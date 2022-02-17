Eastside Distilling, Inc.'s (EAST) CEO Geoffrey Gwin on Business Update Conference Call (Transcript)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Business Update Conference Call February 16, 2022 5:00 PM ET

Tiffany Milton - CPA Controller

Geoffrey Gwin - Interim Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer

Amy Lancer - Chief Commercial Officer of Spirits

Bjorn Ng - 10X Capital

Sean McGowan - ROTH Capital Partners

Ross Taylor - ARS Investment Partners

Kelvin Seetoh - 10X Capital

Tiffany Milton

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss Eastside Distilling’s business update. I’m Tiffany Milton with Eastside Distilling, and I’ll be your moderator for today’s call.

Joining us on today’s call to discuss updates to the business are Mr. Geoffrey Gwin, the company’s Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer; and Amy Lancer, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer of Spirits. Following their remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. Certain matters discussed on this conference call by the management of Eastside Distilling may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

The forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as may, future, plan or planned, will or should, expected, anticipates, draft, eventually or projected. Listeners are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the company’s acceptance and the company’s products in the market, success in obtaining new customers, success in product development, ability to execute the business model and strategic plans, success in integrating acquired entities and assets, ability to obtain capital, ability to continue its going concern and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the financial statements and related information pertaining to the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Now with that said, I’d like to turn the call over to Geoffrey Gwin. Geoffrey, please proceed.

Geoffrey Gwin

Thank you, Tiffany, and let me add my welcome to Eastside Distilling’s update call. I am Geoffrey Gwin, the CEO, and like to share some thoughts on recent news; and then have Amy Lancer update you on Spirits’ volume results for the fourth quarter and the year.

Amy joined us last year from Heineken, and has had a number of roles with Spirits companies over the years, including Diageo and Bacardi. And we are fortunate to have a seasoned executive like her on the team. I’m excited for you to get to know Amy over the coming quarters. And let’s discuss some of the recent Eastside news.

As you all are aware, Paul Block resigned from his position as CEO and Chairman at the end in January. Paul had a significant impact on Eastside and was instrumental in building on three-year planning. We thank Paul for his efforts and his leadership. It’s important for you to know that we are not deviating from the strategy we communicated last year.

Eastside is unusual, and that we have two extraordinary businesses in dynamic and fast-growing industries. Last summer, we laid out a multi-year plan for both businesses, Spirits and Craft Canning, that if successfully executed would drive long-term profitable growth. To launch this strategy, we had to first repair the balance sheet. And on that score, we made a lot of progress. Now I won’t go into all the elements of the financial strategy as I spoke about them at length on the last conference call for the third quarter.

Now I have to say that in other areas, we did fall short and executed poorly in 2021. Our launch of the Eastside rare and hard to get limited edition products did not meet our expectations. We also executed poorly at Craft Canning, with poor performance in both sales and margins.

And finally, we did not fully realize objectives for improving key spirits margins, and we spoke about some of these challenges on the third quarter. And we’ll detail more about performance when we deliver annual results in March. But I would like to call it some successes that I feel are critical to understand.

Despite the performance in 2021, we have succeeded in repositioning Craft to dramatically benefit, well, I would call a paradigm shift in marketing, merchandising and craft beverage. How this fits into a larger Eastside with its spirits division will become more clear in the future. But for now I’d like to point out the Craft business model is dramatically changing over the next few months.

Last week, we made two very important announcements. First, we announced we are entering a digital can printing landscape and have partnered with Hinterkopf and Canadian Canning to deliver nearly $25 million run rate of decorated cans by the year-end. And this will come out of our recently built out Portland Oregon facility. This brand-new 50,000 square foot facility will be fully operational by the beginning of next quarter. We will serve all our existing mobile canning customers as well as new digital printing customers from this facility.

Now to date, we have largely just served the micro beer space. But this investment drive us much wider into other categories. And it also drives us deeper vertically with our customer. Now critical to the success of this strategy is can supply, a challenge that you’ve heard us talk about all year.

Last week, we announced we have entered into a supply agreement with Canadian Canning. Now some of the terms that partnership we won’t discuss, but suffice it to say that this relationship will be an important competitive advantage for Craft Canning.

Now on the spirits side, we announced the sale yesterday of 798 barrels of rye whiskey. This sale represents excess barrels that are not in our five-year product plan and leaves us with more than 2,400 barrels of whiskey that we own.

Few years ago we bought large quantities of high-quality Bourbon and laid up these barrels and they significantly increased in value. Eastside continues to own a very viable, difficult to replace asset. I’ve said in the past, we are committed to monetize this asset by building out same products such as the Burnside Bourbon and finding new committed fans for those products. However, we simply do not have the ability to fully utilize all the raw material we own.

The barrel sale transaction resulted in $1.5 million in cash, of which $856,000 was used to repay a portion of the life of Bourbon. And as of today, the outstanding balance of that loan is only $1.9 million. That’s nearly a $5 million reduction from the same time last year.

Now near-term challenges to execute our sales plans and spirits. I believe we have everything we need to make this business grow profitably and unlock shareholder value. We need to invest in our brands, we need to invest in our distribution partners, and we need to make wise capital allocation choices. I believe Amy will do an excellent job of working with our sales team to drive results. And you’ll hear more about the spirit strategy on the coming calls this year.

But for now, I’d like to introduce you to Amy Lancer, have her take us through results, after which we will take some of your questions.

Amy Lancer

Thank you, Geoffrey. I am excited about the opportunity ahead for Eastside. I’d like to start by saying in the many years I’ve been involved in spirits, I have never seen so much opportunity to bring best practices to sales, including gross margin management, using data to target opportunities and investment discipline.

