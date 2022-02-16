Casper1774Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reported a solid FQ4 earnings card that demonstrated how a company could execute high revenue growth, coupled with robust profitability. The company operates a highly advanced AI-driven tech stack that helps its financial institutions' customers originate loans. If you are new to Upstart, you can refer to our previous article for more details on its business model.

The company also telegraphed solid FY22 guidance that's well above consensus estimates. Moreover, after a year of testing, Upstart is finally ready to ramp its opportunity in the massive auto loans market.

Therefore, we believe that the opportunity for Upstart is massive, and investors should capitalize on its stock's volatility to add exposure.

Upstart's Q4 Earnings Demonstrate Robust Business Model

Upstart revenue (S&P Capital IQ) Upstart margins % (Company filings)

Readers can glean from the above where we can see Upstart revenue surged 252% YoY in FQ4, reaching $304.9M. It also helped Upstart post revenue of $848.59M in FY21, up 264% YoY. There have been concerns that Upstart's business model will be affected by headwinds from more defaults and rising interest rates. But we think its fantastic results should have rebuffed these concerns.

Furthermore, the company clarified in no uncertain terms in the earnings call that its business model has not been well understood. Upstart emphasized that its banking partners use its AI model to underwrite their products. So, investors should recall that the company's primary revenue driver are the referral and platform fees derived from its partners. And why have the banks been coming on board to Upstart so overwhelmingly? It's straightforward as well.

The company's AI-driven cloud-based software stack can deliver tremendous accuracy based on the risk and return tradeoff that its banking partners desire. Therefore, investors must remember that Upstart's banking partners will decide on the pricing based on the market dynamics that they observe. Upstart does not determine these. But, of course, if they want higher margin, then they must be willing to accept higher risks. So Upstart's core function is to ensure that its model can predict the default risk that the pricing entails. The more accurate Upstart's model is, the more valuable it becomes for its partners.

Therefore, Upstart and its banking partners have also anticipated the normalization of default risks. However, it's just part of the process of its business model. Furthermore, Upstart also telegraphed that it's moving into the prime segments and competing for more personal loan customers. These customers could broaden Upstart's data and improve its robustness for accuracy.

Consequently, its highly robust data-driven model has helped Upstart to deliver solid profitability, as its adjusted EBITDA margin reached 30% in FQ4. It also posted a contribution margin of 52% in FQ4, which has also remained relatively stable.

But investors should also note that the company is guiding for lower EBITDA and contribution margins moving ahead as it scales its auto loans segment. Upstart guided FY22 contribution margin at 45% and adjusted EBITDA margin at 17%. Therefore, it's a marked decline from the solid margins it has enjoyed in its personal loans business.

Upstart's Auto Loans Segment Is Critical For Its TAM Expansion

Upstart Loans TAM (Upstart)

We highlighted in our Upstart article last year that auto loans segment dominance is critical given the size of its TAM, as seen above. Therefore, the company emphasized that it's ready to scale its auto loan product as it completes its testing phase and telegraphs a loan volume of $1.5B for FY22. Notably, Upstart registered a loan volume of $11.75B in FY21. Moving forward, we should expect its auto loans to scale faster than its personal loans. However, Upstart also emphasized that the initial ramp will suffer from the "usual" inefficiencies. CFO Sanjay Datta emphasized (edited):

For some period of time, there will be no fee revenue. Also, maybe more of it may be earned ratably over the life of the loan compared to personal loans, which is all earned on transaction. So the revenue profile will be different. Furthermore, all of the unit costs to originate an auto loan are currently subscale compared to personal lending. We're still building our programs, learning what works. The funnel is still getting better. It's still sort of circa 2019 in terms of efficiency. (Upstart's FQ4'21 earnings call)

Therefore, it's critical for investors to afford Upstart sufficient time to scale its model moving forward. We believe it could be a matter of at least two to three years for it to attain its 2021 margins. But Upstart has also proven and executed its tech stack with aplomb. Even though the market dynamics are wholly different, we think management seems capable of pulling this off.

Buy UPST Stock Before It Takes Off

Upstart stock consensus price target Vs. stock performance (TIKR)

We discussed in our previous article that Upstart stock looks reasonably valued. Investors have also jumped onto the bandwagon post-earnings, and the stock is currently up almost 34% from its 15 February closing price.

Usually, we would encourage investors to wait for its momentum spike to be digested first before pulling the trigger. But we think Upstart stock still looks reasonably valued even after the surge. Furthermore, it remains significantly below the average consensus price target. In addition, the company also authorized a $400M stock repurchase program to take advantage of volatility in its price when it gets "undervalued." Given the size of its authorization and management's commentary, we believe that Upstarts sees tremendous value even at the current price.

But if you are more conservative, you can wait for the spike to be digested first.

We reiterate our Buy rating on UPST stock.