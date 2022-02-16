gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) is a great speculative biotech to look into. I believe it holds potential if its monoclonal antibodies establish proof of concept in prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in patients. While this is a risky endeavor it has 3 shots on goal for possible treatment/prevention of this virus. The three candidates in question are ADG10, ADG20 and Pan-CoV. While COVID-19 cases are dropping off, there will always be a place for a treatment option with a segment of the population. In other words, while COVID-19 has been dropping off it's not going to disappear entirely. Not only that, but Adagio is also developing a preclinical monoclonal antibody for seasonal and pandemic influenza. With the extensive focus of targeting only COVID-19 at the moment, this is why I view it as a highly speculative biotech. However, with the current stock price of $6.41 per share, I believe the risk/reward scenario is highly attractive. Plus, the stock reached a 52-week high of $78.82 per share at one point. I don't believe it will reach that high of a stock price again immediately, but with solid clinical data in using a monoclonal antibody to treat/prevent COVID-19, I could see it reaching around $20 per share. This would be on the basis of developing a solid drug for COVID-19. If it also eventually achieves proof of concept for prevention of influenza as well, then I expect an even higher stock price in the future. It had a setback in clinical development of ADG20 when it comes to the Omicron variant, but is comparable to several other monoclonal antibodies against this variant. Even then, it addressed the issue with newly released data in January showing that ADG20 is effective in neutralizing Omicron.

ADG20 Monoclonal Antibody Potential For Possible Prevention And Treatment COVID-19

ADG20 is currently being evaluated in two global late-stage phase 2/3 studies known as STAMP and EVADE. These are studies for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, respectively. Before diving into the studies itself, it's important to state what a possible advantage ADG20 might have over existing therapies that treat COVID-19. The way that Adagio has developed ADG20 is to not only target SARS-CoV-2. This means that it's utilized against the entire clade of SARS-like viruses. For instance, most immune-based therapeutics and diagnostics are based on the specific Wuhan strain SARS-CoV-2. As such, their efficacy is limited. Which is why when the delta variant or omicron variant came about, the vaccines didn't perform as well against them. What Adagio hopes to accomplish is to target the entire clade of SARS-like viruses from the sarbecovirus lineage. How will it accomplish this? By going after all the mutations of the clade. These mutations of the SARS clade are:

L

S

V

G

GH

GR

GV

The diverse family members that ADG20 can target are SARS-Cov-1, WIV1, SHC014, and SARS-CoV-2. While many therapies/preventative vaccines only focus on neutralizing SARS-CoV-2. Despite several treatments available and in development, there's room for newer treatments that go after many genomic variations of the virus.

It's important to note that Adagio did have a big setback in December of 2021. That's when it noted that in-vitro data showed that the drug was not effective in neutralizing the omicron variant. That release was a huge blow to the company and likely why the stock traded much lower after that finding. However, the biotech still has a chance based on new findings that were released about a month ago. Three publications released showed that ADG20 did have neutralization activity against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. It noted that among all monoclonal antibodies in late-stage development or with Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) ADG20, it's only a few of monoclonal antibodies to demonstrate neutralizing activity against Omicron. It was shown that its neutralization assay potency against Omicron is comparable to two other monoclonal antibodies, which were sotrovimab and AZD7742. Adagio has been hard at work with the FDA to update its protocols to possibly increase dosage of ADG20. This increased dosing of the drug might be better for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in patients. It's good that the company has been able to update its findings and to possibly move forward with new protocols. It paused enrollment of new patients in the 300 mg dose arm of both studies. It did that so it can update its protocols to where they need to be in order to start dosing again. Now, Adagio has to prove that ADG20 can live up to expectations once the phase 2/3 STAMP and EVADE studies are resumed and eventually report data. There are several catalyst opportunities for investors to look forward to from this company. An independent data monitoring committee evaluation from the phase 2 STAMP study is expected in Q1 of 2022. From there, interim efficacy analysis is expected in Q2 of 2022. If the data is successful, then that would warrant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) submission thereafter. This is for the treatment side of ADG20. When it comes to the preventative side of things for ADG20, a data package to support EUA will be available Q2 of 2022. From there, an FDA filing for approval is expected Q3 of 2022.

