Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I recently published a series of articles about stocks in Asia that are down in a range of 50%-90% from their all-time high. For some of these opportunities, I gave a buy recommendation. But not all "growth-stocks" that experience a strong price correction are necessarily a buying opportunity. One company, for example, that I do not recommend is Coupang (NYSE:CPNG).

CPNG stock is down 54.21% from its all-time high, and the company's stock is frequently recommended as a bargain opportunity. I, however, believe CPNG's risk/reward doesn't merit an investment.

Seeking Alpha

In the following article, I will present 3 arguments why I believe Coupang is not a buying opportunity. I will conclude with a valuation based on a DCF model to underscore my argument. Personally, I would not buy Coupang before $9.75 per share - and even then the investment remains speculative.

About Coupang

Coupang is a leading e-commerce company based in Seoul, South Korea. Coupang claims that 99.6 percent of its orders are delivered within 24 hours as 70% of South Korean citizens live within 10 minutes of a Coupang logistic center. The company has grown considerably in recent years and - similar to Amazon (AMZN) - benefitted during the COVID-19 pandemic from the increased demand for online shopping and delivery services. Coupang is active in a variety of businesses that match the idea of the 'platform economy':

Rocket Commerce/Delivery is basically the classic e-commerce operation: Build an e-commerce platform and establish an extensive and efficient logistic network for fast delivery.

Coupang Flex can be understood as an outsourcing service that provides temporary employment to freelancers.

Coupang Play is a South Korean subscription-based video streaming service launched in December 2020. For reference, think about Amazon Prime's streaming service.

Coupang Eats is a food-delivery service like Uber Eats, where customers can order food from restaurants.

Rocket Fresh is a fresh-food delivery service similar to Amazon Fresh.

As you may have understood, Coupang more or less copies whatever Amazon does - but in South Korea. In fact, Coupang is often also referred to as the "Amazon of South Korea".

Competitive market with limited potential

CPNG-bulls like to point to the company's strong record of successful business growth and project the trend in the future. I argue, however, that the potential is rather limited and hard-to-realize.

Saturated e-commerce market in South Korea (1)

E-commerce has exploded in the past 20 years, and contrary to hopeful beliefs, as of 2022, there is little untapped potential left. Notably, South Korea is one of the most developed e-commerce markets worldwide, with a consumer society internet usage rate of close to 92 percent among the entire population. Thus, I argue the e-commerce cake has already been distributed. Going forward, if Coupang wants to grow its business, the company can only do so by taking customers from competitors.

Note the following picture. It is true that Coupang is the leading e-commerce company in South Korea. But the argument remains the same: Future growth can only be claimed by directly competing against the competitors listed.

Nielson Korea

Unprofitable lateral diversification (2)

Given the saturated e-commerce market in South Korea, Coupang has tried to find growth opportunities in lateral diversification. Like Amazon, Coupang hoped to leverage its platform and user base into various business opportunities. However, these business opportunities arguably are amongst the worst in the economy - and they all lose money. Take Coupang Eats and Rocket Fresh as an example and try to find one international reference company that is profitable in the food-delivery business. These so-called 'opportunities' are cash-burning machines.

Following the same line of thinking, I advise to forget the TAM argument (Total Addressable Market). It is a silly narrative. It always has been. And I argue it is coming to an end. If I open a business that gives every customer $10 in exchange for only $9 dollars, everybody would want to do business with me. I would impress Wall Street with my growth. I would have infinite TAM. But the business is simply ugly.

International expansion doubtful (3)

Another popular argument is connected to the opportunities of successful internationalization. But I am cautious. I don't believe that internationalization is an option for Coupang. The international e-commerce market is relatively saturated and there are no free-lunch growth opportunities. If Coupang would like to grow, the company must compete against much bigger and better financed companies such as Amazon, JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA). E-commerce is an industry driven by scale, and Coupang simply doesn't have the scale.

I argue a much more likely scenario is the opposite: International power-houses such as Amazon and JD will enter the South Korean market and hollow out Coupang's business. Again: This is a competition based on economies of scale.

Statista

Bad financials

There is no better way to judge a business than to look at the company's financial statements.

First, let us start with the income statement. In the period 2018 until 2020, revenues grew from $4.05 billion to $11.97 billion, implying a proud compounded annual growth rate of 71.97%. In 2021, CPNG lost some steam but still grew at approximately 43%. Please note, however, that the growth rate appears to decelerate.

