Apartment REITs In 2022

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

2021 was a year of unmitigated sunbelt dominance for multifamily REITs. The coastal regions had negative same store net operating income growth while the sunbelt and much of the Midwest had double digit growth. To top it off, the sunbelt focused REITs entered 2021 with cheaper valuations than the coastal ones making them the obvious winners. As you know, investment is about the future, not the past, so the question is:

Will sunbelt dominance continue in 2022 or will the rental rates of the gateway metros bounce off the fall into a strong recovery?

In the following sections I will show the arguments for both sides and follow with my take on the best investments in the sector.

Coastal Recovery argument

There were certain aspects of the pandemic that hit areas like San Francisco and NYC apartments particularly hard.

Work from home made it possible to work a silicon valley job from a much lower cost of living area such as the sunbelt or the Midwest. This, among other factors kicked off a great internal migration in which jobs and population moved out of the major metros into these other areas.

On top of the jobs and population migration, the political leanings of the coastal areas made certain policies like eviction moratoriums and rent control far more prevalent on the coast than in the sunbelt. I am not expressing any opinion on whether these policies are good or bad in general, but from a real estate perspective they were unequivocally bad for apartments.

In combination, these factors led to a rather staggering disparity in performance. Equity Residential (EQR) and Essex (ESS) are large apartment REITs with primarily coastal locations, and they got clobbered in 2020 and even much of 2021.

SNL financial

In contrast, Mid-America Apartment (MAA), which as the name would suggest is located in middle America, benefited from the population and job migration. After very minor declines in early COVID, MAA had massive organic growth.

same store NOI growth (SNL Financial)

The bull case for coastal apartment REITs is that coming off the low base there is potential for a sizable rebound to rental rates and occupancy.

With the Omicron variant past its peak and the country generally better equipped to handle it, eviction moratoriums are starting to get pulled back. Work from home is subsiding a bit which may give some advantage to living in the valley or NYC for certain types of employment.

As such, some job growth might be coming back to the area and apartment landlords will once again be able to evict delinquent tenants and bring in rent payers. There is the potential for a significant rebound in net operating income.

In fact, there is some early data coming in suggesting this is the case. Equity Residential’s earnings report revealed strong rental rate and occupancy growth in certain markets. They break the data down by submarket nicely in their filings and it is summarized in the table below.

SNL Financial

AvalonBay (AVB) also came out with strong guidance for 2022 indicating same store revenue growth would cause a positive $1.21 per share impact to FFO while same store expense growth would only cost an additional $0.22 per share.

AVB Guidance (AVB)

Essex’s guidance was strong as well coming in at a midpoint GAAP same store NOI increase of 10.2%.

Essex Guidance (ESS)

If one believes the coastal rebound thesis, I think Essex is the way to play it. It has a long history of success only recently interrupted by COVID and has historically been the premium apartment REIT.

So while it has generally traded at a higher multiple than the apartment REIT average, it now trades at a nice discount. Shown below is the FFO multiple of ESS against the apartment REIT index and the multiple disparity places ESS at the cheapest relative value that it has been.

SNL Financial

I would also point out that the ~24X forward multiple is quite attractive relative to the 10.2% NOI guide.

The continued sunbelt dominance argument

COVID merely served as an accelerant to the much longer running trend of net job and population migration to the sunbelt. Although the COVID catalyst may be going away, the other factors that were originally driving the shift remain in place.

Great weather

Low cost of living

Lower taxation

Favorable policies for employers

Less traffic – shorter commutes

Each of these is an enduring advantage of the sunbelt and could last long after COVID is gone and people fully return to working in an office. These arguments for continued net migration are largely already known, but I want to present another concept: the idea that certain submarkets have achieved a critical mass of talent and infrastructure.

Silicon Valley and NYC have enjoyed a positive feedback loop in which talented job seekers move there because that is where the employment opportunity is and employers locate there because that is where the talented employees are. Over time, these areas became more and more talented and have more and more job opportunities.

I think Silicon Valley and NYC will retain their status as talent magnets, but I also posit that some sunbelt cities have achieved a critical mass to have similar positive feedback loops.

Major employers have now set up headquarters, branches, megafactories, and other massive employment opportunities in Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Denver and perhaps even Houston. I see this virtuous cycle as bringing growth to the sunbelt for the foreseeable future.

The continued prosperity is showing up in guidance with MAA calling for 10%-12% same store net operating income growth:

MAA

Which argument is right?

In brief, I think both are right.

Wages are up substantially, and housing tends to capture its share or perhaps more than its fair share of personal incomes. So just from inflation alone I think it is quite plausible the coastal REITs will get their guided 10% organic rent growth and the combination of favorable migration and inflation makes the 10%+ of the sunbelt quite likely.

The key thing with apartments is that they are a high margin business with most of the expense being the capital expense of the real estate itself which was paid at the time of the property development/acquisition. The REITs have overwhelmingly termed out their debt at fixed rates. So what is happening is that a small expense pool is rising by 5% or maybe even 10% annually and that expense growth is being dwarfed by a much larger revenue pool that is rising double digits.

It is a good time to own apartments whether they are sunbelt, Midwest or on the coast.

How I am playing it

Given the widespread strength, valuation is a major desideratum for me in terms of which residential REITs to own. Below is the sector organized by lowest multiple to highest.

Multiple comparison (SNL Financial)

BRT Apartments (BRT) comes in at the cheapest and I think it is being overlooked by the market because it doesn’t have a clear target audience right now to buy the shares. It is far too small for most institutions to own and the complex JV structure is perhaps keeping out some individual investors.

Neither of these things, however, actually hurt its fundamental value so I view it as a phenomenal ratio of growth to cost.

UMH Properties (UMH) remains the best manufactured housing REIT and MH captures much of the same growth as apartments but coming off a more affordable base I think there is more upside to rent.

As discussed above, Essex is the best value among the large cap blue chip coastal REITs.

I am also long Camden (CPT). Its valuation is not great right now, but it has a level of operational excellence that is unmatched. It also has a stellar mix of submarkets, exclusively having properties in some of the most fundamentally advantaged areas.