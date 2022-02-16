Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

I generally invest in well-managed businesses trading at a significant discount to fair value that I'd be comfortable holding for a long time if my thesis doesn't immediately play out - Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is not one of those businesses. That said, there appears to be substantial value for a potential buyer to unlock.

Overview

Monty Bennett is the Founder & Chairman of three public companies with related interests:

Ashford Hospitality Trust owns 100 hotels in the US, located in 28 states with 22,286 rooms.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) owns 13 luxury hotels with 3,722 rooms total.

Ashford Inc (AINC) serves as an asset manager and hospitality advisor to AHT and BHR, operating many, but not all, of their hotels.

AHT and BHR both pay management fees to AINC; however, none of these entities have done much to benefit common shareholders since AHT spun out AINC:

Common shares of each company had negative total returns from Jan-15 until Covid, and all were further crushed by the Covid pandemic, though only AHT had to dilute into oblivion to stay afloat. Trapping Value has detailed AHT's moves over the last two years should the reader wish for additional color (at the money offerings, common for preferred stock exchanges, maintaining payments to AINC, etc.).

AHT now screens as a stub with a ~$300m market cap, $3.9B in debt, and over $700m in working capital, with $533m TTM revenue and breakeven EBITDA.

Why would you be interested in an obscenely levered company that has performed terribly for common shareholders?

Cash-burn returned to break even per the Q3-21 earnings call:

"From a cash utilization standpoint, our portfolio generated hotel EBITDA of $62 million in a quarter. Our current monthly run rate for interest expense is approximately $11 million and our current monthly run rate for corporate G&A and advisory expense is approximately $4 million."

Pro-forma monthly CapEx should also be ~$10m (FY20 budget was $125-145m annually before Covid and some hotel dispositions - and only $19m YTD Sep-21).

All but $224m of the debt is at the individual hotels, the remaining $3.7B of loans are non-recourse to corporate. Of these loans, per the Q3-21 conference call, all but 7 of the 100 hotels were EBITDA positive (and only 4 are in technical default):

Debt is termed out far enough to allow for more robust hospitality and leisure recovery, post their recent Marriott Crystal Gateway refinance:

Valuation

At the current ~$300m market cap, you are buying the $700m of cash at AHT, less a $224m loan and ~$175m of preferred equity, leaving you with a portfolio of 100 hotels and more net cash than the current market cap. Are the hotels worth more than their $3.7B debt? 22,286 hotel rooms imply a value of ~$170k/room key to break even. Given all hotels are not equal, this is an imperfect metric, especially since the less valuable hotels could be defaulted while the more valuable hotels retained. Based on recent sales, these hotels are likely worth far more than $170k/key:

If you would like to compare these deals to the quality of AHT's holdings, see the full portfolio.

I find the SOHO deal particularly reasonable when evaluating comparable sales. AHT's full portfolio did $128 of RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) in FY19 ($130 when you adjust for dispositions), whereas the disposed SOHO DoubleTree did $107 in FY19. At $221k/key, AHT's portfolio would be valued at $4.9B, or $1.2B net ($36/share).

The Apple acquisition of the Portland hotel for $301k/key highlighted $105 of RevPAR in Q3-21, when AHT's full portfolio did ~$100 RevPAR in Q3-21. At $301k, it would be $6.7B, or $3.0B net ($88/share).

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) has also put out some good info on current hotel valuations, with one slide in particular strongly suggesting Ashford's hotels are being valued significantly below market:

The Host Hotel press release above includes the following regarding multiples:

Since the beginning of 2021, we have invested $1.6 billion in early-cycle acquisitions. The blended EBITDA multiple on our seven hotel acquisitions is 13.0x3, which compares favorably to the nearly $1 billion generated, including amounts due under seller financing, from our seven hotel dispositions at a 15.4x2 EBITDA multiple, including estimated foregone capital expenditures.

