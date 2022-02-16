raweenuttapong/iStock via Getty Images

Even with the last conference showing continued future strength, the price of Qorvo's (NASDAQ:QRVO) stock tanked dropping further into the high $120 the day after. For us, this represents an unusual buying opportunity. The company more than seems poised for continued growth with its UAW technology, natural content increases coming with the switch from 4G to 5G, disease diagnostics and other growth streams.

The Company

On January 2nd, 2015, the merger of RF Solutions and TriQuint created a company focusing on connecting mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defense applications. Reuters defined the company, "The Company's segments include Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP). MP is a supplier of cellular, ultra-wideband (UWB), and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) solutions for a variety of applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and the Internet of Things (IOT). IDP is a supplier of radio frequency (RF), system-on-a-chip (SoC), and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and IoT."

Qorvo supplies Apple (AAPL), which represents slightly more than 30% of its revenue. Most importantly, the company targets non-Apple products being heavily invested with Android. With Apple hogging spare capacity during ongoing shortages, Android and thus Qorvo have been disproportionately negatively affected. For example, the company guided down from September to December quarters this past year, on odd occurrences. In time, this too will pass.

The revenue breakout ratio for mobile products and IDP equals 75%/25% with reported mobile products reporting revenue of $848 million and Defense Products' revenue of $266 million for the last quarter. The operating margin equals slightly above 30%. The 5G networking build-out still drives strong financial growth with one source hinting that the world roll-out is still in the early stages. "By 2025, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world's population."

The company has been purchasing stock during this weakness repurchasing "$302 million of shares during the quarter."

A Cheap Stock with Growth

Two factors play into making investment decisions, valuation and growth potential. In terms of valuation, Qorvo expects to earn near $12 for the current fiscal year ending in March. At a closing price in the middle $120s on Friday, February 11, a P/E of 10 makes this investment compellingly cheap. But that is not the end, growth even significant growth might be coming.

Management spoke in the last conference about growth, "We expect solid growth on our advanced cellular products for smartphones as 5G mix grows, RF complexity increases and content expands. On broader connectivity solutions, we expect strong double-digit growth as connected devices increase and use cases proliferate. And finally, we expect infrastructure, defense and power markets to support double-digit growth as 5G build-outs picked up outside of China, . . ."

Our discussion for a near-term look at growth begins with a view into the mobile device 5G progression. A chart from Statista illustrates the progression toward 5G devices being somewhere between 40%-50%. During the 1st quarter conference, Bob Bruggeworth Qorvo's, President and Chief Executive Officer, described the mobile phone 5G opportunity, "the content opportunity in a 5G device increases by $5 to $7 when compared to a 4G device. We expect handset units to grow 5% to 10% this year with 5G doubling to around 550 million units. In 2025, 5G units are expected to be approximately 80% of total units. . "At the top end, ASP increases might reach $15 per unit.

Statista

Coming this year, Samsung's revenue might grow significantly, also. During the question and answer portion of the February conference, management stated, "and in Samsung, obviously, we believe it's going to be a very good story for us this year." It was followed by Edward Snyder of Charter Equity Research asking, "And then, Eric, if I could, given there are big changes in Samsung's phone business with Broadcom out now and then move to modules in the mass tier, can we expect Samsung will break the 10% revenue level for Qorvo this calendar year? Mark Murphy, chief investment officer, answered, "We had two 10% customers in the quarter, but that's all I'd say." Something is a foot with Samsung, apparently driven by losses from Broadcom (AVGO).

Long-Term Growth

The growth story continues long past this coming year. In one of our past articles, Play Qorvo Over Skyworks, we detailed the company's acquisitions totaling in cost $1.2 billion. The TAM with the purchases minus the Bio business equals $10 billion or two and half times the total revenue today. The list includes: the Bio market with a TAM of $10 billion, highly sensitive touch devices, UWB software and hardware, custom defense integrated circuits design, analog power and antenna optimizing technology.

Qorvo is beginning to report results. "In ultra-wideband, we achieved an important strategic milestone, supplying our first complete ultra-wideband solution in an Android smartphone." With respect to bio, "We were awarded a $4.1 million follow-on contract with the NIH RADx initiative supporting a COVID flu combo assay and a COVID antigen pooling application. We also signed a channel partnership agreement for distribution in the U.S. . . ." These two large growth potential technologies are in the very early stages.

Buying Strategies

Cheap stock prices can become even cheaper. Putting together a strategy during highly volatile markets is an essential part of a good investment. Entrances using strategies are not always perfect, but can and do help minimize downside losses. From our perceptive, a few rules, listed below, have played important roles in our investment approaches:

Generally buy in multiple parts perhaps using three or four purchases rather one all at once.

Choppy market 4%-5% down day rule. Purchase something at the close of days where the stock or market is down 4%-5% or more.

Purchase once key points of upside resistance is broken particularly when upon greater than average volume.

Qorvo's sector often turns weak in the January through March. Watching for market changes into April or May may provide a lucrative entrance.

It's about timing and patience.

From a technical chart perspective, stocks in sectors such as Qorvo are underbought access the three major stochastic indicators. We included charts generated through TradeStation Securities showing day, week and month stochastics. The first is the day, followed by the week, finishing with the monthly chart.

TradeStation

TradeStation

TradeStation

The importance of the upper three charts shows that the stochastics are underbought or wandering in the lower range for all three major time frames. At some point, the market will change and when it does, the move will be powerful and longer lasting. Exactly when is still uncertain, but if history proves correct sometime in the next few months if not sooner, it will change.

Risks

The world uncertainty from rising interest rates and the unsettledness in Eastern Europe will drive markets. Once a bottom is in place, the stock price going forward will likely be choppy. Using the above entrance rules, an investor will likely mitigate some of the downside risk. We view Qorvo with a long-term vision. Currently, its evaluation flashes cheap, cheap, cheap. But with choppy markets, prudent entry strategies are likely the best approach for investors.