Now let’s talk about volume performance. Sales in Q4 were 8,400 cases, down 10% versus the prior year. The majority of the shortfall was in California, where we cycled 1,000 case a load in of Portland Potato Vodkas, as well as continued softness of Azuñia, which skews very heavily on premise and was disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Oregon was also down on both PPV and Burnside, where we were outspent by the competition.

Looking at full year 2021 in Oregon, Eastside was down 10% while the market was plus 1% versus the prior year. Keep in mind, U.S. craft spirits are growing faster than non-craft spirits. Whiskey is more than a third of the category and blended whiskies are expected to hold the greatest growth potential. We have clearly underperformed and this is not satisfactory.

Therefore our number one priority for 2022 is growing the Burnside brand family in Oregon. We’ve recently announced an exciting sponsorship with the Portland Trail Blazers, which will allow us to gain new distribution, drive consumer trial and increase brand awareness.

The second priority is growing Portland Potato Vodka in Oregon. While we have solid retail distribution, we have poor distribution in the on-premise. We’ve hired an on-premise sales manager in Portland to more effectively go-to-market. Additionally, we’ve recently announced that we are sponsoring the 40th Annual Hood To Coast Relay, including a significant investment behind sampling.

Our third priority is to accelerate Azuñia’s sales on our top five markets. Our focus will be to grow retail distribution, because as I mentioned before, Azuñia skews very heavily on-premise. We plan to invest in strategic pricing and promotions and we continue to work on our supply chain on Tequilas.

I want to leave you with this thought. While I was at Bacardi, we faced similar performance with a popular brand you may know, Grey Goose. We focused on the basics, much of what I have described above and saw a rapid transformation of that brand. At Eastside, we are in some of the fastest-growing categories in craft spirits, with strong brands with significant brand equity.

While not as large as Grey Goose, we do have concentrated brand equity in Portland. We have assembled a great team and have a solid plan to reignite growth, and I believe that we will in 2022.

Tiffany Milton

Thank you, Amy. And with that, let’s take some questions. Operator?

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from Bjorn Ng with 10X Capital. Please go ahead.

Bjorn Ng

Hey, Geoffrey, thanks for the updates. So I have two questions on my end. May we know what is your current shareholdings, including shares under your athletes? How are you incentivized to keep the site going?

Geoffrey Gwin

Right, right. Bjorn, thanks for the question. So I own shares through myself and then I also own shares to the group GE Capital Partners entities, and I think we keep the form for filings pretty well updated. And I’m a significant shareholder. I don’t know the exact number of shares off the top of my head, but it’s in the hundreds of thousands of shares.

And I’ll say that, I’m committed to continue to support the company, I think the valuation that we have in the company is low. And if there’s one thing I know, I mean, it’s – I’ve looked at a lot of small companies and a lot of situations, and I believe that, that the market doesn’t understand the value here. And I’m not talking about just on one side of the business in spirits, which is a natural place where you think – and you’re thinking, oh, my gosh, this is all this brand value, and the value of the raw materials, but I’m also thinking in terms of craft and the canning and printing side of the business.

I don’t think people understand how significant of an opportunity we have there, as well as in the spirits business. But I think you should expect to see me continue to support the company and if anything get more involved as an equity owner.

Bjorn Ng

Great. Thank you. Are we intending to buy second printer after selling the barrels?

Geoffrey Gwin

That’s a good question. I mean, you feel never people have heard us talk about this. The first we have purchased and fully paid for the first digital cam printer from Intercom, we’ve made that announcement. But just to set this this up a little bit, I think people have to understand what’s going on in the marketplace. We are one of the few people in North America with a an intercom digital cam printer, and it’s on a boat, it’ll be arrived in our facility in mid-March. It’ll be operational by the end of March.

There’s a company called Heart. That was one of the early guys up in Canada to get a digital printer. There’s a company in Austin, and there’s also a company in St. Louis called Digican. And those are the only people that have this technology in North America.

We will dominate the digital printing landscape in the Pacific Northwest. And we’re going to add more capabilities in our brand-new Oregon facility. And if you look at the map, the whitespace of this opportunity, these digital cam printers are showing up in craft markets, Heart is serving the Vermont, New England market. The cam works is serving Austin and Texas market.

We are going to serve the Pacific Northwest, which is one of the hottest craft brewing market, and it covers a broader slate of opportunities in just micro breweries and covers all kinds of craft beverage opportunities. And as I said in my prepared remarks, I mean we have focused just in serving beer. Why? Because it’s easy for us to attack that market. Microbreweries don’t move beer, can’t move beer without affecting the quality.

So the mobile canning operation going in there is a key reason why we’ve focused that we’ve attempted to move that business to wine and to alternative beverages, but this investment in digital printing will push us to a much broader set of customers. So yes, we’re going to add more printing capabilities. We haven’t determined exactly when that will be and at what point will bring it, but we’re committed to work with Hinterkopf and all the digital opportunities that are out there and be a leader in this space.

Bjorn Ng

Great. Thanks, Geoffrey. So I just got one last question on my end. With the digital printer coming in, how should we think about the profitability and the margins of Craft Canning in the long-term? Has it changed?

Geoffrey Gwin

No. If anything, it gets bigger. One of the early things that I remember when I was an early analyst, studying companies is the importance of thinking about the scope of the wallet, right? I remember hearing this concept of the wallet, how much of the wallet are you getting. If you think with me about what’s happening in that space right now, we go in, we fill, right, and we leave.