Additional Expansion Opportunities With ADG10 and Pan-CoV

While Adagio is pushing ADG20 back on the right track, especially if the FDA is okay with the increased dosing, it has several other treatments in the pipeline it is developing for COVID-19. One of these drugs is ADG10, which is another monoclonal antibody being developed for the treatment/prevention of the virus. This gives the biotech another shot on goal should things not pan out well with ADG20 in the ongoing phase 2/3 STAMP and EVADE studies. Then, it has a Pan-CoV vaccine it is developing for the prevention of COVID-19 as well. These additional expansion opportunities provide additional shots on goal against this virus. The only downside is that both are still in early-stage clinical testing. ADG10 is only in IND-enabling clinical studies, while Pan-CoV is only in the discovery phase. That means it could be a few years before these treatments reach human testing.

Remember above when I noted that the hope was to increase the dosing of ADG20 to address the Omicron variant efficacy that was found. Well, the company had additional steps in its sleeve as well. The downside is that short of increasing the dosing, these other steps are going to be longer-term solutions. These include the following possible solutions:

Structural engineering modifications - to modify/improve binding to Omicron

Tap into 100 monoclonal antibodies to specifically target omicron through agreement with Adimab that it has

These are longer terms solutions, but at least it has the potential to speak to the FDA in an effort to possibly increase dosing. If the FDA allows such a protocol modification, then it will be very good news for Adagio.

Multiple Monoclonal Antibodies Being Developed for Influenza

A good thing about Adagio is that it's not just only focusing on developing a treatment for COVID-19. It's also in the discovery of expanding to using its expertise for prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza. Influenza is a contagious viral infection that can cause mild to severe symptoms and life-threatening complications such as death. This is another avenue that Adagio is exploring as well. It's estimated that there are between 12,000 to 52,000 flu deaths annually in the United States. Globally, it is estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) that there are between 290,000 to 650,000 deaths per year.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Adagio Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $666.3 million as of Sept. 30, 2021. It believes that it has enough to fund its operations into Q1 of 2023. The cash on hand it has is because of a few reasons. The first being that it has been able to fund its operations through net proceeds from sales of its preferred stock. It raised about $467.7 million of net proceeds with this method. In addition, it completed its initial public offering back in August of 2021. That's when it sold a total of 20,930,000 shares of its common stock, including 2,730,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. In total, it raised approximately $330.9 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before deducting offering expenses payable by the company, which were $3.4 million. With the current estimate, I believe that Adagio may need to raise cash again by the second half of 2022.

Risks To Business

The biggest risk of all would be the ongoing STAMP and EVADE studies. There is no guarantee that either of them will be successful. With Adagio relying on ADG20 for prevention/treatment of COVID-19, a failure in either would be a huge blow for it. At that point, investors would have to wait a while hoping that ADG10 or Pan-CoV are brought into human studies with successful results. A second risk to consider would be the biotech's ability to increase the dosage in either of the STAMP or EVADE studies. That's because the FDA has to allow such protocol modifications for them. If the FDA denies the ability for Adagio to increase dosing, that may limit the efficacy that can be achieved with ADG20. A final risk would be relating to the current cash position. It's estimated that the company has enough cash to last into Q1 of 2023. This is less than 1-year's worth of cash and as such by mid-2022 or after, it is likely going to need to raise additional cash.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Adagio Therapeutics is a good speculative biotech to look into. That's because it's developing ADG20 for prevention and treatment of COVID-19. It hopes to provide a more convenient intramuscular injection dosing of the drug for patients. Not only that, but it hopes to be able to limit the amount of dosing required for the prevention/treatment of COVID-19. What do I mean by this? Well, current vaccination of the virus requires two doses and a booster shot. On the other hand, ADG20 will only need one outpatient provided intramuscular injection. The hope then, which it may prove, is that one such dose can provide protection for a patient for up to one year. The role of how long protection lasts will be proven with the release of the upcoming data, but the point here I'm making is that it is possible ADG20 might provide competitive advantages.