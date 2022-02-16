William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

One of the biggest topics thus far into 2022 has been oil prices now pushing towards the triple-digit levels that seemed almost unthinkable only twelve months ago, which despite being annoying for consumers, significantly lifts the coffers of the French oil and gas supermajor, TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE). This has not only secured their moderate dividend yield of 5.20% but seen management announce higher shareholder returns and thankfully when looking ahead, there should be plenty more dividend growth coming even without $100 per barrel oil prices.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Author

*Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and also best captures the true impact upon their financial position.

Detailed Analysis

Author

Thanks to the strong operating conditions of 2021, they saw their cash flow performance recover from the severe downturn of 2020 with their operating cash flow surging to $30.41b and thus slightly more than double its previous result of only $14.803b during 2020. When combined with their still restrained capital expenditure of only $15.021b and minimal miscellaneous cash expenses of only $437m, this saw an immense free cash flow of $14.952b during 2021 that easily eclipsed any other recent year since at least 2018. It also provided very strong coverage of 181.72% to their dividend payments of $8.228b, which themselves were considerably higher than their level of circa $6.6b during 2019-2020, which was not due to actual higher dividends per share but actually due to the suspension of their script dividend reinvestment program. Thankfully, it appears that management has seized upon these very positive fortunes to reward their shareholders, as per the commentary from management included below.

“…I just want to highlight maybe the fact that the Board of Directors yesterday has taken 2 important decisions to continue to get an attractive and sustainable return to shareholders which is on one side to increase the interim dividend, quarterly dividends by 5% for the year 2022…” “We increased for the first half of '22 to $2 billion buyback and the Board intend to monitor the level of the tranche of buyback semester after semester.”

-TotalEnergies Q4 2021 Conference Call.

Apart from pushing their future dividends 5% higher, management also plans $2b of share buybacks during the first half of 2022 with more likely to come given their intention to monitor their level going forward. Thankfully, this not only rewards their shareholders in the short term but also shows that management is supportive of boosting their shareholder returns, which in the medium to long term is equally as important as their ability to generate free cash flow.

When looking ahead, even without $100 per barrel oil prices, they are still sitting in a solid position to grow their dividends. If oil prices moderate back to their average during 2018-2019 and 2021, it would see operating cash flow of circa $27.5b and thus leave circa $13b of estimated free cash flow after subtracting their 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $14.5b at the midpoint, as per their fourth quarter of 2021 results announcement.

Now that their former annual dividends of €2.64 per share are being boosted by 5% in the future to £2.77 per share, they will cost £7.313b or $8.3b at the current Euro to USD exchange rate of 1.13 given their latest outstanding share count of 2,640,429,329. Since this easily sits well below even their estimated free cash flow of circa $13b, it means that they have plenty more dividend growth coming during future years even without the benefit of near triple-digit oil prices.

Unless the current very strong operating conditions with near triple-digit oil prices crash later during 2022, this obviously leaves them ample scope to further boost their shareholder returns, likely through share buybacks given their previously quoted commentary. When looking elsewhere on their previously linked 2022 guidance, they state that a $10 per barrel increase to oil prices will increase their operating cash flow by circa $3.2b and given the lack of accompanying capital expenditure, their free cash flow would see a comparable increase.

Since Brent oil prices averaged around $70 per barrel during 2021, as per data from the EIA, it means that if oil prices average around $100 per barrel during 2022 as many analysts forecast, they stand to see another circa $9.6b of free cash flow, thereby making for a massive total of circa $22.6b. Whilst it remains to be seen, this nevertheless raises the prospects for upwards of $10b+ of share buybacks during 2022, thereby amounting to almost 7% of their current market capitalization of approximately $151b, providing that their financial position remains healthy and thus does not require deleveraging.

Author

After watching their debt increase to $77.302b following the severe downturn of 2020, thereby up considerably versus its level of $62.592b at the end of 2019, it subsequently dropped back $64.547b by the end of 2021. Meanwhile, 2021 also saw their cash balance shrink to $21.342b from its previous level of $31.268b, which ultimately resulted in their net debt edging down to $43.005b at the end of 2021 versus its previous level of $46.034b at the end of 2020. Whilst this remains higher than their net debt of $35.24b at the end of 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic, thankfully it remains well beneath their equity of $115b and thus bodes well for their subsequently discussed leverage.

Author

When looking at their leverage ratios, the lower net debt and stronger financial performance during 2021 have seen across-the-board improvements. This has seen their respective net debt-to-EBITDA and net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.03 and 1.42 both decreasing versus their previous respective results of 2.81 and 3.11 at the end of 2020, which now sit within the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00. Meanwhile, their interest coverage has improved from a low 1.23 to an off-the-charts high of 19.13 that sits well above their previous usual range of between 8 to 10 during 2018-2019, thereby seeing their cost of servicing debt at the lowest level in many years. When looking ahead, the current very strong operating conditions will likely see further improvements during 2022 and since low leverage is obviously not problematic, it not only helps support their new higher dividends but also means that they have few other uses for their free cash flow other than shareholder returns.

Author

Despite their cash balance shrinking during 2021, thankfully their liquidity is still strong with a current ratio of 1.17 and a cash ratio of 0.22 and whilst operating conditions are currently very strong, this nevertheless still provides a safety cushion that increases fiscal stability in case of any black swan events. When looking ahead, this should not change given their prospects to generate immense free cash flow and very large operational size, which both help them to source liquidity as required to refinance debt maturities and other general purposes, even if central banks tighten monetary policy.

Conclusion

When combining their prospects to generate immense free cash flow with a management team that is supportive of shareholder returns as well as a very healthy financial position that itself requires no deleveraging, it sees plenty more dividend growth coming. Despite their share price having already recovered back towards its pre-Covid-19 level, considering the very strong outlook for oil prices during 2022 and their solid position to grow their dividends even without $100 per barrel oil prices, I believe that a buy rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from TotalEnergies’ Quarterly Reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.