It’s been about 15 months since I wrote my latest bullish article on Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), and in that time, the shares have returned about 2.75% against a gain of about 25% for the S&P 500. I thought I’d look at the company again to see if it makes sense to continue to hold my shares, or whether it’s time to look for more profitable opportunities elsewhere. I’ll make this determination by returning to the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Additionally, there’s been some insider activity that I think is noteworthy, and so therefore I’ll be noting it. Finally, short put options have improved my returns massively on this name, and that performance isn’t captured in typical return calculations. For that reason, I’ll be highlighting my options history here as a way to point out how you might boost your returns in a risk-reducing way.

I imagine that you’re a busy crowd, dear readers, so I’ll leap to the point in this, my thesis statement paragraph. I write this for those people who managed to land here after skipping over the title and the three bullet points above. Alternatively, if those weren’t sufficiently “thesis statement” for you, I’ll ply you with a bit more of my thesis in this paragraph. As I typed in the bullet point above, the financial performance in 2021 was “ok.” It’s much improved from 2020, obviously, but still nowhere near as good as 2019. That’s ok, though, as I’m still of the view that the dividend is very well covered. At the same time, the shares are even cheaper than when I last checked on this business. For those reasons, I’ll be adding a few shares. The whiskey acquisition fund is getting dangerously low, so I’ll also be selling some of the put options described below. Not to brag but I’ve earned just over $4 in put premia here, and I want to add to that today. Sorry, that was a lie. That last statement was totally meant as a brag. Anyway, read on for a more detailed discussion.

Financial History

This is my fifth article on Allison Transmission, and in each of my previous missives, I’ve written extensively about the long-term financial history here, the sustainability of the dividend, the way management treats owners, and so on. Rather than tread that old ground here today, I’d refer anyone who’s interested in a more fulsome discussion of the various issues to my previous work on this name. In this article, I want to simply review the financial performance over the first 9 months of 2021, and compare that performance to the same period in 2020 and in 2019.

A quick review of the first nine months of 2021 suggests that things have improved dramatically from the same period in 2020. Revenue is up by just under 14%, and net income is fully 35.5% higher than the same period in 2020. True to type, management rewarded shareholders with this improvement in the business with a near 12% bump in the dividend. Management also took another 8.4 million shares off the table. Things are obviously recovering from a terrible 2020.

“Recovering” does not mean “recovered”, though. Things look less rosy when we compare the first nine months of 2021 to the same period in 2019. Both revenue and net income were 15.5%, and just under 35% lighter respectively than the same period in 2019. The capital structure is ever slightly stronger in 2021 than this time in 2019, but that’s about all that could be said for the most recent period. We should also remember that 2019 was itself hardly a banner year for the firm.

Not that any exist, because my readers are obviously very sane, as evidenced by their universally reasonable and well thought out comments, but if some totally hypothetical psychotic reader tracked me down and demanded that I sum up my thoughts on Allison Transmission’s financial performance in 2021, I would sum it up onomatopoeically as “meh.” It was ok. I like the fact that the firm remains nicely profitable, and I like the fact that the firm has about 3.3 years of dividend payments in cash. It just didn’t grow very much. That’s ok, though. As long as the dividend remains well covered in my view (it does), I’m comfortable staying long and/or buying more.

The Stock

It’s been said that “investors don’t buy stocks, they buy businesses.” I’m not going to call this statement “vacuous”, because it was uttered by a pretty famous investor, and some of my aforementioned very sane readers take issue when I poke at their investing heroes. I won’t say it’s “vacuous”, but you gotta know that I will sure think it. The fact is that the very same business can be a “good” or “bad” investment depending entirely on the price paid for it. If you conceive of a business as a machine that spins off cash, your returns are either good or bad, depending entirely on how much you pay for said future cash flows. I’ll demonstrate my point using Allison Transmission stock itself. If you bought these shares on January 18 of this year, you’re down about 3.6%. If you bought 13 days later, you’re up just under 9% on your investment. The “business” didn’t change much in 13 days (at least not enough to justify a 12.6% swing in returns). The “stock” did. You buy stocks. Not businesses. There’s a strong negative relationship between the price paid for these stocks and your subsequent returns. This is why I try (but don’t always succeed) to buy stocks as cheaply as possible.