And historically, the company has had a lot of success actually going, filling and adding disposables and selling disposables. And that’s one of the reasons why we had a lot of success during the pandemic. People got caught without the ability to – no cans, and so they came to us with cans and need for cans and pack Tex, the things that connect the cans.

But we lost that this last year. We weren’t able to buy cans at a price that was even close to economical, but turn around and resell it to our customer. And that’s what you saw in the third quarter when spoke to that. Bjorn, this is completely changing the game. We’re going from low single digits can sales to a machine that’s going to be able to pump out close to 30 million cans in a year.

And when we sell those cans, we’re selling those cans with an end and we’re selling those cans with the connected component tactics, and you’re also selling a lot of other disposables that go with it. And so the scope of what we’re providing for a customer is going to be grown. And the margins there grow, and it’s all coming through a four wall space, right?

So, we – I look at this as a huge opportunity to improve margins, expand revenue dollars, raise prices in areas where we’re adding value and not getting paid for that and join it with really efficient working capital investments. And this is a complete relook at Craft Canning. It’s going to make the company more stable, more predictable, fast-growing, and definitely a lot more valuable.

Bjorn Ng

Thanks, Geoffrey. That’s all the questions I have. I appreciate you taking the helm as a CEO and I am confident in you and the team, yourself, Amy, and Tiffany. So thank you and your team for your hard work and you have my fuller support.

Geoffrey Gwin

Thanks, Bjorn. I appreciate that.

The next question will come from Sean McGowan with ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Gwin

Hey, Sean.

Sean McGowan

Hi, guys. Can you hear me, okay?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, sounds great.

Sean McGowan

Okay, cool. First, I just wanted to clarify a comment from your opening remarks. Was the digital printer is 25 million cans or $25 million?

Geoffrey Gwin

25 million cans is the volume.

Sean McGowan

Yeah.

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah. They’re rated at different speeds, depending on what you’re printing. Just for the group of people that might be new, this, if I can just take a minute and reexplain what we’re talking about. Normally, a can is printed through a screen printing process, right? I mean, it’s a very basic concept. Digital printing is different, because we don’t use plates like offset printing. Instead, we deliver basically tiny little drops of income surface, the rotating can.

The way I best describe it is, 15 years ago or 20 years ago, when my kids were going to leave, you go and you have to buy a T-shirt, the jersey and you buy thousand of it, Because it’s so expensive to screenprint them all, right? And literally a couple of months ago for my son’s birthday, I went online and ordered a custom jersey and basketball jersey and customized logo and I ordered one, one single jersey. It came within 15 days, and apparently the company is doing it profitably.

Imagine that on a scale of digital printing on can. The challenge with cans and the reason why it’s taken so long to get here is because the speed of the cans have to move through this machine is really a challenge. You’ve got to have a high volume moving to the machine that ink has got in here, right, it’s got to be able to do the volume, right? You can’t be imagining a digital laser printer taking you a minute per page. That won’t work here.

So we’re late. This technology seems late to the game, but it’s instrumental. And I point you to one concept to think through. And that is, if you go back and recall in 2014, Coca-Cola came out with a campaign. And that campaign was share a coke. I don’t know if you guys remember this, but I remember that.

Sean McGowan

Yeah, I remember that.

Geoffrey Gwin

You showed up and you went, you think Holy crap, they got my name on the Coke, or they got my friend’s name, or my brother’s name, and you couldn’t use scanner buys me those things you can, that was the first time in a decade that Coke had positive organic growth.

Now, let me throw this concept to you. That was done with 240 different cans. Imagine with me, I just got back from Portland, I’m standing in this facility that printers preparing to be installed. And there’s a pallet, what we call a full high powered of cans, that’s 8,169 cans stacked almost 10 feet tall. And those cans are going to drop into this machine and come out. And every single one of those cans could be printed with a different label and it won’t slow down.

Now that’s going to be specifically unique to our machine for one reason because we have some updated software and technology that early machines don’t have. But that is powerful. That’s an incredible new merchandising tool and it’s going to empower the craft market to take more share in the center of the grocery store aisle is going to be incredibly powerful. It’s going to be local, hyper local, and it’s going to be transformational, as far as merchandising is concerned.

And if – there’s any category where merchandising and – has been taken by storm by creative very thought forward talented people, it’s in the craft beer section. Hinterkopf wants to work with us, because we dominate the Pacific Northwest and we touch all these small, extremely valuable customers already.

So that’s the opportunity we’re talking about. It’s a paradigm shift on how this stuff is going to be marketed, right? Lots of lessons, it sounds like a great machine. It does a lot of make me think. But why is this important? You’re going to have to dream a little bit and think about the merchandising here, but it’s going to be transformational.

Sean McGowan

Thank you. Thanks for that clarification. I have a couple of other questions, if I can. So on the comments that Amy gave us earlier on the case count, how can we translate that? Can we at this point into what kind of the net sales figures look like for the fourth quarter?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, we’ll update you on that. The good news here is that we did have success raising price points across the spirits category. That was a key priority of the company last year. Moving away from selling Redneck Riviera inexpensive and low price point is not the game that we can play at our scale. We have outstanding spirits products, our whiskey is outstanding.

In fact, if anything, we put too valuable of whiskey into our Burnside because we without overaged, right? I mean, the quality of product is something that should be competing with Jefferson and higher-quality bourbons. And the same thing with Tequilas, our Tequila is outstanding Tequila. The challenge is that we’ve done at a lower price point.

So what you’ll see in the fourth quarter is while the volume is not as great, I think the revenue won’t be as bad as is the volume suggests. And you should continue to see us improve on revenue performance versus historically where we’ve been on a volume basis, right?

