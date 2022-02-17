Investors Turn A Cold Shoulder To Fixed Income Funds And ETFs In January

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investors were net redeemers of mutual fund assets for the first month in six, redeeming $176.3 billion from the conventional funds business (excluding ETFs, which are reviewed in the section below) for January. For the tenth month running, stock & mixed-assets funds experienced net outflows (-$25.4 billion). And as a result of the Federal Reserve Board telegraphing rate hikes as early as March, the fixed income funds macro-group - for the second consecutive month - witnessed net outflows, handing back $12.0 billion for January - its largest since March 2020. Money market funds (-$138.9 billion, their largest monthly net outflows since March 2010) handed back money for the first month in six.

For the twenty-ninth straight month, ETFs witnessed net inflows, taking in $33.4 billion for January. Authorized participants (APs - those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares) were net purchasers of stock & mixed-assets ETFs for the twentieth consecutive month, injecting $40.5 billion into equity ETF coffers. However, for the first month in 22, they were net redeemers of bond ETFs - redeeming $7.2 billion for the month. APs were net purchasers of four of the five equity-based ETF macro-classifications, padding the coffers of World Equity ETFs (+$22.8 billion), Sector Equity ETFs (+$13.3 billion), U.S. Diversified Equity ETFs (+$3.2 billion), and Alternatives ETFs (+$1.7 billion), while being net redeemers of Mixed-Assets ETFs (-$459 million).

In this report, I highlight the January 2022 fund-flows results and trends for both ETFs and conventional mutual funds (including variable annuity underlying funds).