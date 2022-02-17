Chunumunu/iStock via Getty Images

Financial information services overview

Financial B2B (Business to Business) information services companies supply a broad range of business and financial information to help clients better allocate capital, assess risk, or meet regulatory compliance requirements. Companies in this space include providers of credit ratings (e.g., Moody's (MCO), S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) ratings business), personal credit scores (e.g., TransUnion (TRU), Equifax (EFX), Fair Issac (FICO)), investment portfolio construction tools (e.g., S&P Global's index business, MSCI Inc (MSCI)), business intelligence (e.g., IHS Markit (INFO), Clarivate (CLVT)), risk assessment analytics (e.g., Verisk (VRSK)), and compliance solutions (e.g., Donnelley Financial Services (DFIN)).

By providing the necessary industry, pricing, and risk information to clients, the information services industry plays an important role in helping steer society's capital and resources towards the best uses.

The credit rating business

The credit rating business has consolidated an oligopolistic industry that facilitates pricing stability and minimize the risk of a price war. The big three - Moody's, S&P Ratings, and Fitch - have captured a collective global market share of 95% - of which Moody's and S&P has about 40% share each while Fitch has about 15%. To loosen their dominance, the regulators at the SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) have expanded the list of NRSRO (Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations) to nine firms (figure 1, click here for details on categories), making room for smaller firms such as DBRS and Kroll Bond Rating Agency to become viable competitors in the ratings business. However, the big three continue to dominate the business as the smaller players struggle to gain share.

Figure 1: List of NRSROs published by the SEC

Long term returns

The large credit rating agencies have generated superb returns to shareholders. Shareholders of S&P Global and Moody's have been rewarded with ten-baggers over the last decade (figure 2), and accomplished long term investors have done well in this space. According to Insider Monkey, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns over $8.8 billion and Akre Capital has $2.2 billion invested in Moody's. TCI Fund Management clearly likes this space - it holds $2.3 billion of Moody's and $2 billion in S&P Global, which together make up over 10% of its portfolio.

Fitch Ratings is a subsidiary of Hearst Communications, a privately held company, which precludes investors from investing in it.

Figure 2: 10-year returns of the major credit agencies

Steady industry growth

The credit rating companies in the information services industry have grown steadily (figure 3), with revenues more than doubling over the last decade (figure 4).

Figure 3: 10-year TTM revenues

Figure 4: 10-year TTM revenues (indexed to 4Q 2018)

Expanding EBITDA and free cash flow margins

More importantly, margins for the credit rating companies have widened due to operating leverage. Over the last five years, S&P Global's EBITDA margin expanded 13 percentage points from 39% to 52% (figure 5, green line), and Moody's expanded from 45% to about 53% (orange line).

Figure 5: EBITDA margins have expanded over the last 5 years

(I added Verisk, another information services provider for the sake of comparison. Verisk's margins have been flat because of its acquisition of Wood MacKenzie - a natural resources-focused information provider which has yet to achieve full scale and thus has lower margins)

The companies are also highly cash flow generative. Since 2016, the free cash flow margins of both companies have grown into the 40% range (figure 6, green and orange lines)

Figure 6: Free cash flow margins has similarly expanded

The advantage of scale and incumbency

In the information services industry, the largest incumbent players derive sustainable advantages from their brand names, extensive distribution, and superior coverage, which lead to a virtuous cycle where a small handful of winners capture most of the profits.

(1) Brand name

Large credit issuers typically cite the credit ratings and outlook provided the big three agencies (see example of NextEra Energy (NEE) debt, figure 7). Ratings of the smaller players are less cited and do not carry the same gravitas. As a result, credit managers and buyers are often compelled to subscribe to the products of at least one of the big three rating agencies.

Figure 7: Nextera Energy credit ratings

(2) Extensive distribution ("build once, sell many")

After a credit report has been created, the incremental cost for selling each additional copy of the same report is, for all intents and purposes, zero. As such, the incremental gross profit for the additional unit is theoretically infinite, which leads to extraordinarily powerful operating leverage. This economic characteristic gives the largest firms with broad distribution the advantage of higher profitability, which becomes a significant sustainable advantage over smaller competitors.

(3) Superior coverage

This higher profitability of the largest firms in turn provides them with deeper financial resources to hire more experienced and well-regarded analysts as well as build a larger universe of detailed research coverage, which bolster their brand names, creating a virtuous cycle (figure 8) which is difficult for competitors or regulators to break.

Figure 8: The virtuous cycle created by scale and incumbency

Brand name

↗️ ↘️

Superior coverage ⬅️ Extensive distribution

S&P Global vs Moody's

Between the S&P Global and Moody's, I am more partial towards S&P Global, which is the more diversified of the two, even though it has a somewhat lower growth rate relative to Moody's. In addition to the ratings and market intelligence businesses that Moody's participates in, S&P Global also competes in the market indices and industry information segments (figure 9). Furthermore, each of S&P Global's four segments are leaders in oligopolistic businesses which ensures some level of pricing discipline and order amongst the competitors.