So I think that’s something that you can keep an eye of us. We want to give you insight to how the business in finished and we’re going to be reporting our fourth quarter numbers on time. And you’re going to – we’re going to have a conference call here just shortly in the next few weeks on the fourth quarter. So we’ll update you on all the numbers, the revenue numbers and some craft numbers. And at that point, I think we can really hit that topic well.

Sean McGowan

Okay. Thank you. Look, a question about the sale of the [indiscernible] you and I’ve talked about this a bit. But two questions. One, what’s the accounting on that sale? Like how much profit you book on that or the other cost against that? And more importantly, can we apply that value? Or should we apply a greater value to the remaining inventory?

Geoffrey Gwin

That’s a great question. So yeah, the value of bulk whiskey aged has gone up significantly. And the prices that you see people talk about are not indicative of really where I think the price will be. And I know that by the fact that when we went to check this on this product, it was a scramble. It was – it felt to me like a scramble of people trying to get their. And specifically on stuff that’s over six and seven years.

So when you think about the remaining portfolio, a lot of the stuff that’s left is going to feed our premier stuff Buchanan outstanding. If you haven’t tried it, that’s the best bourbon we make and it’s outstanding. And then we blend with some of the other Burnside products.

So I think the bounce of what we owned is a nicer portfolio and as far as age, but I’ll tell you, Sean, that we have a problem. And the problem is, when they bought all the bourbon, we weren’t thinking that we’re going to be at this bookcase volume, right? We were thinking we were going to be a much higher case volume. So we have all this bourbon, whiskey that’s aging and it should be going into super high price point product.

And so one of the mistakes we made last year, as we said, we can make a super high price point product. But when you take a super high point – price point product, like a 199 barrel select product and you bring in Oregon, it’s not going to sell well, despite the fact it’s outstanding.

I mean, you can take it to some key craft markets, and they’ll literally take the ball and put it under the shelf, and give it to the best customers. But in Oregon, and where we really have great distribution and great distribution partners, there’s not going to be a lot of people that are going to lift it off the shelf at that price point.

So we have to manage through a lot of value that’s left in these 2,400 barrels and make sure we have the right product going into the right product specific SKU. So we’re not basically delivering $100 opportunity and only getting paid for $45 or something like that. So the counting on this…

Sean McGowan

Yeah, that’s – my concern is that, like we’re sitting on all this value and to try to raise some capital for whatever totally legitimate reasons. Are we underselling these assets that we have?

Geoffrey Gwin

Right.

Sean McGowan

Or are we selling out slow enough to really capture that extra value?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah. So I’ve said this before, and we’ve talked about this. And some of the other people on the call probably heard me say this is that. Absolutely. We want to take the barrels through our income statement, right? We want to basically bring them into plots, take them out, sell them, and monetize them, because we can get multiples more than we can if we just sell the barrel outright, right? Well, that’s – we understand that.

The hard reality that you have to also accept, though, is that we have to really improve our distribution partner relationships, right? We have to improve our relationship with distribution. So we get buy in when we want to bring things into new markets. I mean, how long has this company been telling you guys that we’re going to bring Burnside to California, right. And we hadn’t made a lot of progress there. Because we thought we could just do it on our own. And that’s the biggest mistake that people are making.

On the other side of the phone here is the company has to figure out how to empower, inspire our distribution partners to invest in our business. And I’m going to tell you the way we’re going to do it, Sean, we’re going to do it, because we’re the only public spirits company, right? And when this starts growing, and it will grow, and we will get credit for growing. We will have the capability to grow spirits in our key markets, these five key states that we talked about, and support them and grow them in a way that small private spirit companies will not be able to do that. And it’s just – it’s not going to happen.

The only other people that are able to grow aggressively are the people that link up basically give their brand away to a celebrity and we’re not going to go that route. We’re going to go the route of building something sustainable, that’s highly valuable, has a tremendous amount of brand equity. And the results that you’ve seen historically this year in spirits is a sheer, clear indication that we didn’t invest in distributor relationships as much as we should have. And we failed to support the brands in key markets, right?

Sean McGowan

Okay. I mean, just to return to the core of that question, I was looking at big profit on the sale.

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, there’ll be a profit. And Tiffany can – I don’t know, Tiffany, if you’re ready to talk about the game, just the way this works when we…

Tiffany Milton

Sorry, Geoff, it’s actually recorded to revenue. The net proceeds recorded to revenue.

Geoffrey Gwin

Okay.

Tiffany Milton

No, I’m sorry, the gross revenue would be to – the gross proceeds rather would be to revenue.

Geoffrey Gwin

Right. And the way we probably call you, right? Yeah, that’s right. So we lay up the barrels at historical table [ph], and they’re incrementally increasing value for insurance and storage costs. And we’ve sold them significantly above where we – where our costs are. So you’ll see in the first quarter our gain on sale from the barrels, and we’ll tell you that number when we report in the first quarter.

Sean McGowan

Okay.

Geoffrey Gwin

And yeah.

Sean McGowan

Yeah. And then last question, how – what can you say at this point about the financing on the printer? How does that work? And how does that – how does the financing affect the P&L?

Geoffrey Gwin

Right, so we’ve raised a lot of capital last year, and a lot of people when – we did a lot, right? We sought out key and strategic investors. We’re bigger in district two – we’re two of them, Crater Lake and Slingshot, some others were critical partners in this. And we basically paid for a $4 million printer.

