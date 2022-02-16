Short Duration Favors Value, International Equities

KeithBinns/E+ via Getty Images

Equity Duration Explanatory of Recent Market Performance

The dynamic of equity duration covered in our year-end commentary has a strong historical connection to the performance of value stocks. In a 2011 paper, Dr. David Schröder of Birkbeck, University of London found that equity duration is highly correlated with traditional value factors such as the Fama French book-to-market (B/M) ratio. Short duration shares also carry similar factor behavior and covariances with momentum, as long duration cohorts are strongly associated with past winners. Schröder's research even suggested that duration was more explanatory of stock returns than the B/M factor.

The average equity duration in the U.S. now exceeds 20 years, a two-decade high. Non-U.S. shares are also at an elevated level of nearly 18 years with emerging markets at 15. As highlighted in the Schröder paper, long durations are indicative of high sensitivity to changes in the cost of capital and interest rates, along with changes to cash flow expectations. In contrast, shorter duration stocks carry a high discount, expressed as a risk premium, for the uncertainty surrounding interest rates and changes in expected cash flows. In short, the best-performing stocks of the past decade are placing the largest bet in history on interest rates never rising and cash flows being perfectly predictable.

Exhibit 1: A Move Away from Long Duration Closing Growth/Value Gap

Value vs Growth Performance (Bloomberg)

Data as of Jan. 31, 2022. Source: Bloomberg.

The policy and economic environment that powered this boom in long-duration stocks is shifting, with central banks focusing on supporting the real economy while removing the extraordinary actions that have inflated asset prices. This is not only displayed with a rise in interest rates, but more importantly, is ending the long downturn in the velocity of money (Exhibit 2). Money may be created by the central banks, but it is multiplied by the commercial banking system and economic activity. Direct asset purchases through quantitative easing have acted to lower the discount rates on long-term cash flows while contributing little to real economic activity. During this period the global banking system has deleveraged. However, loan growth is beginning to accelerate as consumer demand and capital spending strengthen which will fuel a rise in velocity and nominal GDP growth. From a sector standpoint, this is most supportive of shorter duration cyclical and financial sectors.

Exhibit 2: Velocity of Money Poised to Accelerate

Bloomberg

Data as of Dec. 31, 2021. Source: Bloomberg. Velocity calculated by dividing GDP growth by M2 money supply in each region.

The investment characteristics beginning to outperform are also consistent with a shift to short-duration leadership. High free cash flows, dividends and buybacks (Exhibit 3) along with other traditional valuation metrics are now delivering the best returns.

Exhibit 3: In Europe, Buybacks Are Driving Performance

Bloomberg

Data as of Jan. 31, 2022. Source: Bloomberg.

Shorter Duration Supports International Stocks

The thesis for favoring non-U.S. stocks in a duration-driven environment is due to several factors. First, sector/industry differences in benchmarks and industrial structure mean international markets have less exposure to long-duration firms in the technology and digital consumer sectors. Secondly, the overall duration of the U.S. market as measured by the S&P 500 Index is about 25% higher than international markets, using the MSCI All Country World Ex-U.S. Index as a proxy. Recent U.S. market performance has been dominated by high duration stocks that are selling for the highest valuations in history based on the duration correlated metric of price/sales, which is still 20% above the 2000 tech bubble peak despite a recent correction. This can be seen in the changing composition of the S&P 500 over the years. In 1993, cyclicals and financials accounted for 54% of the index and technology only 5%. By 2010, technology had grown to 19% of the index while cyclicals and financials had declined to 45%. And by January of this year, technology accounted for 39% of the index with cyclicals and financials down to 33% overall.

Meanwhile, non-U.S. markets display much greater exposure to shorter duration value factors such as dividends, free cash flows and low P/Es and have also been increasing share buybacks over the past year. The cyclicals and financials that are more significantly represented in non-U.S. markets also are experiencing strong earnings growth, with positive revisions to long-term growth expectations. This combination of low implied growth and rising estimates is the exact opposite of what is being experienced in U.S.-dominated growth companies as unrealistically high exponential long-term growth hopes are ratcheted lower.

In conclusion, duration, value factors and monetary velocity are highly intertwined and all pointing to a strong period of outperformance for global value stocks.

Paul Ehrlichman is the Head of Global Value and a Portfolio Manager at ClearBridge Investments.