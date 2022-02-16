jasonbennee/iStock via Getty Images

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) got in hot water last year, by way of two lawsuits alleging the company misportrayed its developmental progress, causing them undue financial losses. The company still lacks permits for its flagship project from either state or local officials, and at this point may be turning into more of a lithium processor-converting spodumene to lithium hydroxide-than a proper lithium extraction, or integrated lithium production, company.

Carolina Problems

Piedmont's main project in Gaston County, North Carolina is projected to produce 30,000 metric tons per year in lithium hydroxide from 242,000 tons of spodumene per year. However, this flagship project for the company faces numerous challenges that have pushed back the planned April groundbreaking, perhaps indefinitely. The company is still working to shore up financing, finalize permitting and create engineering plans for the site. Most notably, the company has neither state nor county permits for the mine and is facing intense local opposition-including from the 7-member Gaston County Board of Commissioners who will be responsible for granting county permission for the mine, both rezoning and a special use permit.

Commissioner Tracy Philbeck has expressed the sentiment that "As of now, Gaston County gets the hole, the mess, the traffic, the environmental consequences and that is about it." The commissioner representing the township in which the mine would be built has said, "I just don't see it happening…I can't envision ever supporting it." Numerous other members of the public have also weighed in, and concerns over water pollution and overuse weigh heavily. As of last November, five of the seven board members were opposed to the project; judging by the frequent news articles from the region over the past month, sentiments seem not to have changed. Piedmont is also yet to acquire a state mining permit for the project, which is required even before the uphill fight for county approval-and state approval could be 18 months out. This likely puts the project per year or two out at best.

Without Carolina, Piedmont is Just a Refinery with Minority Interests in Miners

Okay, perhaps that is a bit of an overstatement, but essentially Piedmont's only extraction site where it has full ownership is the embattled Carolina location. Without that, the company holds partial interests, with production offtake agreements, in developments in Canada and Ghana as well as stakes in the companies running those mines. Piedmont does have plans for a second US location, but only for the purpose of processing spodumene into lithium hydroxide because it has significant offtake agreements plus its Carolina site for a total of around 500,000 tons per year of spodumene. If the Carolina project falls through, which is looking quite possible at this point, Piedmont loses 242,000 tons per year of spodumene production and will have to rely on its remaining 263,000 tons per year from its interests in projects in Ghana and Quebec.

With only 263,000 tons of supply-judging by the company's 30,000 per year plant it plans to build in Carolina on 242,000 tons of supply-Piedmont would no longer be able to reliably supply a second plant to produce lithium hydroxide. A spokesperson for the company said that if the Carolina project falls through, it may mean the company changes its plans to "building a refining facility in Canada." This would be closer to the Abitibi hub where their Canadian supply would come from.

Piedmont Lithium has chances to expand elsewhere and has stakes in the companies operating these mines where they have additional project stakes-9.9% of Atlantic Lithium and 16.5% of Sayona Mining-however, if the Carolina project falls through it will be a massive blow to the company's overall capacity.

Prospective Valuation

Piedmont Lithium remains valued roughly in line with its peers when you discount the Carolina site entirely, based on revenue projections.

Company Production Per Year (estimated tons) Est. Annual Revenue (USD) Price/Est. Revenue Lithium Americas (LAC) 83,000-133,400 LCE $4.9-7.9 billion 0.72/0.45 Piedmont Lithium 30,000 LiOH $1.44 billion 0.55 Livent Corporation (LTHM) 60,000 LCE, 55,000 LiOH $6.18 billion 0.60 SQM (SQM) 180,000 LCE; 55,000 LiOH $13.26 billion 1.37

However, without the Carolina site, Piedmont Lithium's production timeline moves even further out as a site for another lithium hydroxide plant has yet to be constructed. It is also unclear whether such a site would be fed entirely with feedstock spodumene from Canada or sourced also from its Ghanaian site, in which case the high shipping prices may eat into margins.

The conditions for the offtake agreements at these sites are also uncertain and could be either a boon to the company, if secured at low prices, or a burden if linked to high and rising spot rates.

Concluding Thoughts

Major risks at the company's main site should be of concern to investors (though not altogether unheard of in the land of lithium, with LAC facing similar problems, albeit simpler as it operates on Federal land). The company's path to permitting looks like an uphill battle and with such strong opposition, Piedmont's Carolina project may never see production. Even if it does, the timeline looks even further out than previously anticipated. That said, if the project does go through, it would be a huge catalyst for the stock. For now, investors should be wary of Piedmont Lithium's risks when considering the company as an investment in the lithium industry and decide whether they're comfortable owning a refinery.