So we’ve got that 100% paid for, it’s not finance. We’re expecting, however, to possibly do a sale leaseback transaction on that asset, which will raise more liquidity. And then, as we talked about, we were in the 11th hour of refinancing live votes last November, early December, and then decided based on our cash position and a number of situations we’ve decided that the partner that we had picked wasn’t going to be the partner that we wanted longer-term for the development of the business and where the business was, and the scope of what we needed going forward.

So we changed our plan there, and we’re working with a new group that would set us up to refinance. Why vote, provide incremental liquidity for the incremental can volume that we’re going to be doing and funding the company going forward that way.

The second printer, we have not determined how we’ll fund that or whether we’ll pick a private group to help us fund that. But I’m pretty confident that we have a path forward to navigate our next couple of quarters here and the dramatic change is happening in our working capital with the investment in cans.

Sean McGowan

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, thanks, Sean.

The next question will come from Ross Taylor with ARS Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Gwin

Hey, Ross.

Ross Taylor

Hey, Geoff, thanks for having the call, and congratulations on your position. I actually hope that they find you to be the one they keep.

Geoffrey Gwin

I appreciate that.

Ross Taylor

Okay. A couple of things. First, with regard to the issues on case counts in the fourth quarter, have you guys taken steps? And are you seeing traction on reversing those issues?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yes. I mean, we believe that we’re going to see some improvements here and we’ve seen some in the first quarter. I think there’s something important we have to also talk about some of that case count drop was us pulling back from Azuñia sales that were unprofitable, right? And we had said all last year, and Ross you and I talked about this is that Tequila is a unique spirit. You can’t bottle it in North America, in all circumstances, you really have to bring it in as a finished product. Your partnership down there is another thing you really have to be close to and work with.

In our case, our partner down there has had a lot of cost increases and has pushed our cost to a point where we’ve pushed prices up and there’s not – there wasn’t attractive margins, particularly if you’re going to go into larger accounts discounting through the chain. And so we had to back out of some of that stuff. And that’s what some of the things you heard Paul talking about, and that’s talking about last year’s, we’re headed back out of an unprofitable deal.

I think and we said this last year that our key priority was to work with that partner and to restructure that supply chain. And I don’t have anything yet to report in statically on that, but I can tell you, we’ve been more progress in the last two weeks that we have in the last two years there. And we will see improvements in that partner, that relationship, and we’re going to see that business get more valuable, the margins expand, we’ve done the heavy lifting, pushing the price points up dramatically.

The frontline prices have been moved up and we can talk more about that if you’re interested. And that’s been a feat. And we’ve been benefited by the fact that everybody in tequila and spirits has been rushing to raise prices. And we’ve just kind of hang out below and in some cases, push our prices up, but not much. And so we have a lot of room to work with to reengage and to reverse the volume. But again, the main issue is distribution relationships. We have to really reengage them just like we’re talking about the supply chain and have them see us as a valuable partner. And we’re working on that, that’s on the schedule here in the very near-term.

Ross Taylor

Well, a couple of things. First, I’ve known you for a long time. So I know that I’m not surprised you’ve accomplished more in two weeks than you had in the last two years. And I’m sure that you’ll get this done.

Second, what kind of just ballpark economics do you – improvement do you think we can get as we move forward is, I think one of the issues with this stock has always been that you have this great opportunity, but you haven’t nailed it quite break into where you can self-finance as a business. And therefore, people are trading you like your call option or actually a warrant?

Geoffrey Gwin

Right. Yeah.

Ross Taylor

…in here. So what do we need to do? What do you – because I’m confident that you have thought a lot about this. What do we need to do to get to where, in your eyes, we see this business to where it can self-finance, and then the growth really does start to gain traction for the shareholders?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, great question. And this has been the big enigma that a lot of people don’t understand and have struggled with. And they asked me, why do you have a spirits business, and you called it a canning business. So I just want to for the – for going forward, I’m not going – I’m going to do the best I can. I know typically it’s going to catch me on this, a lot of times. I’m going to do the best I can. I’m not going to refer to the canning business as a co-packing business. This is a technology print business. This is a digital printing consumer-focused technology business.

And the good news is that you don’t have to wait much longer. The last time we spoke, I think last week you were – we were talking about the fact that it feels like waiting for the dough. It never ends. It never ends. And I’ve been on the same side. I’ve been involved in this company. And like, when does it change? And I’m going to tell you, it’s changing on March 28, when we turn the switch on with machine. Now that might sound too simple to a lot of people on the phone, but it’s going to change. It’s either going to work, and the customers are going to buy the stuff. And I see evidence of it with our competitors who have these things.

So as a fishing, we have a better team. We have more technology. We have engineers that actually been in Germany and trial this thing. We’ve worked on the cans. We’ve worked with marketing. We have incredibly talented Portland-based group. Craft is an amazing organization. It feels more like a start-up than anything, and they’re going to attack this opportunity, and you will see the results in the revenue, right?

The question that I spent a lot of time ruminating on is how profitable will it really end up being given all the pieces that we’re putting together, nobody else that’s doing this has a spilling side of the business. Can works in Austin [ph] doesn’t have that. They start with nothing. They had a business plan, an SBA loan and a machine. We’re coming to this with close to 350 customers, right?

We’ve got customers that are already dropping their cans in our facility because they’ve been kicked out of ball and they’re not both not printing from anymore even though they do a million units. So you’re going to see this thing spinning up opportunity. And I’m going to make this statement that I think this thing is going to generate a lot of gross profit dollars in those four walls absorbed tremendous amount of the fixed cost of entire company. And we’re going to get heading towards a place where this year you’re going to see line of sight to see the things self-funding.