My regular readers may recall that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, dividend yield, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In case the highlights of my latest article on Allison Transmission aren’t burned into your memory, I’ll remind you that I considered shares to be reasonably priced at a P/E of 13.5, in spite of the fact that they were trading for a richer valuation than they had previously. They’re now about 15% cheaper, per the following:

In addition, unlike most of the companies I’ve researched recently, the dividend yield here is actually near a multi-year high, per the following.

Imagine that! Investors getting more and paying less. Who could have imagined a world where something like this arrangement could exist?!

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Allison Transmission at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 1% over the long term. This is a reasonably pessimistic forecast in my view. Taking all of the above into account, I’ll be willing to buy a few shares.

But Wait, There’s More…

With apologies to Orwell, all investors are created equal, but some are more equal than others. The fact of the matter is that some investors are poised to do better than average with certain investments. For instance, individuals who work at a given company are, by definition, more informed about what’s going on with the company than anyone, including every Wall Street analyst. When these people put their own capital to work and buy shares, I think the rest of us would be wise to take notice.

With that in mind, I’d like to point out that on November 11 of last year, Thomas Rabaut bought another 5,476 shares for a price of $36.59. This was on top of Frederick Bohley’s purchases of 7,500 shares in March of 2020 for a weighted average price of $39.75.

In my view, when people who know a given business better than most of us ever will put their own capital to work, we should strongly consider following their lead. This strong insider activity is another reason why I’m comfortable taking a small position here.

Options As Alternative

I’ve written put options on four occasions on this stock, and I’ve generated ~$4.20 in premium for that effort. In addition, some of the shares that I wrote puts on were “put” to me at a price of $35. This is lower than the most recent insider buy price, so these shares are definitionally “low risk” in my estimation. Also, the premia I’ve earned boosts my returns on this stock by about 12%, which I think is material. I want to add to the whiskey fund again today, so in addition to buying some more shares this morning, I’ll be selling some puts.

To refresh your memories in case you forgot since I last wrote about this very recently, I consider short puts to be a “win-win” trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares fall in price, the put writer may be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that they find attractive, and at a price that is lower than the current market price. This is also a “win.” Hence, “win-win.”

In terms of specifics, I like the August 2022 Allison Transmission puts with a strike of $35. These are currently bid at $1.50. So, if the shares remain above $35 over the next six months, I’ll simply pocket the premium. If the shares fall, I may be obliged to buy again, but will do so at a price about 13% below the current, already cheap price.

I truly hope you’re now “amped”, “pumped”, “stoked”, or however else you manifest excitement. I hope this because the more you hope, the greater will be my enjoyment in popping your bubble by writing about risk. I never claimed to be nice. The reality is that every investment comes with risk, and short puts are no exception. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risks of share ownership should be obvious to readers on this forum.

I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. I like my sleep far too much to play short puts in this way. I'm only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. For that reason, being exercised isn't the hardship for me that it might be for many other put writers. My advice is that if you are considering this strategy yourself, you would be wise to only ever write puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Allison Transmission shares remain above $35 over the next six months, I’ll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I’ll be obliged to buy, but will do so at an adjusted price ($35-$1.50 for the premium) that lines up with a very generous dividend yield of about 2.2% and a P/E under 10. Both outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." See what happened there? I wrote that I was popping your bubble by writing about risk, but at the end there, I pulled it out of the fire and hopefully restored your bubble. This is the kind of plot twist I truly hope you enjoy, dear readers.

Conclusion

I don’t consider Allison Transmission to be a growth business by any stretch. I don’t care, though, as I think it’s possible to earn a decent return here from a combination of the dividend and short put options. I particularly like the fact that the strike price on my latest round of puts is below the price that insiders were willing to buy at. Holding all else constant (a huge assumption, I know), being exercised on these puts lines up with a very nice dividend yield and a very safe purchase price. If you’re comfortable with short put options, I recommend this or a similar trade. If you’re not, I would recommend buying anyway, as this cash cow is reasonably priced at the moment in my view.