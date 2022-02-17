Investors Turn A Cold Shoulder To Fixed Income Funds And ETFs In January

Tom Roseen profile picture
Tom Roseen
1.44K Followers

Summary

  • For the first month in six, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $176.3 billion from conventional funds for January.
  • Fixed income funds (-$12.0 billion for January) witnessed net outflows for the second month in a row, while money market funds (-$138.9 billion) experienced their largest net outflows since March 2010.
  • For the tenth straight month, investors were net sellers of stock & mixed-assets funds (-$25.4 billion).
  • APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $33.4 billion for January, for their twenty-ninth month of consecutive inflows.
  • And, for the first month in 22, fixed income ETFs (-$7.2 billion for January) suffered net redemptions while investors padded the coffers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs (+$40.5 billion), their twentieth straight month of net inflows.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in six, redeeming $176.3 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for January. For the tenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$25.4 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes as early as March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the second consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $12.0 billion for January - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$138.9 billion, their largest monthly net outflows since March 2010) handed back money for the first month in six.

For the twenty-ninth straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $33.4 billion for January. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twentieth consecutive month, injecting $40.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. However, for the first month in 22, they were net redeemers of bond ETFs - redeeming $7.2 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of World Equity ETFs (+$22.8 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$13.3 billion), U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$3.2 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$1.7 billion), while being net redeemers of Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$459 million).

In this report, I highlight the January 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).

This article was written by

Tom Roseen is the Head of Research Services, joining from Janus in 1996. He is the editor and an author of Lipper's U.S. Research Studies, FundFlows Insight Reports and FundIndustry Insight Reports. He is involved in fund analysis and research, and contributes to the monthly and quarterly equity and fixed income FundMarket Insight reports, webcasts and podcasts, where he focuses on domestic and world fund performance and attribution. His areas of expertise include closed-end fund analysis, portfolio evaluation, equity and fixed income fund research, fund flows analysis, after-tax performance and Lipper Leaders. Tom has a BS in finance from Metropolitan State College of Denver and a Master's in International Management from the University of Denver.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

