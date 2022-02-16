billnoll/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Toronto-based Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) released its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results on February 16, 2022.

Note: This article is an update of my article published on January 22, 2022. Production has been updated from new data (AISC, Gold price, etc.)

1 - Q4 and full-year results snapshot

The company beat analysts' expectations this quarter, with net earnings increasing to $726 million from $685 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenues rose 0.9% from last year to $3,310 million. The adjusted net earnings are $1.16 per share.

Furthermore, Barrick Gold posted better-than-expected gold production for the full year of 4.437 million ounces was within the 4.4 to 4.7 million ounce guidance range.

Production for the fourth quarter was 1.203 Moz (sold 1.234 Moz) of gold and 126 Mlbs of Copper (sold 113 Moz).

The average market price for gold in Q4 was $1,793 per ounce while the average market price for copper was $4.40 per pound.

GOLD: Chart Production per mine (Fun Trading )

Copper production of 415 million pounds for 2021 was also within the guidance range of 410 to 460 million pounds.

Production was higher sequentially mainly due to the strong performance from Carlin and Cortez following the repair of the Goldstrike roaster completed at the end of the third quarter, which allowed for increased processing of material mined from both sites.

Finally, attributable group reserves more than replaced depletion at a better grade.

2 - Stock Performance

Barrick Gold is one of the three gold miners that I consider my core long-term "gold miners," along with Newmont (NEM) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

We can see that Barrick is underperforming Newmont but is faring better than Agnico Eagle. GOLD is down 7% in one year.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment thesis

The investment thesis has not changed for many years. I recommend keeping a long-term GOLD position and never entirely selling out. GOLD is part of my core long-term gold miners holding with Newmont Corp. and Agnico Eagle, which recently merged with Kirkland Lake Gold.

However, the gold price is turning more volatile, and I expect this trend to continue throughout 2022.

The problem is the multi-year high inflation we are experiencing and how the Fed will respond. Most analysts think the Fed will raise the interest rate by 2% to 2.5% in 2022.

Raising interest is a negative for gold, and while the gold price is going up now, I do not think this uptrend is sustainable, and I expect the gold price to retrace in a few weeks or less.

Thus, it is crucial to use about 40% of your total capital investment to trade the stock LIFO short term in light of the gold industry's extreme volatility and inherent cyclicity - not to mention the geopolitical risks attached to specific regions Barrick Gold is operating, notably Africa.

Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet 4Q21 and Production Data: The Raw Numbers

Barrick Gold 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ billion 3.279 2.956 2.893 2.826 3.310 Net Income in $ billion 0.685 0.538 0.411 0.347 0.726 EBITDA $ billion 2.078 1.788 1.613 1.563 2.101* EPS diluted in $/share 0.39 0.30 0.23 0.20 0.41 Cash from operations in $ million 1,638 1,302 639 1,050 1,387 Capital Expenditure in $ million 546 539 658 569 669 Free Cash Flow in $ million 1,092 763 -19 481 718 Total cash $ billion 5.19 5.67 5.14 5.04 5.28 Long-term Debt in $ billion 5.16 5.15 5.15 5.15 5.15 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.20* Shares outstanding (diluted) in billion 1.778 1.778 1.779 1.779 1.779 Gold Production 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Gold Production K Oz 1,206 1,101 1,041 1,092 1,203 Copper Production Mlbs 119 93 96 100 126 AISC $/Oz by-product 929 1,018 1,087 1,034 971 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,871 1,777 1,820 1,790 1,793

Data Source: Company press release

* Estimated by Fun Trading

Note: Historical data starting from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Part I - Barrick Gold - Balance Sheet Analysis

1 - Revenue details. GOLD earned $3.31 billion in 4Q21

GOLD: Chart revenue history (Fun Trading)

Barrick reported its fourth quarter 2021 results on February 16, 2022. Barrick recorded total sales of $3,310 million, down 1% year over year.

