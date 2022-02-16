Upstart: Still Cheap But Not For Long - Buy Now
Summary
- Upstart reported a solid FQ4'21 earnings card and also issued guidance above estimates.
- Notably, Upstart is ready to scale its auto loan product as it completes its testing phase.
- We discuss why UPST stock is still a buy after its post-earnings surge.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reported a solid FQ4 earnings card that demonstrated how a company could execute high revenue growth, coupled with robust profitability. The company operates a highly advanced AI-driven tech stack that helps its financial institutions' customers originate loans. If you are new to Upstart, you can refer to our previous article for more details on its business model.
The company also telegraphed solid FY22 guidance that's well above consensus estimates. Moreover, after a year of testing, Upstart is finally ready to ramp its opportunity in the massive auto loans market.
Therefore, we believe that the opportunity for Upstart is massive, and investors should capitalize on its stock's volatility to add exposure.
Upstart's Q4 Earnings Demonstrate Robust Business Model
Readers can glean from the above where we can see Upstart revenue surged 252% YoY in FQ4, reaching $304.9M. It also helped Upstart post revenue of $848.59M in FY21, up 264% YoY. There have been concerns that Upstart's business model will be affected by headwinds from more defaults and rising interest rates. But we think its fantastic results should have rebuffed these concerns.
Furthermore, the company clarified in no uncertain terms in the earnings call that its business model has not been well understood. Upstart emphasized that its banking partners use its AI model to underwrite their products. So, investors should recall that the company's primary revenue driver are the referral and platform fees derived from its partners. And why have the banks been coming on board to Upstart so overwhelmingly? It's straightforward as well.
The company's AI-driven cloud-based software stack can deliver tremendous accuracy based on the risk and return tradeoff that its banking partners desire. Therefore, investors must remember that Upstart's banking partners will decide on the pricing based on the market dynamics that they observe. Upstart does not determine these. But, of course, if they want higher margin, then they must be willing to accept higher risks. So Upstart's core function is to ensure that its model can predict the default risk that the pricing entails. The more accurate Upstart's model is, the more valuable it becomes for its partners.
Therefore, Upstart and its banking partners have also anticipated the normalization of default risks. However, it's just part of the process of its business model. Furthermore, Upstart also telegraphed that it's moving into the prime segments and competing for more personal loan customers. These customers could broaden Upstart's data and improve its robustness for accuracy.
Consequently, its highly robust data-driven model has helped Upstart to deliver solid profitability, as its adjusted EBITDA margin reached 30% in FQ4. It also posted a contribution margin of 52% in FQ4, which has also remained relatively stable.
But investors should also note that the company is guiding for lower EBITDA and contribution margins moving ahead as it scales its auto loans segment. Upstart guided FY22 contribution margin at 45% and adjusted EBITDA margin at 17%. Therefore, it's a marked decline from the solid margins it has enjoyed in its personal loans business.
Upstart's Auto Loans Segment Is Critical For Its TAM Expansion
We highlighted in our Upstart article last year that auto loans segment dominance is critical given the size of its TAM, as seen above. Therefore, the company emphasized that it's ready to scale its auto loan product as it completes its testing phase and telegraphs a loan volume of $1.5B for FY22. Notably, Upstart registered a loan volume of $11.75B in FY21. Moving forward, we should expect its auto loans to scale faster than its personal loans. However, Upstart also emphasized that the initial ramp will suffer from the "usual" inefficiencies. CFO Sanjay Datta emphasized (edited):
For some period of time, there will be no fee revenue. Also, maybe more of it may be earned ratably over the life of the loan compared to personal loans, which is all earned on transaction. So the revenue profile will be different. Furthermore, all of the unit costs to originate an auto loan are currently subscale compared to personal lending. We're still building our programs, learning what works. The funnel is still getting better. It's still sort of circa 2019 in terms of efficiency. (Upstart's FQ4'21 earnings call)
Therefore, it's critical for investors to afford Upstart sufficient time to scale its model moving forward. We believe it could be a matter of at least two to three years for it to attain its 2021 margins. But Upstart has also proven and executed its tech stack with aplomb. Even though the market dynamics are wholly different, we think management seems capable of pulling this off.
Buy UPST Stock Before It Takes Off
We discussed in our previous article that Upstart stock looks reasonably valued. Investors have also jumped onto the bandwagon post-earnings, and the stock is currently up almost 34% from its 15 February closing price.
Usually, we would encourage investors to wait for its momentum spike to be digested first before pulling the trigger. But we think Upstart stock still looks reasonably valued even after the surge. Furthermore, it remains significantly below the average consensus price target. In addition, the company also authorized a $400M stock repurchase program to take advantage of volatility in its price when it gets "undervalued." Given the size of its authorization and management's commentary, we believe that Upstarts sees tremendous value even at the current price.
But if you are more conservative, you can wait for the spike to be digested first.
We reiterate our Buy rating on UPST stock.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UPST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.