Is Enphase Energy Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold At Its Current Valuation?
Summary
- Enphase reported a solid FQ4 and issued robust guidance for FY22.
- Moreover, it also made $300M in stock repurchases in December, as management considered its stock undervalued.
- We discuss why Enphase stock is a Buy now.
Investment Thesis
Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) reported a double beat on its FQ4 earnings report card and issued robust guidance. The solar energy leader has continued to demonstrate its pricing leadership, comprehensive product suite, and supply chain prowess. Notably, Enphase emphasized that it has dealt with the most pressing concerns on its supply chain as CEO Badri Kothandaraman emphasized (edited):
On the supply shortage, we are out of the woods. When we face components shortages, many times we solve them simply by brute force. For example, last year, we had two sources for a particular product. Now we have five. A lot of progress is being made on the logistics side. It's a mess right now, but I'm confident that within a couple of quarters things will be very different. (Barron's)
Furthermore, we also covered in a previous article (pre-earnings) that we thought the sell-off in ENPH stock was overdone. In addition, ENPH also announced that it conducted stock repurchases worth $300M (out of its $500M authorization) in Q4 2021. Therefore, the company thinks its stock is undervalued at the current level.
We discuss why Enphase stock is a Buy now
Robust Margins Demonstrate Enphase's Resilience To Supply Chains Snafu
Investors can glean from the above charts that Enphase has continued to make meaningful revenue growth that exceeded consensus estimates. Notably, the gains were seen in both its international and US segment. Enphase posted YoY revenue growth of 56.1% in its international segment and 55.8% in its US segment. Furthermore, the US segment continues to power ahead, growing 26.7% QoQ.
Its strong performance in FQ4 has also been attributed to its ability to overcome the global supply chain crisis. Enphase has also been caught in the supply chain turmoil, which impacted its production lead time. Its backlog has also been piling up, as its logistics costs skyrocketed. But, the company demonstrated its pricing leadership as it managed to pass on the necessary costs down its value chain. Therefore, it has helped Enphase maintain highly consistent adjusted gross margins over the past year. It also posted an adjusted gross margin of 40.2% in FQ4.
Furthermore, its adjusted operating margins and free cash flow (FCF) margins remain resilient, as seen above. Therefore, we believe that Enphase executed tremendously well in FQ4, shoring up investors' confidence in management's ability to execute. Furthermore, the company has continued to expand capacity, bringing its total quarterly installed capacity to 5M microinverters. Enphase also highlighted that it's on track to add another 750K of microinverters capacity per quarter through its new facility in Europe. Europe has been a critical vector of growth for its international segment. Therefore, we believe it's an astute move to manage its supply security more robustly by moving closer to its customers, as Kothandaraman accentuated: "It was simple for us: make sure that raw materials fly to Europe instead of microinverters."
Therefore, Enphase is seizing the momentum in Europe to deliver its systems more efficiently for its customers. Furthermore, we believe that its robust price leadership shields it from unexpected costs increases as it benefits from the secular tailwinds driving its growth. The company articulated that while it's facing a supply chain and logistics issue, it doesn't seem to have problems with demand. Kothandaraman added (edited):
With reference to our battery price increase, the price increases will begin in March. So the contribution for Q1 is a little bit less, but do I think that will influence demand? I don't think so. It is fairly inelastic right now. Our backlog is quite high. Our customers understand we are taking care of them whenever we are able to. They know that we don't pass on all of our cost increases. We try to absorb them. And we only pass whatever we feel like we have to. (Enphase's FQ4'21 earnings call)
$300M Repurchase Demonstrates Enphase's Confidence In Its Valuation
Management also took the opportunity to telegraph that it spent $300M in stock repurchases (out of a $500M authorization) in December 2021. We can also glean the impact from the chart above on its cash and short-term investments balance. Notably, management highlighted that it "repurchased and subsequently retired approximately 1.5 million shares of common stock from the open market at an average cost of $196.98 per share for a total of $300.0 million." Furthermore, management clarified that the repurchases occurred in December on the earnings call. Therefore, Enphase thinks its shares are cheap at $197. CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman emphasized (edited):
I mean our general philosophy is anti-dilution. So we look at, okay, saying how do we compensate for that and we decide to do share buyback. What we consider is, okay, am I confident that the share price today is below the conservative intrinsic value for the company? So I look at that and then I make decisions. I may not hit it -- I may not get the lowest stock price over a period, but I know I bought it because I consider the stock price below the intrinsic value of the company and that to a conservative value. (Enphase FQ4'21 earnings call)
The company also added that it still has $200M left in its authorization and will pull the trigger "when [it] thinks the time is right." Enphase uses a meaningful amount of stock-based compensation (SBC) in its remuneration. Therefore, we believe that its stock repurchases help to negate the dilution from its SBC policies partially. We can also observe from the chart above where the trend of its weighted average diluted shares outstanding has been relatively stable.
Buy Enphase Stock Now
We can also glean from the first chart above that Enphase is estimated to post a topline growth of 45% YoY in FY22. While it's a clear deceleration from FY21's 79% growth, the company is still supply constrained. Moreover, its base has continued to expand. Thus, we believe that it's a reasonable estimate in light of the current supply situation. Furthermore, its operating margins are expected to remain stable as it builds its battery business, expanding its product line to become a significant energy storage systems player.
Furthermore, ENPH stock is trading below even the most pessimistic consensus price targets. Investors should note that ENPH stock has consistently traded above the average consensus for most of the past two years. Therefore, as seen above, we don't think the Street is ahead of itself, and it has been reasonably prudent. Coupled with the company's stock repurchases in December, we believe that ENPH stock seems undervalued now.
Therefore, investors should capitalize on its near-term weakness to add more exposure. As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on ENPH stock.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENPH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.