Coupang records a history of loss-making business operations. Income from continuing operations has consistently been negative since the company's foundation. And in fact, it seems that the more business the company does, the more loss the company makes. (Please refer to my TAM argument in the section 'unprofitable lateral diversification').

Many will argue that as the company grows, the operations will eventually become profitable thanks to economies of scale. While I agree about the importance of economies of scale in the e-commerce business, I think Coupang will probably never manage to achieve the necessary scale advantage. In fact, I believe Coupang will eventually be out-competed by the big international e-commerce giants.

Macrotrends, CPNG

Coupang's balance sheet looks healthy. With $4.3 billion held as cash, against total liabilities of $6 billion, I would like to argue that Coupang could survive loss-making operations for a few more years. Calculated based on the current EBITDA margin, and assuming no investments in international or lateral growth opportunities, CPNG should be able to remain in business for 4-5 more years.

But staying in business is not an investment thesis. If Coupang wants to have a chance at generating shareholder value, then the company requires considerable investments. I feel, however, that the current financial position of Coupang won't be sufficient to finance either international business expansion or lateral diversification. And I doubt that going forward, the company will be able to successfully raise sufficient capital, be it debt or equity.

Macrotrends, CPNG

Valuation

Let us now look at what could be a reasonable price target for the company. I have constructed a DCF valuation with a sensitivity analysis of key assumptions. The results of my analysis are termed Base-, Bear-, and Bull Case.

Please note the following assumptions:

I have been very generous with growth assumptions.

For the base case, I have attributed Coupang the same EBITDA margins as Amazon, starting from 2025.

The discount rate used in the analysis is a reflection of the WACC that I have adjusted to account for the different scenarios (risk-free interest rate, inflation expectation and equity/market premium).

Some further assumptions for the analysis are listed under the respective case.

Of course, feel free to challenge my assumptions.

Image created by author using data from CPNG's financial statement and analyst webcasts

As you see, possible valuations for CPNG, given the current knowledge about the company, could be between $2.64 per share and $37.44 per share, with $10.22 per share as my base-case valuation. I would like to note, however, that the probability weighting of these targets is not normally distributed! On the contrary, I expect the probabilities are skewed towards the 'Bear-Case'. I personally estimate the following probability distribution:

Base-Case: 25%

Bear-Case: 60%

Bull-Case: 15%

Thus, I calculate a fair probability-weighted valuation of approximately $9.25 per share by the end of 2025, implying an overvaluation of approximately 55%.

However, to share a more balanced valuation of CPNG, I would like to give space to how other analysts value the company. As you may note, the average analyst's analysis is quite favorable with a mean price target calculated at $32.68 per share - reflecting a bullish bias with 55% upside potential. In other words, my 'Bull-Case' scenario is what Wall Street analysts think is the 'Base-Case' scenario. The major reason why my assessment differs substantially from the assessment of Wall Street analysts is likely found in my unfavorable interpretation of Coupang's business environment - as argued in previous sections: e-commerce saturation (1), unprofitable lateral diversification (2) and doubtful international expansion (3).

Seeking Alpha

Risks

Although I have a negative view on CPNG, I would not recommend investors to short-sell the stock. In my opinion, short-selling just doesn't provide market participants with a good risk/reward ratio - no matter the quality of a thesis.

In addition, please be aware that this article presents my personal view on CPNG stock as of February 2022. First, my opinion could be wrong. Second, industries and companies are embedded in a dynamic environment that may change dramatically as time passes, additional information surfaces or new business strategies are realized.

Finally, my bearish thesis could be neutralized by M&A activity. Specifically, Coupang could be acquired at a considerable premium by one of the company's bigger competitors mentioned in this article. And actually, this event becomes more likely the more the stock drops.

Conclusion

For me, Coupang is clearly not an investment opportunity. I claim that the current market environment offers superior companies at much cheaper prices, making reference to Baidu (BIDU), Meta Platforms (FB) and Bilibili (BILI). Furthermore, I am not convinced about neither the opportunities of Coupang's industry nor about Coupang's ability and strategy to capture shareholder value within this industry.

In numbers: I calculate a fair probability-weighted valuation of approximately $9.325 per share by the end of 2025, implying an overvaluation of 58.9%.