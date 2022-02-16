nespix/iStock via Getty Images

So we have news out of Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) that they are going to phase out cross-app tracking on Android phones (starting two years from now) and this is causing a selloff in the shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS).

While that potentially affects only part of their business (the recently acquired Fyber and AdColony) and not their core On-Device Media segment (Ignite, SingleTap, Content Media and other products).

However, people might want to read the following parts of their Needham conference early January:

Laura Martin Okay. Makes sense, you're talking about privacy issues. So specifically, since you're predominantly Android what the impact of cookies deprecation would be on you in 2023, if Google actually deprecates cookies, we're the Google analysts, I'm saying no, but they say yes, so let's pretend they're telling the truth. If we have cookies deprecation, how does that affect you? And have you had, it is I got the sense, you don't have any iOS? So I just wanted to double check, double click on that, and ask you if you had any defaqto IDFA negative impact when they did their 14.5 or 15.1 upgrades? Bill Stone Yes, so first on Android, then we'll come to iOS, on the Android side of things, there's no concept of cookies inside applications, right. So that's a web thing. And so the question is, is Android ID, which is kind of the proxy for cookies? Is there any risk of that getting deprecated? Our view right now is the answer is no, as if you kind of look at the changes going from kind of Android 11 to Android 12 and the potential Android 13, you're seeing actually Google being putting more steps in the way not last, but still offering it up to customers to do it as a customer choice thing versus forcing it like Apple (AAPL) did in your face. So, we see it going the other way. But let's just say for argument's sake, it does happen because of our software and device, we actually have our own identifiers on the device. And we can actually create our own identifiers and integrate them in with the mobile measurement partner. So we actually have belt and suspenders on that issue or that risk, if it were happening, and we don't think it's going to happen. But if it were to happen, because we have our technology embedded on the device that actually gives us the identifiers. And because we then therefore draft off the carrier or OEM privacy policies, not Google's privacy policies, the operator OEM can make a decision of how they would want to implement that with the ID. So that could actually give us a big strategic advantage in the marketplace relative to where other players have, we are obviously in an IDFA world, that wasn't the case. As far as Apple goes specifically, yes, we do have exposure to iOS, and that that's intentional, we want to continue to grow our exposure to iOS, but the majority of our revenues 75% of those revenues today are on Android. On the iOS side, we've seen on IDFA, we saw some initial impact, like others did. But I would say relative to a Snap, for example, nothing in that Zip code, or that it was very much around the edges for us. But at the end of the day, we know consumer eyeballs are on iPhones, we therefore know that advertiser budgets have to go to those eyeballs because that's where they're at. And they may have to adjust the return on ad spend goals and objectives. But the budgets are returning on to iOS. And I think that what we're seeing on that front is probably pretty similar to what other companies are, but we just don't have the same amount of exposure to it, given our Android focus.

The market seems blissfully unaware of this (and even we initially forgot about it until a member pointed it out), but at some point, this info will get wider traction. Then there is this from Oppenheimer (our emphasis):

Google changes to make Digital Turbine access 'more valuable,' says Oppenheimer After The Wall Street Journal said Google plans to adopt new privacy changes to curtail tracking across apps on Android phones, Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan said the "initial reaction is gut-wrenching caution for all adtech names." However, he notes that the report said Google will wait "at least the next two years" and he argues that these reported changes "will only further bifurcate the sector into the haves and have-nots." Digital Turbine (APPS) is "firmly in the winning category" as its unique access on 1.6B smartphones' firmware/software will become more valuable and hasten the urgency for larger impacted players to tap into Digital Turbine's "superior proprietary" data and products, said Horan, who echoes his prior view that the company appears to be a beneficiary to the pressures facing some other ad companies. Horan keeps an Outperform rating and $117 price target on Digital Turbine shares, which are down $8.31, or 15%, to $47.30 in morning trading.

This refers to the data advantage that Greenhaven referred to in their Q3 bulletin:

They do not publicly emphasize their data advantages, but because Digital Turbine software is on the phone and operates under the carrier or OEM's user agreement, they have access to a lot of data that other digital advertisers lack. How much data and how they can use it is determined, in part, by each carrier or hardware manufacturer, but at a high level, they know the model of phone and when it was activated, the demographics of the owner, what apps are installed, and which and when they have been opened. In a marketplace where advertisers are paying for app installs and activations, these data advantages can yield significantly lower cost per activation and drive advertising dollars towards the Digital Turbine ecosystem. It will take time to integrate the data advantages into campaigns and sell those campaigns to AdColony clients to be run on Fyber ad networks

So even if Digital Turbine would be affected by Google's proposed change in cross-app tracking policies (which the CEO Bill Stone just argued isn't the case, see above), they have advantages that will become more, not less important in such a new environment.

And if there is still any doubt this Google change will materially impact Digital Turbine (our emphasis):

Google implicitly criticized Apple's approach in its announcement, however: "We realize that other platforms have taken a different approach to ads privacy, bluntly restricting existing technologies used by developers and advertisers. We believe that - *without first providing a privacy-preserving alternative path* - such approaches can be ineffective and lead to worse outcomes for user privacy and developer businesses.

This suggests Google itself will come with an alternative before making changes.

Basically, the shares of Digital Turbine are flushed with the bathwater while their 40+ relations with OEMs and carriers provide them with alternatives that competitors might struggle with.

Given that they were only temporarily affected by similar changes on the iOS side and they have workarounds for these changes on the Android side, and produced good Q3 results recently this seems a buying opportunity to us.