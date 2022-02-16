Erik Gonzalez Garcia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Petco

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) went public in January 2021, raising approximately $817 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that was priced at $18.00 per share and valued the company at around $4 billion.

The firm sells pet-related products and services online and offline through its retail store network and website.

Until the company can drive meaningful volume and growth in retail store-only activities, such as through its veterinary/health/grooming initiatives, WOOF appears to be stuck in a slower growth paradigm versus online-only competitors.

I’m Neutral on Hold for Petco until it can show a higher growth trajectory.

Company

San Diego, California-based Petco was founded in 1965 as a specialty retailer to offer products and services to pet owners to improve the quality of life for their pets.

The firm has since expanded into providing online access to products and services via its website and mobile application.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Ron Coughlin, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously president of HP's Personal Systems business line.

Petco’s Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers and users both through its offline retail store network of approximately 1,449 U.S. and Puerto Rico Pet Care Center locations as well as through online social media, SEO and advertising. The company also has a joint venture in Mexico with 108 locations and an online presence there.

Petco has invested heavily in recent years to build out its online-to-offline capabilities enabling customers to buy online and pick up in store [BOPUS] as well as curbside pickup.

Management believes its multi-channel approach results in increased customer retention and higher per-customer spend.

Below is a graphic showing how the firm sees its ecosystem:

Petco Ecosystem (SEC EDGAR)

(Source)

Petco’s Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for pet care products and services was an estimated $131.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to exceed $202 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.9% from 2016 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased innovation in products and service offerings by market participants as well as increased use of technology to keep track of and care for pets.

Also, an increasing variety of technological solutions attract and retain pet owners in sticky service apps such as Wag and DogVacay.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

PetSmart

Chewy (CHWY)

PetMed Express (PETS)

Other online/offline major and local retailers

WOOF’s Recent Financial Performance

Topline revenue by quarter has grown sequentially over the past 5 quarters:

5-Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has followed approximately the same trajectory as total revenue:

5-Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Income from continuing operations by quarter has grown markedly in FQ3 and FQ4 2021:

5-Quarter Income From Continuing Operations (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have followed a similar trajectory as income from continuing operations:

5-Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

(Source data for above GAAP financial charts)

In the past 12 months, WOOF’s stock price has fallen 23.4 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ rise of 13.65 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52-Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

(Source)

Valuation Metrics For WOOF

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $5,210,000,000 Enterprise Value $8,030,000,000 Price / Sales 0.88 Enterprise Value / Sales 1.43 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 16.95 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $183,420,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 19.01% Earnings Per Share $0.48

(Source)

As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Chewy; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Chewy Petco Variance Price / Sales 2.63 0.88 -66.5% Enterprise Value / Sales 2.60 1.43 -45.0% Enterprise Value / EBITDA 456.64 16.95 -96.3% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $202,430,000 $183,420,000 -9.4% Revenue Growth Rate 32.3% 19.0% -41.2%

(Source)

Commentary On Petco

In its last earnings call, covering Q3 2021’s results, management highlighted the inflation environment for both products and labor.

Notably, CEO Ron Coughlin said that the firm has been less affected by inflation (that it can’t pass through) due to its focus on the higher end of the pet supplies market which tends to be less affected by price changes.

On the labor front, WOOF reported a 40% increase in Pet Care Center applications in Q3 versus the beginning of 2021.

Coughlin believes successful retail is now firmly focused on the omni-channel experience and it has been accelerated by the pandemic, providing Petco with advantages from its retail network connecting to its online presence.

This is a swipe at pure-play players like Chewy, which has been growing at a faster rate than Petco which has been no doubt hampered in its retail footprint by the pandemic over the past two years.

As to its financial results, Q3 revenue was an increase of 15% year-over-year and up slightly sequentially, with an increase in consumable products up 21% year-over-year.

Services and Other grew by 28%, a function of growth in its membership and subscription programs.

The firm has seen inflation pressures through transportation, logistics and labor cost increases, reducing its gross margin to 41.2%, down 177 basis points. But management said that ‘on a sequential basis, the shift in gross margin was primarily driven by the outsized strength of consumables,’ which are affecting its product mix.

Free cash flow was $124 million, an increase of 18% over the prior year and its net leverage rate dropped by 19%, from 3.2x to 2.6x.

Looking ahead, management guided Q4 slightly higher than Q3 across major metrics, although gross margin is expected to be in line due to the above-referenced consumables business strength affecting product mix.

Regarding valuation, WOOF is being valued by the market at significantly lower valuation multiples than Chewy. From a revenue growth perspective, this valuation difference appears valid as WOOF is growing at a slower rate.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the continued inflation environment for supplies and labor, although there are signs of greater movement by unemployed persons seeking work in recent months.

While management says it has been able to pass through price increases due to its focus on a higher end clientele, I wonder if that will continue to be the case to the extent that inflation persists.

A second risk is the increased sales of consumables that are driving margin down against its other products.

The firm says that the increase in consumables is a strategic benefit in that it creates a higher customer lifetime value [LTV] versus only other supplies.

While I like the omni-channel capability of Petco, I still think that the firm may be on the slow-growing side of online-only versus omni-channel debate.

Until the company can drive meaningful volume and growth in retail store-only activities, such as through its veterinary/health/grooming initiatives, WOOF appears to be stuck in a slower growth paradigm versus online-only competitors.

I’m on Hold for Petco until it can show a higher growth trajectory.