Many of the above deals are being completed at 8-10% cap rates based on FY19 EBITDA (or even better in Host's case), which is another way to value the portfolio:

AHT's current portfolio did $437m of FY19 EBITDA, trading at an ~8x multiple/12% cap rate on 2019 EBITDA against their $3.7B in debt. At a 10% cap rate, they would be worth ~$700m more than the debt ($20/share), and at 8%, ~$1.8B more than the debt ($53/share). At the Host average disposition rate of 6.5%, the AHT portfolio would be valued at $3.0B more than their hotel debt ($89/share). Again, this is a conservative way of viewing all the hotels against all the debt, whereas one could be more selective and default on hotels where the debt was greater than the value of the hotel.

This issue is not a new one for AHT - on their Q2-19 call, the CEO opined:

"If you take just two of our 121 hotels, the Hilton Boston Back Bay and the Renaissance Nashville and apply a reasonable value for those hotels, we believe the implied equity value after debt pay down is approximately $200 million. You add the excess cash on our balance sheet as of the second quarter to the implied equity value of those two hotels, we believe the combined value significantly exceeds our market cap."

I don't believe the significant valuation gap is likely to be closed until changes occur at the top of AHT.

However, one thing that might put a floor on the common shares would be a resumption of dividends. In FY19, $86.2m was paid in combined preferred and common distributions, and now that the majority of the preferred is gone, it's not hard to envision $50m of cash could be available for distributions per year in the next couple years, if the bounty isn't partially funneled back to AINC. But $50m for an annual dividend would be almost a 20% yield at today's prices and share count.

Risks

Per the AHT/AINC agreement (Remington manages 58/100 hotels), firing AINC as an advisor would cost many years of management fees. The fees paid to AINC are included in the EBITDA above, and I don't see any indication they are poor managers, just expensive and hard to fire.

Ashford gave Oaktree a tranche of warrants with their corporate loan a year ago, which the wording in recent filings suggests will result in 20% dilution to shareholders. However, upon review of their last transcript, credit agreement and recent filings, it appears these warrants were not hedged for further dilution, and will result in ~1.7m being issued with a $40 strike. If Oaktree takes action to try to increase their warrant value, this could be fantastic for common shareholders.

Most of AHT's hotels are cash traps (Q3-21 call) and cannot pass their earnings back to corporate, even though they are EBITDA positive in aggregate. AHT has enough cash to remove the going-concern risk in their financials (greater than 12 months of liquidity).

Last year an activist with less than 3% of common shares was unsuccessful in their attempt to make changes at Ashford, but their stake was also minimal. Per the 10-K:

Our charter authorizes our board of directors to issue common stock or preferred stock in one or more classes and to establish the preferences and rights of any class of common stock or preferred stock issued. These actions can be taken without obtaining stockholder approval. Our issuance of additional classes of common stock or preferred stock could substantially dilute the interests of the holders of our common stock. Such issuances could also have the effect of delaying or preventing someone from taking control of us, even if a change in control were in our stockholders' best interests.

Due to related party risks discussed previously and the extreme dilution, many investors may have written AHT off as un-investable. Clauses like the one above suggest Management is prepared to protect themselves at the expense of common shareholders.

Further Covid-related shutdowns would continue to suppress AHT's earnings power, or a broader economic recension could further impair asset values and leisure spending. AHT represents in their investor deck that over half their pro forma 2019 revenue was leisure spending, which is good if business travel lags at least.

Ashford has been pumped by Twitter users like Zach Morris and Will Meade in the past, which may be partly responsible for the recent share price decline as other "meme" stocks have plummeted. Ashford's CEO embraced these shareholders last June, before dumping significant equity offerings on them afterwards.

AHT, BHR, and AINC recently announced the completion of a SEC investigation with no charges. While good, a company that puts out a press release when the SEC clears them is in a certain risk bracket I generally would like to avoid. Investors would likely be better off if the SEC took issue with AHT's arrangements.

Conclusion

In summary, AHT was reasonably cast off by the market - the debt is high, the earnings are low, and common shareholders have been battered as AHT attempted to weather the Covid storm via exponential dilution while still paying fat management fees to related parties. However, the recent share price decline has resulted in AHT trading for less than net cash per share, and possibly for less than a tenth of the realizable value of their hotel portfolio, as the hotels could be worth $80-90/share. I personally don't trust Ashford's current management to pass this value along to shareholders, but an outside bidder might be able to realize significant value for common shareholders from the company's very real and very valuable assets.