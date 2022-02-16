shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Since we initially went Long on Triton (NYSE:TRTN) last May, we have utilized the stock as an overlooked, underappreciated vehicle to benefit from the ongoing supply chain challenges and the elevated leverage that industry players have been enjoying, including dry bulkers, containerships, and container lessors.

Following exceptional sequential growth and record profitability during this period, the stock has rewarded us with solid total returns, including a rising stock price and growing dividends.

On Tuesday, the company posted its Q4 results, exhibiting another quarter of record net income, expanding capital returns, and a well-positioned fleet profile that should continue producing record financials moving forward.

With the stock increasingly becoming too cheap to keep ignoring, shares of Triton gained by roughly 10% on the same day, continuing its gradual climb.

For those that have remained on the sidelines over the past year, a reasonable concern could be that the stock's prolonged rally has limited Triton's current upside. However, we believe that this is hardly the case. In fact, we believe that Triton has significant upside potential ahead, and the stock remains largely undervalued.

What We Are Looking At Today Are The Following Points

Examine Triton's Q4 results and what is currently going on in the industry. Examine Triton's current capital return profile. Appoint a reasonable valuation multiple to Triton stock (PT update.)

So let's get everything in order...

Recent Developments, Q4 Results, The Market

Triton's Q4 results came in line with our expectations, once again. Revenues grew 23.7% to $417.1 million, while adjusted net income was $177.5 million or $2.67 per diluted share. This implies an increase of 57% year-over-year and a 9.8% increase sequentially.

A robust increase in goods consumption, especially in the United States, prompted a high level of trade growth, while across-the-board logistical bottlenecks delayed container turn-times, resulting in incremental demand for containers. Further, fixed vessel capacity contributed to a significant increase in freight rates and kept Triton's customers highly concentrated on container availability. Hence, prices for new containers reached new records and very high market leasing rates, leading to Triton achieving another quarter of record performance.

Remember that Triton placed $3.6 billion worth of container orders leading to expanding its asset base by 30% in 2021. In fact, management estimates that Triton achieved a 40% share of all new leasing transactions during the year, solidifying Triton's position as the "go-to" supplier in the container leasing industry

Powered by record leasing margins and dead-cheap financing, Triton recorded an annualized ROE of 30.7% in Q4, improving even further from last quarter's already impressive 29.4%.

What Is Going On?

I am sure you have heard a million times about the ongoing supply chain crisis. And while we occasionally see analysts, executives, and industry experts say that the situation is easing, containership TCE rates remain at record levels. In fact, they continue to rise!

As a result, this has not only aided container lessors such as Triton, but container lessors themselves are unable to meet the underlying demand for containers. Along with the rest of the world, they also battle to get their hands on their orders, which in this case are more new containers.

You can plainly see the consequences of the current market situation in the following graphs the company has provided. In short, consumption remains at near-record levels in the U.S., and as importers continue to battle to meet that demand, the result is a lasting obstruction in the supply chain, further impacting the restocking of inventories.

As the bottom right chart illustrates, despite the so-called easing situation in the ports, there is still a near-record number of container vessels lingering off the U.S. West Coast to unload their cargoes. In other words, there is not a sufficient amount of available ships, containers, trucks, and chassis to meet the underlying demand, which, combined with scarce labor in the yards, terminals, and rail networks, further impact the overall logistical hurdles.

To dive in a little bit further, take a look at the left chart below. It displays the annual container production split in percentages amongst the leasing companies and the shipping lines.

As you can see, shipping lines increased their share in 2021 due to the high ROI they can achieve incrementally on containers these days.

On the right, we can see container factory inventory and depot stocks. Indeed, an easing of container shortages has occurred. However, while container factory inventory is somewhat back to "normal," it's still just 2% of the global container fleet available. Further, as the bottom right chart illustrates, there are no depot units available. So again, the supply chain situation remains very tight.

This should indicate that record leasing rates should endure for Triton. Thankfully, we don't have to speculate. Triton has made all the necessary preparations to take full advantage of the current supply chain turmoil. The leases signed on Triton's newly acquired containers (the 30% increase in its asset-based as we mentioned earlier) have an average duration of 13 years.

Due to lessees fighting to secure an adequate amount of containers, Triton has taken advantage of their torment to lock in extremely (for the industry) long leases. For this reason, Triton's average remaining lease duration currently stands at 78 months (6.5 years). In the previous quarter, Triton's average remaining lease duration was 59 months. This illustrates just how much the company has enhanced its medium-term cash flow visibility in such a short period of time.

Combined with Triton's recent debt restructuring and very precise cash flow visibility, it's fairly safe to say that Triton's Q1-2022 profitability will be quite close to that of Q4.

Specifically, management mentioned:

While the first quarter of the year typically represents the slow season for dry containers and contains the fewest number of billable days, we expect our Adjusted net income per share in the first quarter of 2022 will be relatively in line with the fourth quarter of 2021 due to our operating momentum.

Additionally, with an expanded fleet, softer financing costs, and stock buybacks (more on that later), it's fairly safe to suppose that EPS will be at least as high as it is now, plus any accretive gains. Assuming a quarterly run-rate of $2.67, I would say that an adjusted EPS of around $10.68 is a rather prudent estimate for FY2022. Let's agree on $10.00 just to be extra safe.

Capital Returns

With profitability proliferating at Triton, we should expect growing capital returns in the medium term, powered by an elevated bottom line and robust cash flow visibility. Revving capital returns are, in fact, already occurring, with the company hiking its quarterly dividend by 14% back in October.

As far as buybacks go, Triton repurchased 1.1 million common shares (around 1.6% of its shares outstanding) during Q4 and an additional 0.7 million common shares through February 11th, 2022. For context, Triton has purchased approximately 20% of its common shares since the inception of the program in August 2018. Talk about exceptional shareholder value creation!

Note that despite the stock's gradual but steady rally, the stock yields a substantial 4.17%, while the payout ratio should stand around 25% based on our expected FY2022 EPS.

The Valuation

Below you can see our FY2022 adjusted EPS estimate of $10.00, as explained earlier. We have also set the FY2022 DPS at $2.60 (current run-rate, but we should get a DPS hike in Q3-2022 to be paid Q4-2022, hence growing this amount.)

At $68.47, Triton is currently trading at roughly 6.8 times this year's adjusted net income. Taking into account all of the points made in this article, as well as Triton's massive capital return yield (dividend + buybacks), shares remain very undervalued, in our opinion.

Adopting a fair valuation expansion at around 10X EPS, we are looking at a potential upside of 45%+, despite the recent rally. Still, to abide by the market's ongoing (though ludicrous- we have explained why the stock is valued cheaply here) valuation-setting behavior, we appoint an 8.5X multiple for our price target, which is now revised at $85. Accordingly, Triton remains a Strong Buy, in our view.