021 numbers can be added up now that the Q4 numbers are available. FY2021 revenue was $328.3M and GAAP income was $18.3M or $0.16 per share. Cash from operations reached $209.2M, a new record. All in all, FY2021 was a good year for RMBS. FY2021 showed big gains compared to FY2020, a year which ended with a loss of $40.5M or $0.36 per share.

(GAAP) FY2021 FY2020 Revenue $328.3M $246.3M Gross profit $257.9M $185.6M Operating margin 7% (18%) Operating income (loss) $24.3M ($44.1M) Net income (loss) $18.3M ($40.5M) EPS $0.16 ($0.36)

The table below breaks down FY2021 revenue by segment.

(Unit: $1000) FY2021 FY2020 Product revenue 143,935 113,996 Royalties 136,706 84,560 Contract and other revenue 47,663 47,766 Total 328,304 246,322

Guidance calls for Q1 FY2022 revenue $91-97M, up from $63.5M in Q1 FY2021. From the Q4 earnings call:

"Now let me turn to our guidance for the first quarter on slide eight. Under ASC 606 we expect revenue in the first quarter between $91 million and $97 million. We expect royalty revenue between $30 million and $36 million, and licensing billings between $64 million and $70 million. We expect Q1 non-GAAP total operating costs which include cost of goods sold to between $69 million and $73 million as we increase our investments and strategic initiatives and expanding our product portfolio."

The Q4 results came at an opportune time

The latest earnings and guidance were better than expected, which was a welcome development since they came at a time the stock could have used a helping hand. While the stock ended 2021 with a major rally in the fourth quarter, there were signs the stock would be hard-pressed to keep going at that kind of pace as the year came to a close. A previous article explains why the stock was facing resistance in the charts.

As it turned out, December did turn out to be a peak. The stock declined in the new year, pressured by the turbulence engulfing semis and the tech sector in 2022. The stock lost as much as 19% at one point, but it has since rebounded as shown in the chart below. Still, the stock is down 10% YTD.

Nevertheless, the stock remains in an uptrend that started in the last quarter of 2020. The stock had spent the preceding six years in a range, going sideways, but it has since then doubled in value. If someone believes in following the trend, then the trend according to the charts is to stay long RMBS, the latest declines notwithstanding.

The recent struggles did not appear for no reason. While tech has been favored for a long time, that has not been the case recently. For instance, the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) has lost 14.4% YTD and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) has lost 10.9% YTD. In contrast, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has lost 7.3% YTD, suggesting tech and semis have underperformed.

The flight out of tech coincided with moves by the Federal Reserve to start the process of unwinding the stimulus introduced to fight COVID-19. Inflation has spiked and there's a need to tighten. The Fed will soon embark on ending QE and raise interest rates. All these developments have turned what used to be a tailwind for tech stocks into a headwind.

It used to be that growth was the overriding factor taken into consideration, but with tighter monetary conditions and less liquidity around, value is gaining prominence. Growth is not enough. Valuations matter. In the case of RMBS, valuations are a mixed bag. The table below shows the multiples RMBS trades at.

RMBS Market cap $2.89B Enterprise value $2.60B Revenue ("ttm") $328.3M EBITDA $74.1M Trailing P/E 165.06 Forward P/E 66.99 PEG ratio - P/S 8.89 P/B 3.34 EV/sales 7.92 Trailing EV/EBITDA 35.13 Forward EV/EBITDA 10.10

RMBS can look more or less expensive, depending on which metric is used. For instance, using GAAP, RMBS trades at 67 times forward earnings with a P/E of 165, which many may find to be too much on the high side for their liking. Keep in mind that RMBS did not get out of the red until three quarters ago. RMBS is valued at 9 times sales with a market value of $2.9B, which is again much higher than what most stocks go for.

Valuations look better when using EBITDA or non-GAAP. In that case, enterprise value of $2.6B is 10 times EBITDA on a forward basis and 35 times on a trailing basis. But remember that EBITDA makes exclusions GAAP does not. For example, EBITDA does not include stock compensation expense, which in Q4 was roughly equal to net income at $6M.

This means that simply leaving out stock compensation expense doubles net income to $12M on a non-GAAP basis, even if some would contend half of that amount does not constitute real earnings. Also excluded is depreciation, which adds another $6M to EBITDA. Bottom line, some may find valuations for RMBS to be okay, while some may not.

Investor takeaways

RMBS definitely made a lot of progress in FY2021. RMBS finished with GAAP losses for years, but it got out of the red in the second quarter and it hasn't looked back since. GAAP net income was $6.1M or $0.05 per share in Q4, bringing FY2021 net income to $18.3M or $0.16 per share. Growth was wide-ranging as both product revenue and royalty revenue grew.

There is also reason to believe growth could continue. For instance, the transition from DDR4 to DDR5 is in the starting blocks and RMBS should benefit accordingly, especially in terms of product revenue. DDR5 increases memory bandwidth, alleviating a limiting factor in system performance. According to a recent presentation from RMBS, data usage will grow at a CAGR of 35% to 175ZB in 2020-2025. Faster memory performance will be needed to support such increased use.

RMBS is also growing its silicon IP to improve performance for datacenter and cloud applications. For instance, RMBS has launched the CXL Memory Interconnect initiative. RMBS has other initiatives, all designed to keep the company growing. For instance, RMBS has acquired companies like PLDA and AnalogX to broaden its portfolio. In a nutshell, RMBS looks like a company that has room to grow in the coming years.

However, while RMBS has its strengths, a powerful headwind may be heading its way in the form of changes in Fed policy. These changes are likely to make it more difficult for stocks to move forward, especially if valuations are on the high side. While multiples have gone down as the numbers from RMBS have improved, they are still up there if someone strictly abides by GAAP.

I see RMBS as a hold. It's tempting to go long RMBS. RMBS has a number of strengths and it continues to get better. The charts suggest the stock is trending up. On the other hand, it would not be wise to ignore the headwinds facing stocks with the Fed needing to take actions that do not favor stocks. There could be a better time to get in on RMBS, but now is probably not that time.