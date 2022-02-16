anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

When SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) went public in March of last year, I concluded to not join the rush. The company went public in a couple of weeks in which technology names were not in demand at the time (just as is the case currently).

In the meantime, shares have seen a real boom and partial bust cycle as the company has seen solid execution over the past year, and yet I am not committing myself to buy shares yet here amidst appealing opportunities opening up across the wider technology sector.

The Business, The IPO

SEMrush is all about measuring results from online marketing, with the company describing itself as the leading online visibility management SaaS platform. On this platform, businesses are able to identify and reach the right audience within the right context and through the right channels.

The company was founded in 2009 and has grown to an employee base of some 1,000 workers (at the time of the offering), which generate $150 million in annual recurring revenues from 150 countries across the globe. These services are key for the end clients of SEMrush as online visibility is key, as finding the right target at the right time and through the right channels becomes an ever bigger challenge, with so many options available.

The platform of SEMrush collects data points across hundreds of millions of domains in other to offer better-measured marketing analytics. With consumers across the world spending many more hours online, companies and organizations like the technology to access these customers online. Even if they can, they typically lack comprehensive data insights and analytics, as they themselves do not have sufficient data, insights or analytics on these customers.

The company went public at $14 per share as a diluted share count of 133 million shares translated into a $1.86 billion equity valuation, or about $1.70 billion after accounting for the net cash position. The business generated $92 million in revenues in 2019, on which it lost $8 million on an operating basis. Revenues were up 35% to $125 million in 2020, with operating losses narrowing a bit to $6 million.

Based on the fourth quarter performance (for 2020 that is), revenues ran at a run rate of around $150 million while the loss rate came in close to the break-even mark. Shares fell to $12 per share out of the gate, with the business being valued at around 10 times sales, while these same sales have been growing at a rate of close to 40% per annum at the time. This looks relatively compelling, yet the valuation was tricky as there have been operational risks as well, including the reliance on APIs and impact of changes in privacy regulations on that front.

Amidst all of this, I decided to watch the developments take place from the sidelines.

Boom - Partial Bust

Shares immediately fell to the $12 mark after the public offering as they recovered in a spectacular fashion and rose to the $32 mark in September, before now having sold off to $18 again, still marking 50% gains from the levels at which shares traded after the public offering.

In May, the company posted first quarter results, the first quarterly earnings report after the public offering. First quarter sales were up 44% to $40 million as a GAAP operating profit of $1.5 million was truly impressive.

Second quarter sales were up as much as 58%, albeit amidst easier comparable, as revenues came in at $45 million, with break-even results being posted on the bottom line.

Third quarter sales came in at $49.3 million, up a decent 53% year-over-year as a GAAP operating loss of $0.3 million was reported. Somewhat worrying is that fourth quarter sales growth was set to slow down to 42-43%, with revenues seen at nearly $52 million. Moreover, the fourth quarter loss is expected to increase quite a bit, to more than $5 million.

The 135 million shares now trade at $18 per share, resulting in a $2.43 billion equity valuation, or $2.24 billion operating valuation based on a net cash position of $188 million. With revenues now trending close to $200 million per annum, the sales multiple comes in at 11 times sales, while growth is still impressive at 40-50%. While flattish operating results were released in recent quarters, I am a bit puzzled behind the anticipated deleveraging on the bottom line in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the company and selling shareholders sold 5 million shares at $20.50 per share in November, quite a bit from the highs.

Concluding Remark

The truth is that SEMrush was probably priced more attractively than I believed at the time of the offering last year. Shares have seen a huge run in the meantime, but have sold-off a bit again. With shares trading at around 10 times annualized sales here, the valuation looks reasonable with growth being quite resilient at 40-50% over the past year.

Furthermore, I am impressed with the fact that the company has been breaking even already during most of the year, albeit that the softer end to the year (in terms of margins) comes a bit of a surprise to me, including the share offering in November.

While the company has seen a resilient first year since the offering, I am still not committing myself to buying the shares despite an impressive customer base and good annual customer cohorts. While the company has certainly proved me partially wrong, the entire sector has seen quite a fierce sell-off as of recent, creating perhaps better-buying opportunities elsewhere.