Now, having said that, I can tell you this Ross, and I believe this to my deep core, I see five or six investment opportunities on my desk every single day, and I have to scratch off four of them, because I don’t have any money for them, right. I literally sit there and cringe as they see an opportunity pass by, and I say we don’t have the cash with us. And I’m not going to sell 20 million shares at $1 to fund one of them, right, or two of them, right?

So what we’re going to do, and what the team knows, and what the Board’s aligned on is, we’re going to deliver the results on this single campaign. And we’re going to get the market focused on the fact that this is a technology opportunity that you want to invest in venture. If this is a closed adventure, you can get, right? The great thing about it is you get with the to go along with the show, right? And we’re going to get revenue going in the right direction, and you’re going to see margins change.

And then when the stock reacts, I’m going to selectively decide, obviously, with the Board’s input, when we can afford to bring down shares and invest in something to make us grow even faster. And there’ll be a day on a conference call, and I’m – I hope it is this year. And it’s you that asked me the question, can we see growth even faster than this? I mean, I – there’s going to be a day when I’m hoping that this question is behind this and you’re going to see a transformational change here. And I know it’s happening in the second quarter, we’ll report on it as we go.

Ross Taylor

Well, you know I believe in your ability to really make change into leading organization. I’ll be blunt. I already hear a change. I hear a lot out of you right now. On economics, you said what the machine can do 25 million cans a year?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yes.

Ross Taylor

Would it be…

Geoffrey Gwin

That’s assuming a lot of factors that assumes the quality of the printing on the can. The 80% utilization assumes a certain number of shifts. There’s a lot of gating factors, some people say, it’ll go faster than that. And you can definitely go faster if you don’t print the Mona Lisa on the can, but you can basically print Mona Lisa on the can if you want to. So it really depends on where customers go, right, and with the technology.

Ross Taylor

And if they want the Mona Lisa, do they pay more for it?

Geoffrey Gwin

That’s a great question. And that’s – I’ve been preaching that to the team, that one of the interesting things about being the first in the market, as you can look to your competitors and take their pricing or you can build your own, right, and the discipline around pricing is what’s going to drive the big upside here. Someone shows up and they say I want to seamless can. I want to – I you to print a full pallet 8,169 cans. And I’m like, every single one of those cans be different, right?

I want to – I want you to put the faces of every single person that’s ever walked through our microbrewery and send us a photograph. I want you to put their face on each one of these cans. We can do that, right? The challenge for us is to make sure that we are getting compensated for the investment, we’ve done the technology, right, and the value that we’re going to be providing them.

And I believe that these microbreweries and people that are making these conclusions spiked seltzers and different types of entities are going to start to realize the power of this machine. And as they start to queue up, and I think it won’t take long to see this. We’re going to be in a position where we’re going to start to be able to price much like an airline does. You show up late and you have to be on the plane, you’re going to pay for first class and it’s going to be hard, right?

You’re willing to commit to us for a longer relationship and you’ll fit in when we can fit you in. You want a coach seat, you’re going to get a coach ticket. But I think at the end of the day, what the customers are going to have is an outstanding prize and craft is going to really be able to be at the forefront of transforming some of these small businesses. And really, at a critical time crack. particularly craft beer has to continue to push forward and drive people to be willing to pay for more, right?

I don’t know about you, Ross, but a car loses around the corner from mine and I go in and I’m spending $17 on for 16 ounces. If you get this thing dialed in packaging, right, there’s no reason in the world why people won’t pay $5, $6 a beer for something that’s just a story. And that’s going to be transformational for some of the smaller companies, right, that are trying to compete in a craft space where big guys are pretending like they’re small craft guys and they’re not, right?

Ross Taylor

But it also – it therefore becomes interesting because you kind of like to think of this and marvel at saying, you do 25 million cans and you get five – you net five – your operating profit will be $0.04 a can, $0.05, $0.06 a can. But it really means that you’re going to have a broad spectrum, some people you’ll get – you might get a lot more than $0.05 or $0.06 a can for?

Geoffrey Gwin

You’re thinking too literally. I mean, it’s not just the can, yet, it’s dynamic. Some you capture more margin, some less, but you’re also getting billing, you’re also getting disposables. As we buy more cans, it’s critical. We get a second machine because as we go move up to a larger absolute can purchase, our cost per can go down, that’s a graduated graph line, you can see it, we know it. The first time we had multiple people whining trying to do is – do a can be with us and we struck last year just buying cans.

But getting the digital printing completely changed the relationship. It’s like we discovered ourselves all of a sudden, and everybody wanted to dance. So you will see more – what I’ll say about that margin story is applying a flat margin rate to 25 million cans is too simplistic. There’s too many revenue opportunities around that limited resource for you just pick decoration as the one thing, right, that makes it work. It’s going to be bigger than that.

Ross Taylor

And so in looking at this, I would assume also your canning relationship helps transfer the working capital that can perhaps off your balance sheet?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah, so that’s going to be a change. We’re – when you’re printing for people think of this this way. Our can relationship is unique and in the sense that the people that we’re competing with now is our people that are shrinking – doing shrink wraps around cans. So when you go in the grocery store, and you put your hand into cold case, and you grab that great fat beer, the label feels different. It’s a sticker label, or it’s as plastic label that’s been shrunk around the can.

What’s important for you people understand about that is that can, in some cases, moved all over the world. I mean, it’s been bought, and built in the Midwest, maybe, or the Pacific Northwest, and then it’s been shipped to a provider whose shrink sleeves and decorate the cannon that empty tank gets shipped again, back to the customer where they fill it, you can’t fill the can after – before you put the heat shrink on it because then you’re heating up beer, that doesn’t work, all right?