The company's net earnings were $726 million, or $0.41 per share in fourth quarter 2021 compared to $685 million, or $0.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities dropped 15.3% year over year to $1,387 million compared to $1,638 million a year ago, with a gold price reaching $1,793 per ounce this quarter.

The cost of sales was $1,075 per ounce this quarter.

2 - Free cash flow was $718 million in 4Q21

GOLD: Chart FCF History (Fun Trading)

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

The free cash flow for the quarter was $718 million, and the trailing twelve-month free cash flow is $1,943 million, which covers the dividend payout quickly.

Barrick Gold declares a $0.10/share quarterly dividend, an 11.1% increase sequentially. The company has started a performance dividend policy that will enhance the return to shareholders when the Company's liquidity is strong. I believe the extra dividend will be $0.10 per share for a total of $0.20 per share this quarter.

Barrick Gold is also launching a stock buyback program of as much as $1 billion. In the press release:

The fourth quarter dividend was increased by 11% to 10 cents per share. Under the Company's new dividend policy, a base dividend will in future be coupled to a performance dividend linked to the net cash on the balance sheet. The Board also approved a share buyback program of up to $1 billion, given our belief that the shares are trading in a price range that does not reflect the value of the Company's mining and financial assets and future business prospects.

3 - No more net debt and cash on hand of $5,280 million.

GOLD: Chart Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Total debt was $5.150 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, and the total cash was $5,280 million. The company has an excellent debt position.

Part II - 4Q21 Gold Production and Full-year 2021 with Commentary

The company reported fourth quarter production for gold of 1,203K Au ounces (sold 1,234K Oz) and 126M Cu Lbs (sold 113M Cu Lbs).

The average price for gold in the third quarter was $1,793 per ounce while the average copper price was $4.40 per pound. AISC is estimated at $971 per ounce.

1 - Gold production details and historical charts

Weak production again this quarter slightly better than the 2Q21, as shown below:

GOLD: Chart production history (Fun Trading)

Nevada, including Turquoise and Phoenix, did better sequentially. Long Canyon production was a little down.

GOLD: Chart Production per mine 4Q21 (Fun Trading)

2 - Copper Production per mine and per quarter ending the fourth quarter of 2021

GOLD: Production Copper (Fun Trading)

The primary 4Q21 copper production was 4.2% higher than in 3Q21. Copper sales were a record 126 M lbs, but the company sold 113 M lbs in 4Q21.

3 - Prices realized

The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,793 per ounce, and it was $4.40 per pound for copper. The company is still enjoying solid and stable commodity prices.

Gold price history

GOLD: Gold price history (Fun Trading)

Copper price history

GOLD: Chart price copper (Fun Trading)

The gold price realized in the fourth quarter of 2021 was up 0.2% sequentially, and the copper price realized was 10.6% higher sequentially.

Barrick Gold Q4 gold all-in sustaining costs per oz. was $971 per ounce, lower than in Q3.

GOLD: Chart AISC history (Fun Trading)

Technical Analysis And Commentary

GOLD: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

GOLD forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $22.3 and support at $20.6.

The trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 40% of your total position. Trading LIFO allows you first to sell your most recent purchases while keeping your core long position for a higher target.

I suggest selling 25% between $22 and $22.4 and waiting for an eventual breakout to sell another 15% above $23.75. RSI is now above 70, which is a sell signal.

However, if gold turns bearish again, GOLD will likely drop below $20 and could even cross the support (breakdown) to retest $18.50-17.75 again in the worst-case scenario. I suggest accumulating GOLD below $20.6.

Rampant inflation is helping the gold price right now, but it is not a simple connection and could reverse quickly. The main issue is how hawkish the Fed will shift in 2022 to fight it, as I have explained earlier.

Right now, I am not utterly optimistic about the gold price mid-term even if we are currently at $1,865 per ounce, we could retest $1,800 per ounce or lower soon.

Watch gold price and the Fed mood like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!