Figure 9: S&P Global's four main businesses

S&P Global 3Q2021 earnings investor presentation

To summarize each of S&P Global's businesses:

(1) Ratings business

S&P Global's ratings business is an independent provider of credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks. Credit ratings are among the tools investors use when making decisions about purchasing bonds and other fixed income investments. They convey S&P Global analysts' opinions about credit risk and the ability and willingness of an issuer to meet its financial obligations in full and on time.

S&P's Global's credit ratings relate to the credit quality of an individual debt issue and the relative likelihood that the issue may default. Together with Moody's and Fitch's rating businesses, it is one of the three largest among the nine NRSRO (National Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations) designated by the SEC.

Over the last decade, S&P Global's revenues have grown at 8.8% p.a. (figure 10).

Figure 10: S&P Global's ratings business growth

S&P Global's ratings business is of similar size compared to Moody's (figure 11). (Fitch's does not report its revenues but industry analysts estimate it to be a little less than 40% the size of S&P and Moody's ratings businesses). Both S&P Global and Moody's benefited from strength in corporate leveraged loan refinancing and structured products. Even though S&P Global's revenue growth fell a 1.8% short of Moody's for the year, it has a higher proportion of stickier non-transactional revenue.

Figure 11: S&P Global's ratings business compared to Moody's

(2) Market Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence's products help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform evaluations, and assess credit risk. Key customers served by Market Intelligence include investment managers, investment banks, private equity firms, insurance companies, commercial banks, corporations, professional services firms, government agencies and regulators. Products include data, analytics and third-party research for finance professionals (e.g., S&P Capital IQ and SNL Desktop products), bulk data feeds and customizable application programming interfaces that can be customized (e.g., Compustat, GICS, Point In Time Financials), and credit risk solutions (includes subscription-based offerings, RatingsDirect® and RatingsXpress®; and Credit Analytics)

Over the last decade, the market intelligence business, after adjusting for SNL revenues before its acquisition by S&P Global, grew at 6.8% p.a. (figure 12)

Figure 12: S&P Global's market intelligence business growth

S&P Global's market intelligence business revenues are also of a similar size compared to Moody's (figure 13), and 1.5 times that of FactSet's (FDS). Moody's ratings revenues grew at a higher rate (15.7% vs 6.7% for S&P Global) due to robust demand in its compliance offering (a product that S&P Global will acquire as part of the IHS Markit business combination, to be discussed below), and the acquisition of the RMS climate and risk disaster modeling business which contributed 4.4% to 2021 growth.

Excluding the acquisitions and positive foreign currency translation effects, Moody's organic growth of 9% still outpaced S&P Global's growth of 6.7%, likely because of the difference in business mixes.

Both companies have very high (>90%) of stickier non-transactional revenues.

In addition to Moody's and FactSet, S&P Global also competes against privately held Bloomberg L.P. as well as Refinitiv - a wholly owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) which does not provide Refinitiv's revenues on a standalone basis.

Figure 13: S&P Global's market intelligence business compared to Moody's and others

(3) Indices

S&P Global's Indices segment construct transparent benchmarks (the best known being the S&P 500 index) to provide investors with innovative products and tools to monitor world markets. Indices derives revenue from asset-linked fees when investors direct funds into its proprietary designed or owned indexes, sales-usage royalties of its indices and data subscription arrangements. This includes asset-linked fees such as exchange traded funds ("ETFs") and mutual funds based on the S&P Dow Jones Indices' benchmarks, exchange traded derivatives, index-related licensing fees, and fees from supporting index fund management, portfolio analytics and research.

Over the last decade, revenues from the indices business grew 3.5-fold (figure 14), largely due to both the trend towards passive investing (particularly the S&P 500 index) and the appreciation in the equity which its fees are based on.

Figure 14: S&P Global's indices business growth

S&P Global's indices business is similar in size to MSCI's. Both companies benefited from fund inflows into and price appreciation of ETFs associated with their indices. However, MSCI has grown at a faster pace over the last year (figure 15) due to strength in its ESG/Climate segment (up 49%) and the acquisition of real estate data analytics provider Real Capital Analytics.

Figure 15: S&P Global's market intelligence business compared to MSCI's

(4) Platts

S&P Global's Platts business is a leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. Platts provides price data, analytics, and industry insight enabling to producers, traders and intermediaries within the energy, petrochemicals, metals, and agriculture markets. Over the last decade, revenues have grown at 7.8% p.a. (figure 16). The acquisition of IHS Markit (discussed below) will further enhance Platt's resources growth profile.

Figure 16: S&P Global's Platts business growth

Platts is about one-third larger than competitor Wood MacKenzie, which was acquired by Verisk in 2016, and grew 320bp faster than Wood MacKenzie over the last 9 months (figure 17).