So the supplier, right, so the supply chain is kind of funky. And so the end result is the cost of the can. And this gets to the earlier question. For some people, it’s really super high. A decorator can can travel all around and the logistics costs are crazy. The difference now for us is we’re taking a huge volume of cans from Washington State over the border and put in our four wall facility, 50,000 square foot facility. Those cans are moving one time.

They sit in our facility, it’s a can bank. Customer calls us, sends us a note, hey, I want you to print 50, 75, 80, 100 cases of this summer hazy, right? Goes to the machine, machine starts printing. We deliver it next week. As opposed to that guy sending his cans or ordering cans that are being labeled somewhere in Iowa or some distant markets where the cans have already traveled halfway across the United States. So they got built in cost them. He – he’s hoping to get the things in the cans in 45 days, 60 days, because he’s got the beer ready, right, and then the cans are delayed. He’s got the beer in the tank and he’s done. Perhaps now what do I do?

How easy is it for him to plan as businesses switch from a summer Pale Ale to an IPA, he can’t do it. His supply chain is – this is different because now he picks up the phone and we deliver whatever label he wants. And we’re right around the corner serving. And the part that we haven’t talked about yet. We don’t get the plastic on the can, and this is 100% recyclable. That’s going to really start to become more well aware in Portland and to the Northwest when people start to realize that stickers and plastic make aluminum now recyclable paint, the non-toxic and toxic water basis is going to waste, water soluble is a much better solution for the environment.

So there’s going to be a rapid shift, and it’s going to be a challenge for our capacity. Our biggest issue will be capacity. And there’ll be new iterations of the machine. And we’ll have machines that go faster, higher CPM. But based on the numbers I’m seeing, these machines will pay for themselves very quickly.

Ross Taylor

Well, I could talk to you about this for a lot longer. But what I do want to say is, thank you for having the call, thank you for having a plan. And I’d ask anyone who basically was worried about the change in leadership. My hope is they should be really reassured because as I said, I’ve – you’ve put a lot into this company. And I think it’s pretty clear that you’ve thought a lot about it, and that we’re lucky to have you inherit this position. So thanks.

Geoffrey Gwin

I appreciate a lot. I appreciate your patience for one more quarter. I’d say two.

Ross Taylor

You know I’m not a patience, Geoff.

Geoffrey Gwin

Okay. Appreciate. Thanks a lot.

Ross Taylor

Take care. Bye.

The next question will come from [Matt Campbell with Lourde Capital] [ph]. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Gwin

Hey, Matt.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good evening. Ross basically asked every question. And then the last one I think the environmentally friendly, I think, that’s a game changer as well on the canning side. But just to summarize, this call, it sounds like on the spirit side of the business, you’re – we’re going to see margin improvement, we’re going to see better relationships with our distribution partners, and we’re going to have a better focus on the five states that we already have a presence in and build out those states as opposed to try to be all things to all people in many states. Is that summarize, basically, that and Azuñia, we’ve gotten – we’re done there with Azuñia on the cost side and you’re going to continue to improve the cost of goods on the Azuñia side. So we should see margin improvement across the board starting in Q1?

Geoffrey Gwin

Well, we will see improvements through the year. I’m going to wait and let Amy really share more about that when we get to the fourth quarter conference call. We can start to give you some sketch out the plan for the year and the cadence for what we should see in spirit. Part of this, Matt, as I tell you is, we – you guys, the market thinks we’re a hot mess. Our supply partners think we’re a hot mess, right?

And so there’s been – there has to be some really hard face to face sit down discussions where we look across the table, not a video call, and explain to them, what makes us different and what’s – what we’re going to be doing differently. And we think we have enough levers pulled now, right, that we’re going to be able to make a strong case why our partners need to invest with us.

And so the challenge for that is when they turn the switch on and they’re in agreement that they can get behind us and they help us with our distribution and we’re going to get deeper in is when you’re really going to see the numbers change dramatically in big markets.

Oregon is a nice sized market. We have a lot of presence in Oregon, right? Same Seattle, Washington, we have some – we have quite a bit of brand equity up there. But when you move into California, there are some markets in California that absolutely dwarfs Oregon. And that’s where these brands really moved dramatically, right, and moved significantly.

And so – and it’s whitespace. I mean, I don’t see how we can go lower from here, right? I mean, we’re so – our volume is so anemic, and we’ve underinvested in Burnside in Oregon, and Portland [Santa Baca] [ph]. I was just watching walking stores with one of our salespeople last week. And it’s really surprising how we’re – at so many places, but it wouldn’t take much. It would – a double facing here of vodka instead of having just a two facings of two different skews to get the off-premises to have more faith. And Amy can probably speak to this better than I can with a number of conversations with her about this.

The spirit stories that one was blocking and tackling, you probably heard that before. But it’s doing what you say you’re going to do, being a good partner, consistent investment, discipline, tracking, and the part that and again, Amy can speak to this, it’s mind boggling, is allocating capital wisely in spirits.

When I joined, we talked about cases sold. And then there was a push that – that doesn’t really help me anything, tell me about the revenue on the case. And then it was gross revenue. And then it was net revenue. And then as I got deeper, and I was like, I want to hear about revenue, I want to hear about contribution margin in my case. Amy has figured it out, she’s unwound that. And the biggest piece that hasn’t happened until now, is making sure that we live by those numbers. If we don’t have the margin in this particular SKU, we can’t get the price up. We can’t get the cost goes down. We’re not allocating any money working capital there. I think we lost him at.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Hey, Geoff.

