JJFarquitectos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Right now in my dividend growth portfolio, I lack some exposure to consumer staples. This sector, one of the most defensive sectors, used to enjoy a significant presence in my portfolio. As I added to other sectors, I now have a gap, and I am looking for additional companies in the sector. One of the most prominent industries within the sector is household products and food and beverages.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) is playing in both these industries. This is the first company I have wrote about for Seeking Alpha back in 2015. This time, it returned to the news as the company attempted and failed to acquire the consumer healthcare business from the giant pharmaceutical company GSK (GSK). After the market calmed down and the share price which plummeted has recovered a bit, I am going to analyze Unilever.

I will analyze the company using the graph below, which represents my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

Khen Elazar According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, Unilever operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. It was incorporated in 1894 and owns some of the most well-known brands such as Hellmann's, Knorr, Lipton, and Magnum.

Fundamentals

The company's sales have grown by less than 5% over the last five years. Unilever's sales in U.S. dollars have grown at a slow rate of less than 1% annually. The company is focused more on earnings, and it buys and sells brands to enhance the profitability of its portfolio. Sales in Euros grew in 2021 by 4.5% including a 1.6% volume growth. Currency fluctuations may affect sales significantly as the company is European. According to the consensus of analysts as seen on Seeking Alpha, using constant currency, Unilever will grow its sales in the medium term by 3-5% annually.

Data by YCharts

The EPS has been growing at a faster pace than the revenues for two main reasons. The first reason is that the company has improved its margins by using cost-cutting and constantly improving its portfolio to contain profitable brands. In addition, as I will show below, the company is also buying back its own shares to improve EPS growth. According to the consensus of analysts as seen on Fastgraphs (graph attached below), the company's expected growth rate in the medium term is mid-single digits, which is in line with the growth in the last five years.

Data by YCharts

The company has been paying a growing dividend for over 20 years since the dividend has shifted from Dutch florin to euros. It has changed the dividend frequency, and it now pays a quarterly dividend. The dividend is issued in euros, so currency conversion rates may make it look as if it is not growing. The current yield is roughly 3.9%, and it is safe as the company pays 66% of its earnings as dividends. Investors should expect future increases to be in line with the company's EPS growth as I don't believe the management will want to increase the payout above 70%.

Data by YCharts

The company has reduced the number of shares outstanding significantly over the last five years. Since 2017, Unilever has acquired more than 10% of its share count. A combination of a high dividend yield together with the company's buybacks means that the management is very shareholder-friendly, and it prioritizes returning cash to shareholders. I support a capital plan which includes a growing dividend together with discretionary buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E when taking into account the 2022 forecast is 19. This is also the average valuation over the last twelve months. The only time investors have seen a significant drop in the valuation was when it was announced that Unilever has attempted to initiate a major acquisition which investors were not fond of.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from fastgraphs.com shows the current valuation in a better context. Unilever, right now, is trading for roughly the same valuation as it did over the last twenty years. The average valuation is a P/E of 18.2, and the current valuation is a blended P/E of 18.4. The company's forecasted growth is 5-6% which is in line with the historical growth rate of 5.4%. Unilever is priced fairly and in line with its growth rate.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Unilever is in an odd position. The company is growing its revenues and EPS gradually, but growth is still challenging. The sales growth is very slow making the EPS growth challenging as it relies on margins and buybacks. On the other hand, the company is friendly to shareholders, paying a high dividend and buying back stock. The valuation is in-line with the historical one and so is the expected growth, making Unilever fairly valued even if not extremely impressive.

Opportunities

Brand recognition followed by pricing power is a major point of strength. The company has spent decades building brand awareness and clients who seek its specific brand. Loyal customers allow Unilever to have pricing power for its branded products. This pricing power is a key growth opportunity, as the company is growing by increasing prices and volume. The ability to increase prices with a limited effect on the volume is a great advantage.

The second opportunity is leveraging its size and worldwide reach. Unilever is one of the largest food producers worldwide. The company is more efficient due to its mass production, and this is one edge. Another crucial edge is the fact that it manufactures worldwide allowing it to produce close to the selling point. By that, Unilever lowers the shipping and logistics expense, which are skyrocketing due to the supply chain challenges worldwide.

The third growth opportunity for Unilever is growth in emerging markets. As more markets enjoy economic growth, and more people globally can afford higher quality food and household products, there is more room for Unilever to grow and sell its well-known brands. The two top priorities for Unilever are China and India and with more than 2.5 billion people in these two nations that enjoy high economic growth, there is room for Unilever to grow.

Risks

The most prominent business risk is the competition. The company is operating in highly competitive industries which makes it hard to differentiate. Unilever is competing with other well-known brands competing for quality as well as generic brands competing on price. The company is competing by building its brands, improving the products, and leveraging its size to reduce costs.

The second risk is inflation as we see it increasing from month to month. Right now, inflation is reaching a 40 year high at 7.5% annually. This is a critical short-term risk for Unilever. The company has to increase prices to maintain the same level of profitability. However, with the competition being harsh the company may have to absorb some of the price increases that it is dealing with.

The third risk is one that I find to be prominent and dangerous. The management seems to try to prove that it can achieve non-organic growth. The company almost executed an extremely risky acquisition for a very high valuation. It seems like the management is almost desperate to show significant growth using a giant acquisition. This is a risky move, much riskier than the execution of the company's long-term successful growth strategy of building its brands and acquiring additional brands according to consumer tastes.

Conclusion

Unilever is a solid company. It is growing sales and EPS, even if the pace is not extremely impressive. The valuation is fair as the company is trading in line with its historical valuation. The risks are manageable as long as the management stays focused and careful, and there are enough growth opportunities worldwide for Unilever to leverage.

Unilever is a fair investment. It has over 100 years of growth in its track record and owning these brands, it has what it takes to keep growing. However, I am a little reluctant to pick it as a favorite, as it seems like it is still looking for a clear direction for the future. I believe that if investors want exposure to Unilever, a conservative approach is needed with a small position and a very gradual addition until the future path is clear.