Figure 17: S&P Global's Platts business compared to Verisk's Wood MacKenzie

S&P Global and IHS Markit merger

On November 30, 2020, S&P Global announced a business combination with IHS Markit. The transaction is expected to close in 1Q2022, pending divestments of several more businesses required by regulators. Both S&P Global and IHS Markit have similar long term growth trajectories (figure 18), but the diversification from the combination creates some stability: IHS Markit's revenues grew as S&P Global's revenues leveled off in 2018; conversely, S&P Global's business showed strength in 2020 when IHS Markit's revenues pulled back due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This is particularly relevant today as the Federal Reserve's expected rate hikes are likely to create market volatility.

Figure 18: S&P Global and IHS Market per-share revenue growth comparison

The combination with IHS Markit bolsters S&P Global's strengths in both financial services and energy/resources, brings IHS Markit's transportation and compliance management capabilities to the combined company (figures 19-21), raises S&P Global's recurring revenue from 69% to 76%, and generates $680m in short term synergies. The synergies, as will be discussed below in the valuation section, is expected to offset some of the dilution from the valuation premium that S&P Global has agreed to pay for IHS Markit.

Figure 19: S&P Global's standalone business profile

Figure 20: IHS Markit's standalone business profile

Figure 21: Combined company's business profile

Longer term growth drivers

Looking forward, I expect the growth momentum of both S&P Global and IHS Markit's businesses to continue as global capital markets continue to grow (figure 22). Over the longer term, I also expect additional cross selling and cost synergies to materialize.

Even though the credit ratings business could slow down in the near term due to reduced credit issuance as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates, the growth in the company's other lines of business should help offset part of the decline.

S&P Global's Kensho division (www.kenshow.com) should also create significant value for clients by applying machine learning and artificial intelligence to help discover, extract, link, and organize unstructured data to unlock and transform the vast amounts of S&P and client data into actionable and valuable insights.

Figure 22: Directional outlook for S&P Global

Historical Near term Longer term Revenue - Ratings - Market Intelligence - Indices - Platt/Industry insights ↗️ ↗️ ↗️ ↗️ ↘️ (slowdown?) ➡️ ↘️ (equity market) ↗️ (IHS acquisition) ↗️ (continued growth) ↗️ ↗️ (long term bullish) ↗️ (cross sell revenues) Margins ↗️ ➡️ ↗️ (operating leverage + additional synergies) Kensho AI/ML ↗️ (but with execution risk)

Valuations

S&P Global's free cash flow yield of 3.7% is more attractive vis a vis its competitors (figure 23, green line).

Figure 23: Comparison of valuations

Furthermore, S&P Global's free cash flow yield has been consistently in the 4% range since 2013 (figure 24).

Figure 24: Longer term perspective of the valuation of S&P Global

In comparison, competitor Moody's free cash flow yield has halved from ~6% in 2013 to ~3% today (figure 25).

Figure 25: Longer term perspective of Moody's valuation

The IHS Markit acquisition premium

IHS Markit, which S&P Global is in the process of combining with, has a $43B market cap on $1.2 billion of free cash flow, which computes to a free cash flow yield of 2.8% (figure 26).

Assuming the projected short-term integration EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) synergies of $680m communicated by the company at the time of the announcement still hold and a free cash flow to EBITA conversion of 0.7x, the combination should add $476 million in free cash flow to the combined company. This will bring the adjusted free cash flow from IHS Markit to $1.68 billion, working out to a pro-forma free cash flow of around 3.9% which would not be dilutive to S&P Global stock.

Figure 26: Valuation of IHS Markit

Main concerns

(1) As demand for credit may soften due to the Federal Reserve raising interest rate to combat inflation, we may be entering into a cyclical high at this time.

In mitigation, S&P Global has demonstrated a record of steady growth over the last decade. Furthermore, the diversification from S&P Global's other businesses may help moderate the volatility. However, it is still prudent for long term investors wishing to build a position to dollar cost average over the next several quarters.

(2) Some of S&P Global's businesses are correlated.

The credit rating and indices business are both likely to be negatively impacted by rising interest rates. However, the market intelligence, transportation information, and compliance businesses could help provide some stability to the weakness.

In conclusion

Leading financial information services businesses are highly attractive due to the long-term growth and large & expanding margins from inherent operating leverage.

The well-recognized brand names and economies of scale resulting from the industry leaders' extensive distribution and broad coverage have created a virtuous cycle in which the strong get even stronger. The resulting duopolistic or oligopolistic industry structures make it difficult to dislodge industry leaders.

S&P Global is a leader in each of the four businesses it competes, and the combination with IHS Markit will further extend its lead.

The company's valuation has pulled back over the last two months, creating an opportunity for long-term oriented investors to begin building a position using a dollar cost averaging strategy.