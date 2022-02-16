Svetlana Evgrafova/iStock via Getty Images

The Container Store

The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) is a specialty retailer that offers storage, organization products, and custom closets. TCS is an American retail chain and has frequented Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list. The company has a market cap below $500 million but has product offerings that compete with some of the largest retailers in America. For many companies, competing with market leaders would not be ideal; however, TCS offers a more tailored selection and is financially positioned to start capitalizing on its total addressable market.

Before the Analysis

'The analysis for this investment idea is going to be split between comparable company analysis and alternative EPS valuation models. I believe the bread and butter of small/mid-cap company analysis comes from more unique valuation strategies. This is because the mainstream valuation models are far too assumption-based to forecast obscure financial statements. Similarly, comparable company analysis can only be considered reliable if the companies are nearly carbon copies, which is rarely the case with smaller companies'.

Comparable Companies

Comparable companies' analysis is much more difficult with smaller companies as their product offerings are much more unique and have not been adopted by the market yet. However, we can compare TCS with the market leaders in the space, as it is their market that TCS is looking to capitalize on.

For this analysis, I chose: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Target (TGT), The Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW). Normally, I would include a short summary for each but these companies are all household names, which makes me optimistic when comparing them against TCS.

In terms of value, TCS leads the pack and it should considering it is trying to break into this massive total addressable market; if the company was already trading at a premium I would be pessimistic about its ability to challenge these corporate giants. Profitability tells the same story, higher margins than the competition, which is necessary to facilitate the much-needed growth. However, the return ratios could be stronger (I included ROE for visualization but in terms of analysis ROE should be discarded).

Normally I would spend more time on a D/E above 2 but when benchmarked again the market leaders, it is not a concern. On the whole, the company is priced at a discount and more profitable than its peers. When coupled with its superior capital structure, TCS is ready to compete with the market leaders.

EPS Multiplier Model

EPS Multiplier Model (link to an in-depth explanation on this model)

The steps are as follows: Calculate the weighted average cost of capital or WACC.

Pull the current year EPS and the past 5-year growth rate. Move the current year EPS forward using the growth rate. Multiply the year 5 EPS and the hypothetical P/E to get the year 5 price estimate. Discount this back at the WACC.

When looking at the model we see that the fair value of TCS is $9.79, which puts the company at an 11% discount.

Investment Projection

While this is significantly lower than the company's recent high, this is because we used the past 5-year growth rate to evaluate TCS. Using 3.22% is a worst-case scenario model as Yahoo Finance gives the next 5-year growth as 15.30%. When benchmarking TCS against its competition, it is clear to see that TCS is in a better financial position, which will enable to company to reach this absurd 15.30% growth rate and start taking market share away from the big players. If the best-case scenario is massive growth and the worst case is an 11% discount, it's safe to say that TCS is a strong investment.