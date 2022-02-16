Wisarut Pumipak/iStock via Getty Images

Writing about IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in August I said that this manufacturer of "best of breed" fluid management equipment was one that "I'd love to get a crack at a more reasonable valuation". With the market now quite a bit more concerned about supply chain and cost challenges in 2022, and maybe also more concerned about the durability of the cycle, the shares have declined about 12% since that last update.

Is IDEX cheap enough now? Not really, but it's close, and sometimes "close" is the best you get when it comes to the really well-run companies. Mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth (around 4% organic, augmented by 200bp of M&A) and high single-digit FCF growth can support a long-term annualized total return in the high single-digits, and that's very tempting. By the same token, though, I do see sector-wide risks that 2022 estimates could be too high and investors can be brutal once they deem a trend to be over.

Q4 Earnings - Not Bad On Balance, But With Surprisingly Weak Operating Leverage

IDEX's fourth quarter earnings were in many ways typical of what we've seen from the industrials this quarter - strong short-cycle demand drove stronger revenue growth (about 11% here versus an average closer to 8%), but brutal supply chain issues hammered margins. And like many other industrials, IDEX management warned that there won't be much relief until the second half of the year, if then.

Revenue rose 11% in organic terms, beating by about 1%. Revenue growth was driven by the Health & Science Technology (or HST) segment, which grew 16%, beating by 2%. Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (or FSDP) grew 13%, beating by 4%, while Fluid & Metering Tech (or FMT) grew 7% and missed by 2%.

Gross margin actually improved 20bp both year over year and quarter over quarter, but while operating income rose 13%, margin declined 60bp to 22.8% and IDEX missed by about 2%. Segment profit was in line, growing 15%, with margin down 30bp to 25.6%.

By business line, HST grew 35%, beating by 9%, with margin up almost two points to 25.8%. FSDP profits rose 6%, beating by 5%, with margin down 150bp to 25.6%, and FMT profits rose 3%, missing by 11%, with margin down almost two points to 25.2%.

While IDEX continues to enjoy strong margins, the company couldn't immunize itself against the steep cost headwinds. Typically this company generates incremental margins around 35% to 40%, but it was just 19% this quarter (and 7% in FMT).

Underlying Conditions Are Good, But Costs Remain A Huge "But"

Like ITT Inc. (ITT), IDEX reported strong underlying demand across its fluid management businesses. Overall orders rose 13% in organic terms, with 14% growth in FMT, 20% growth in HST, and 5% growth in FSDP, and management's guidance for 5% to 8% organic growth for 2022 could prove conservative, as the company is going forward with a sizable backlog.

Within the FMT business, ag remains a strong market, supported by crop prices and an over-aged fleet. Energy and chemicals continue to improve, and its short-cycle demand (particularly "general industrial") is robust. Water is "stable", but should pick up later as spending tied to the infrastructure bill goes forward. Importantly for companies like ITT and Emerson (EMR), IDEX expects a rebound in large projects later this year, as companies want to go forward but are limited by supply chain issues.

The story in HST is even simpler - pretty much everything is good. Semis, food, pharma, analytical devices, and life sciences are all strong, with next-gen sequencing still providing a strong boost to the life sciences business. Not surprising, semiconductor shortages are constraining demand in the auto sector.

In FSDP there are more challenges. Municipal budgets are tighter and the company is dealing with a shortage of fire truck chassis (a detail that should be relevant to Oshkosh (OSK)). Management said that dispensing is "getting better", but I would expect weaker demand from paint mixers at big-box home improvement stores given the intense demand seen in 2020-2021.

While underlying demand isn't an issue at this point, serving that demand cost-effectively is quite a bit more challenging now. I thought IDEX's guidance was relatively credible as far as the challenges that management is facing and the likelihood that there won't be much improvement in costs until the second half (if then). Management also noted the need to reinvest in its own facilities.

The Outlook

IDEX was fairly active in M&A in 2021, including the November deal for storm/wastewater inspection equipment and software maker Nexsight. I expect more activity in 2022 - IDEX made it absolutely clear that they're open for business with respect to M&A, and the balance sheet could easily support over $1B in incremental deals (perhaps closer to $2B depending on the details).

I don't generally like modeling M&A, but I think you have to at least make the attempt with IDEX, or your numbers are going to be too short of the mark (undervaluing the company on a long-term DCF basis). I'm expecting long-term organic growth in the neighborhood of 4% (with some upside potential), and I expect another 200bp or so of long-term growth from M&A. While there isn't an infinite supply of quality companies for IDEX to select from, the company's operations are diversified enough that I don't think a shortage of targets is a big issue now.

The margin outlook over the next couple of years is definitely weaker, and my FCF margin estimate for FY'22 falls from 21.25% to 19.5%, while my FY'23 estimate falls from 21.25% to 20.5%. I expect normalization relative to my old model around 2025, and I'm looking for long-term FCF growth in the high single-digits.

Since my last article, valuations in the "compounder" subgroup have shrunk (a group of acquisitive industrials with above-average growth and margins including Ametek (AME), Fortive (FTV), IDEX, Roper (ROP), and a few others), but there's still a noticeable premium to the wider industrial group. If I use the old multiple of 20x, I get a fair value of around $215 on my 2022 EBITDA estimate, but that's still a multi-point premium to what IDEX would trade at if it were in line with the broader industrial space. In other words, there's still a valuation premium predicated on IDEX's superior growth and margin profile, and that premium could shrink if sentiment worsens further.

The Bottom Line

According to my DCF-based model, IDEX is now priced for a long-term total annualized return in the high single-digits. The prospective return is still a little below my typical hurdle rate, but IDEX isn't a typical company and you will often miss out on names like this if you stick too tightly to one-size-fits-all metrics. Then again, there's still a premium built into these shares and weak sentiment could shrink that premium even further.

I'm absolutely concerned about the risk of recommending IDEX around $190 only to see it fall further as the Street moves on to other themes, but I also think that the difference between buying in at $190 or $170 won't seem quite as important five years from now. With that, this is a "cautious buy" and maybe a name to consider buying in stages as a form of insurance if the price continues to slide.