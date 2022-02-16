tulcarion/E+ via Getty Images

I’ve long been unwilling to pay up for popular “theme” stocks, and with the correction in valuations for industrial “compounders” and water stocks, I don’t feel so bad about passing on the group six months ago. The performance of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) hasn’t been the worst in the group since my last update on the company, but a greater than 20% drop is still painful underperformance all the same.

Not unlike in the HVAC space, there are worries now around how Pentair will handle increasingly difficult comps in its core residential pool business, to say nothing of the question of how much demand was pulled forward during the pandemic lockdowns (when a lot of people redirected spending to renovating and improving their homes). I do believe that water treatment offers some upside and I think the industrial filtration business is better than commonly appreciated, but I do think Pentair faces a tough one-two combination of slowing revenue momentum and weaker margins on cost pressures.

Like many other former darlings, I’m conflicted about Pentair today. I do have concerns about “lower for longer” revenue performance, but this is also a company with growth drivers outside of pools and a return on tangible assets that is well above average (one of the highest among multi-industrials). While I do worry that sentiment could limit near-term outperformance, a long-term annualized total potential in the high single-digits for a well-run company is hard to ignore.

Strong Revenue Growth, But Weaker Operating Leverage As Costs Bite

Like many industrial companies, Pentair reported strong top-line results, but couldn’t convert that to better margins as supply chain issues and input cost inflation drove weaker margins. While Pentair’s guidance for 2022 was a little stronger than most, I expect ongoing debate about whether they can really hit those numbers.

Revenue rose 24% as reported and 19% on an organic basis, beating expectations by almost 5%. Revenue was driven by both strong volume (up 11%) and very healthy pricing (up 840bp), and management has talked about passing through price increases on its backlog. Consumer Solutions revenue rose 23%, beating by more than 4%, with 35% growth in Pool and 23% growth in Water Treatment. The Industrial and Flow Tech business generated 13% growth, beating by about 4%, with Residential Flow up 14%, Commercial Flow up 4%, and Industrial Filtration up 24%.

Despite that strong pricing action, costs are squeezing margins. Gross margin declined 240bp from the year-ago quarter to 33.2%, and gross margin was also down more than a point sequentially, missing Street expectations by a hefty 360bp.

Adjusted operating income rose 19%, missing by 3%, with margin down 80bp to 16.9% (a 130bp miss). Recapturing over two points of the gross margin miss through operating items speaks well to management, but will be hard to reproduce. Segment profits rose 21%, with Consumer Solutions up 10%, missing by close to 8%) and margin down about four points to 21.6%. Industrial & Flow Tech profits rose 63%, beating by 20%, with margin up more than four points to 15.1%.

Although Pentair did post a small EPS beat, all of the upside was driven by a lower tax rate.

Solid Guidance, But Underlying Volumes Are Softening

A key question around Pentair moving into 2022 is how the company can build upon the strong results seen in the Pool segment last year (up 40%). Management expects Pool to be up year over year in 2022 on an organic basis, but I suspect that will be coming almost solely from pricing, and I expect some volume declines as the year goes on.

Overall guidance wasn’t bad, though, with management calling for organic revenue growth of 5% to 8% for the year. Although that’s a bit lighter than what some other multi-industrials are looking for, Pentair has a much tougher year-ago comp than most of those other companies.

The biggest question right now is the outlook for the Pool business over the next few years. I definitely believe that pandemic-driven renovation activities pulled in some new-build and renovation demand from future years. That said, the average age of the installed base is over 12 years old, so I don’t think the renovation/replacement well is completely dry, even if it is weaker over the next year or two. Likewise, I think strong recent new-build activity will drive future aftermarket growth, and I believe Pentair will have success in moving business up and out along the feature curve, including the sale of more automation products (which still have relatively low penetration rates in the residential market).

I’m not all that bullish on Commercial Flow in the near term, as I see pretty modest new-build activity in non-residential (outside of industrial), and I don’t see a lot of retrofit activity going toward Pentair. Residential should be stronger, though, as I expect ongoing growth in housing construction.

I’m more bullish on the near-term outlook for Industrial Filtration, as a host of companies with exposure to industrial process markets have pointed to strong demand in areas like food/bev, pharma/life sci, and mining/metals. I also like some of the long-term growth opportunities here, including leverage to biogas, carbon capture, and enhanced waste stream recovery (using advanced filtration to recover valuable materials from industrial waste streams).

The Outlook

The biggest problem I see with Pentair is that the company won’t be in a great position to give the Street what it most wants for a couple of years – namely, above-average revenue growth and margin leverage. My outlook may be too conservative, but I currently see revenue declining in FY’23, and I think there are risks to FY’22 numbers as well. Likewise, I don’t expect a fast snap-back in margins despite Pentair’s pricing efforts and their “transformation activities” in areas like pricing, sourcing, and so on. To be clear, I see nothing fundamentally wrong with the business; I just believe Pentair is heading towards a “lull” and the Street is seldom patient with companies in that situation.

Longer term, I still think Pentair can generate mid-single-digit revenue growth, with healthy growth in its core pool and water treatment operations. I also expect margins to head higher over time, with over 21% EBITDA margin in 2024 and FCF margins heading toward the high teens over time, driving long-term double-digit FCF growth (relative to pre-pandemic levels).

Discounting the cash flows back, I think Pentair is priced for a high single-digit total annualized long-term return now, and a 14.5x multiple on forward EBITDA (driven by near-term margins and returns) can support a fair value in the mid-$60’s.

The Bottom Line

Contrarian investing is fine, and it seems like water-related stocks are finally trading at more reasonable valuations. Given what I think is good long-term potential in pool and water treatment, and options to either grow or sell the filtration business, I like Pentair. I would just offer the caution that sentiment could weigh on these shares a while longer, so investors buying today probably need to have a little patience and may want to stage their purchases to protect from/take advantage of further declines before sentiment bottoms out.