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah. Listen, I really appreciate all the hard work you’re doing there. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of talk here. But I think it’s evident by you communicating to the shareholders that have been patient, but you’re going to walk the walk to. And the fact that, you’re interested in putting more money in the company speaks volumes, because you see it better than we do at this point. But I’m feeling – I feel good about what you’re doing, and really appreciate the – all the clarity, because this is about blocking and tackling.

And then my last question, I don’t know if I heard this, but as your team been properly trained on this new technology, so we’ve taken that part of the risk out of the rollout of the canning business for the new technology?

Geoffrey Gwin

Yeah. So we sent our two best engineers over to Germany. I mean, these are the people that really dreamed up the concept of digital printing. And they spent a large part of December they’re working with the partners over Intercom and took our machine, ran our own cams per machine and worked on it.

Now, having said that, the things on a boat, somewhere in the Atlantic on its way over, is scheduled to offload here shortly. And it’s – it’ll be installed by Hinterkopf, and there’s a lot of logistics around it. It’s not just a digital cam printers, sky equipment, which is basically the equipment that feeds cams in is when you see the facility and this is something that I hopefully can put together where we have people coming from the – from our stakeholder community.

And when you see the – our Oregon facility, what you’re going to see is a long rectangle plants, and on axis cans move through bays on the right-hand side, if you’re looking, say, north, the exit on the west side through can print and digital printers. And so there’s a lot of architecture that’s being built in. Is it possible to get delayed for a week or two? Maybe, but I don’t think that’s going to be a problem. And I’m highly confident that we’re going to be often going, right?

Now there’s – this is a machine and we have one of them and there’s no redundancy built into one machine. We have a lot of spare parts. We have a process and plan for fixing issues. And so our goal right now is just to keep our goal up as high as we can, introduce the product to the customers and have been embraced it and then backfill behind that with more capacity as we can.

Unidentified Analyst

Yep, yep. Got it. Understood. Look, it’s a really – it’s a good co-gen plan. And I respect the fact that you’re doing this, and you’re not going to dilute or try not to dilute the shareholder today. I think that’s really prudent and show the street that you can really grow and then we’ll be able to raise money when NASDAQ add that much better prices. So thank you for that.

Geoffrey Gwin

Great. Thanks, Matt.

The next question will come from Kelvin Seetoh with 10X Capital. Please go ahead.

Kelvin Seetoh

Hey, Geoffrey. Congrats on the interview of insight. And Amy, congrats on your promotion. I think you’re incredible, excited for you as well. So not really a question here, but sharing from my perspective. and since we have other shareholders here just want to share my perspective as well.

So I’ve been an investor for more than 10 years, and I’ve seen how companies could execute – could turn around with execution and focus. I think in the beverage industry, we have two shining examples, Celsius Holdings, Monster Beverage. And I can tell you that it has good ingredients and there’s a promising future. And I think we just need to make it happen.

Right now, the way I look at it with digital printing I think is a critical juncture for us right now. And then we simply need to execute. And, Geoffrey, I hope that you will build your dream team will align and will much a long steps with you. So I don’t rule out that one day we definitely could be $100 million market cap company or more. I think there’s a playbook definitely we can get it there.

Maybe just one impromptu question that I have in my head is, how prepared are we for the digital printer from day one? I think the people expect, we have – not an issue here. But in terms of customers, I believe you will be a gradual ramp-up in terms of utilization. Could you speak about that, please?

Geoffrey Gwin

Sure. So I think we’re going to be ready for it. I think we’ve already prepared ourselves for it, there have been a lot of opportunities that are fortuitous, in the sense that we have some very large volume customers who are looking for a digital printing or a printing solution, not just digital or printing solution, and we happen to be very local to them. And that’s a function of what’s happened in the wider space.

And you guys can do the research in Google that and see what’s been transpiring with larger manufacturers and printing places, and how they’re going through even larger scale customers, and it’s crowding out and dropping customers into our lab. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I’m highly confident that very quickly, we’re going to be completely sold out in a classy this machine.

We’ll obviously report as we go how we’re doing there and the efficiency of the team. I have every confidence to believe we have the right team in place. And craft has their hands around its opportunity, and will deliver a good result. So we’ll see how that goes. If there – if we need more adjustments there, we’ll fall through and help support that team there. But I’m really confident, Kelvin, that they’re going to execute well and we’re going to see the results pretty quickly.

Kelvin Seetoh

Yep, yep. Got it. Just to wrap up my comments. So yeah, I think I’m just hearing from other investors who are on this call as well. A lot of them are very supportive and about your plans and for you as a person as well. And from my view, I think you are a people’s person, and you really want the best for all your team members. And I think a leader like that would really bring a company quite far. So pretty excited, but also patient to see the execution. And let’s see how it goes. Thanks so much for all.

Geoffrey Gwin

Okay, thanks. Yeah, I appreciate it.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Geoffrey Gwin for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Geoffrey Gwin

Right. And I really appreciate everybody’s interest in the company. I’m excited to see this year roll out in front of us all, I think, there’s going to be a lot of interesting things happening. And I think there’s going to be – it’s going to be a huge important milestone year for the company. I have every confidence that we have a team that’s committed, focused, experience is going to be able to really take both of these big opportunities, both spirits and the digital printing landscape here and do a fabulous job.

So with that, I think, we’ll be talking to you here in the next few weeks when we report our fourth quarter numbers. And we will be reporting milestones as we see them with press releases and reach out to you. But feel free to reach out to me and I can set you up with myself or members of the team and we can walk you through more aspects of our business plan for 2022. So thank you.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.